dutchess county
117 Apartments for rent in Dutchess County, NY📍
Hyde Park Heights
107 E Market St, Bldg. 9 Rental Office, Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
880 sqft
Thank you for your interest in our community! Hyde Park Heights offers beautifully appointed 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in a tranquil setting but still within short drive to major employers, and short driving distance to dining and shopping.
College Hill
Corlies Manor
35 Flannery Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
725 sqft
Welcome to Corlies Manor! Close to everything and far from expense. We offer on & two bedroom apartment homes in a warm setting at very attractive prices heat and hot water included.
23 MARYLAND AVE
23 Maryland Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH TWO FLOOR UNIT SITUATED ON QUIET CUL-DE-SAC.
611 SE Mountain Road
611 East Mountain Road, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1876 sqft
For those looking for a July getaway escape, look no further. Take the virtual tour of this incredible short-term rental. This rental comes completely furnished with all of the necessities needed for the kitchen, bedrooms and baths.
558 Main Street
558 Main Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
Studio
$1,100
447 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment in newly renovated building. All new appliances, Ductless heating and air conditioning. Close to shops, parks, schools and public transportation. Limited off street parking available for $50 monthly fee.
Brinckerhoff
8 Addison Road
8 Addison Road, Brinckerhoff, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment in private residence, fully furnished, Furnishings can be removed if requested. Minutes from Route 9. Owner pays all utilities. No pets/no smoking.
9 Squires Gate
9 Squires Gate, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1324 sqft
Bright and beautiful town home in Commons at Cedar community. Two bedroom 2.5 bath end unit has updated bathrooms and kitchen with granite counters and maple cabinets. Unfinished basement has laundry and additional storage.
9 Heather Drive
9 Heather Drive, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1923 sqft
This house is every tenants dream come true to have a landlord that takes pride in ownership. This house has been totally renovated. All you need to do is unpack! The kitchen features stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, stove & microwave.
882 Old Quaker Hill Road
882 Old Quaker Hill Road, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
6424 sqft
Elegant 1840's Greek Revival located on 18 pastoral acres with views to the west & stunning sunsets. The home is offered decorated & fully furnished.
2501 Sylvan Loop
2501 Sylvan Loop, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3933 sqft
Located minutes from the city of Beacon and the Beacon train station, this unique Saratoga model townhome in Overlook Pointe. This unit is one of the few models that have a two car garage. Three levels of living included in this spacious floor plan.
162 Old Pawling Road
162 Old Pawling Road, Dutchess County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
3985 sqft
Get out of the City and into your own private oasis! Gorgeous, private, peaceful magnificent farmhouse sits on nearly 30 acres. Enjoy the open trails, ponds, streams and working farm.
11 Reynolds Way
11 Reynolds Way, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
643 sqft
Cute, clean, private 1 bedroom renovated cottage with nice sized bedroom and living room living room, air conditioning and an eat in kitchen. The landlord will also be leaving a washer and dryer for your use.
2740 SOUTH RD E6
2740 South Rd, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH SECOND FLOOR CONDO W/HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED. LARGE KITCHEN/DINING ROOM COMBO W/BALCONY ACCESS. WASHER & DRYER IN-UNIT. CONVENIENT LOCATION JUST MINUTES FROM IBM, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, TRAINS & MID-HUDSON BRIDGE.
315 S GREENHAVEN RD
315 S Greenhaven Rd, Dutchess County, NY
7 Bedrooms
$5,000
4936 sqft
HUGE PRIVATE FAMILY COMPOUND. THIS IS THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR THE LARGE EXTENDED FAMILY LOOKING TO ESCAPE TO A PRIVATE RETREAT IN THE COUNTRY. SUPER-SIZED WITH 7 BEDROOM AND 6.1 BATHS.
37 Spruce St
37 Spruce Street, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Available 08/15/20 2-BR, 2.5 bath, 1,450 sq. ft. townhome in Pawling - Property Id: 312503 Spotless 2-BR, 2.5 bath townhome in quiet Cedar Valley; $2,300/mo.
699 TOWER HILL ROAD
699 Tower Hill Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
3309 sqft
Available 9/12/20-5/15/21. Hidden on five private acres, is a fully furnished home that had been recently transformed to a contemporary.
Beacon
7 BRIDGE
7 Bridge Street, Beacon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
750 sqft
The cottage is perched on a cliff overlooking acres of open space and Fishkill Creek flowing past. Within minutes of Beacon's bustling Main Street and MetroNorth, this romantic one bedroom cottage feels a world away.
Beacon
7 Creek Drive - 402
7 Creek Dr, Beacon, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
907 sqft
Sunny corner apartment available for rent. -Dogs and cats are welcome! 2 pet maximum, please. -1 Bedroom + 1 Office / Guest Bedroom, 1 Bathroom. -High ceilings (9').
956 ROUTE 308
956 New York Highway 308, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
4308 sqft
Private, recently-renovated lakehouse with 420' of frontage on beautiful Lake Sepasco. This 3 BR, 2 1/2 bath home has its own beach and dock.
Beacon
344 MAIN ST
344 Main St, Beacon, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1447 sqft
Feel as though you're still living in the City with the stunning modern designed units yet reside safely in this Beacon building. Situated in the heart of Beacon's Main St with a touch of Modern Flair in each unit.
11 BEACHAM RD
11 Beacham Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
3435 sqft
Country elegance on Round Lake. Newly-new home, fully furnished for comfort and convenience with rights and access to Round Lake for your summer enjoyment or longer.
28 SUNSTONE DR
28 Sunstone Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1455 sqft
Completely renovated, Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome available August 5th. Over-sized living room, and dining area which opens to private patio overlooking lovely maintained grounds.
472 Maple St. - B15
472 Maple St, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1081 sqft
Two bedroom unit available. Spacious living area with beautiful modern finishes.
2104 MAGNOLIA WALK
2104 Magnolia Walk, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY CONDO IN FOX HILL. SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHS WITH STUNNING HARDWOOD FLOORS, CERAMIC TILE AND PRIVATE OUTDOOR PATIO. WALK TO VASSAR COLLEGE.CLOSE TO IBM, RESTAURANTS, HOSPITALS, CIA, METRO NORTH RAILROAD, RIVERFRONT & HIGHWAYS.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Dutchess County area include Norwalk Community College, Marist College, State University of New York at New Paltz, Vassar College, and Western Connecticut State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Stamford, Norwalk, Danbury, White Plains, and Shelton have apartments for rent.
