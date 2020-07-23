/
/
ontario county
42 Apartments for rent in Ontario County, NY📍
6 Units Available
Links at CenterPointe
2227 Brickyard Rd, Canandaigua, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1431 sqft
Units feature two-car garages, modern touches and fully equipped kitchen. In Canandaigua, close to Finger Lakes and Rochester. Luxury community is pet-friendly and includes park-like grounds and maintenance.
16 Units Available
Saratoga Crossing
6141 Cedar Creek Way, Victor, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1509 sqft
Saratoga Crossing is a beautiful, gated community in Farmington, NY, just minutes from Rochester and Canandaigua. Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with garage, luxury awaits you at Saratoga Crossing.
8 Units Available
Villas of Victor/Regency Townhomes
2000 W Pebbleview Dr, Victor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1399 sqft
Near I-90, Route 96 and the golf course. On-site fitness center, pool and business center. Residents receive a golf membership. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
426 Exchange Street - Storefront
426 Exchange Street, Geneva, NY
Studio
$800
780 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
This beautifully remodeled store front is located in the heart of Geneva.
1 Unit Available
15 South Wayne Street - 2
15 South Wayne Street, Phelps, NY
2 Bedrooms
$850
780 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment with nice size eat-in kitchen, full bathroom with tub/shower, living room, and 2 bedrooms with closets. Located in the upper right of the building.
1 Unit Available
129 Carousel Lane
129 Carousel Lane, Canandaigua, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2832 sqft
Building, relocating or just want to experience fine Canandaigua Lake living? Ready for your immediate enjoyment is this Lake-level, Luxury Townhome with Lake views, private Beach, Boat slip, dock & kayak racks! Home includes: 2,830 sq ft, first
1 Unit Available
8663 Northshore Drive
8663 Northshore Drive, Ontario County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3437 sqft
Located at the end of the drive, Melody wood is bordered by the lake, the lagoon and a "forever wild' wooded area. The home is 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath 3,400 sq. ft of R and R. Views and lake access are amazing.
8 Units Available
Perinton Manor
62 Manorshire Dr, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$910
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
971 sqft
Brick-style community featuring one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Interiors boast wood-like flooring, private balconies or patios and spacious floor plans. Amenities include ample laundry centers, a gym and a pool.
1 Unit Available
91 High St
91 High Street, Fairport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
For Rent: Quiet, Clean, Smoke Free 2 Bedroom Apartment in the Fairport Village. Great location, home of canal days, exceptional maintenance, and easy walking to stores, canal port, library, parades, restaurants, banks, concerts, and more.
1 Unit Available
1990 Maple Avenue
1990 Maple Avenue, Wayne County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1658 sqft
This delightful home located in Palmyra, NY is now available. It features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, This home welcomes you with a wonderful walkway leading to the porch.
1 Unit Available
115 Grant St 1
115 Grant Street, Newark, NY
3 Bedrooms
$900
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful apart 3 BEDR move in, AUGUST - Property Id: 85771 SHOWING By appointment only. Beautiful family home on a quiet village street.
1 Unit Available
114 Crosby St 114
114 Crosby Street, Newark, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
Unit 114 Available 08/15/20 TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT 2BED - Property Id: 135057 *Showings by appointment only* Well Maintained family home with One car garage.
1 Unit Available
35 Tree Top
35 Treetop Dr, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1450 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Stillmeadow Courts with deck and walk out basement.
1 Unit Available
4 Terrace Villas
4 Terrace Villas, Monroe County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Two Bedroom 1,100 square foot Townhome, with full basement, washer and dryer hookup and one car garage. Large, 2 story living room with dining area. Quiet neighborhood near the Village of Fairport.
1 Unit Available
17 Bishops Court
17 Bishops Court, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2508 sqft
Stunning, Great Location, High End Updates. Desirable cape/patio home with first floor living in Chelsea Park! Welcome home to the expansive 2 story foyer. Entertaining in spacious formal living room & dining room with second gas fireplace.
1 Unit Available
56 West Avenue
56 West Avenue, Fairport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1600 sqft
Live and work with this build to suite custom penthouse apartment with private elevator and 3k sqft commercial building below. Live in the highest point in The Banks of Roselawn West, with striking views of the Canal and Liftbridge.
1 Unit Available
550 Kreag Road
550 Kreag Road, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1848 sqft
Lovely home with option for in home business/office. Spacious and clean. Great Eat in Kitchen, Dining Room, Family Room Office + 2nd Family Room or Office Space with separate entrance and additional office space. Two car garage and private back yard.
1 Unit Available
26 Brickston Drive
26 Brickston Drive, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2658 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BRICK-FRONT COLONIAL ON A QUIET CUL DE SAC IN A GREAT LOCATION. THE LARGE OPEN FOYER GREETS YOU TO A BRIGHT LIVING ROOM.
1 Unit Available
50 Golf Avenue
50 Golf Avenue, Monroe County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$900
868 sqft
Enjoy Pittsford living, This house is less than one mile from restaurants, walking on the canal, nightlife, colleges, expressways, and grocery shopping. Nestled in the village of Pittsford this 2 bedrooms Large eat-in Kitchen.
1 Unit Available
5 Phila Street
5 Phila Street, Monroe County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
6087 sqft
Seller allowing in Person Showings No Utilities Included EXQUISITE, custom built estate, CLASSIC layout, formal living & dining, STUNNING 2 story foyer & GRAND CENTER STAIRCASE. 1st floor office & CHEF'S DREAM KITCHEN.
7 Units Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,295
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
8 Units Available
Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,097
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1210 sqft
Please note that while this community has many amazing amenities to offer, due to the COVID-19 virus and recommendations from the CDC and other health organizations, at this time all amenities are currently closed.
1 Unit Available
620 Bayberry
620 Bayberry Lane, Wayne County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
Newly Renovated, Centrally Located Beach House. Spacious House With Central Air And A Modern Kitchen With New Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 Unit Available
12-3 Community Manor Drive
12 Community Manor Dr, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
$830
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom / 2nd Floor Convenient to all shopping and on a bus line this two bedroom one bath apartment contains plenty of closet space, a large living and dinning room. These units also come with an additional storage space.
