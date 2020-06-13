/
/
tuckahoe
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:57 PM
212 Apartments for rent in Tuckahoe, NY📍
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
8 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
31 Rogers St
31 Rogers Street, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath in Tuckahoe! - Property Id: 248486 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1 Oak Ave
1 Oak Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Convertible 2 bedrooms into 3 bedrooms - Property Id: 300625 Best of Westchester County 2 blocks from the Tuckahoe train station.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4 Consulate Drive
4 Consulate Drive, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
700 sqft
Beautiful, Sunny, Spacious one bedroom Condo, in a well maintained building & complex with security guard at front gate. Update kitchen, quartz counter-tops & Stainless Steel appliances, updated bathroom, Wood laminate floors throughout.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
111 Sagamore Road
111 Sagamore Road, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
950 sqft
Why not make this your next home... This lovely lower level 2 bedroom unit in well maintained walk-up building is bright & over sized comes with fabulous south west views. Kitchen, bath updated, refinished hardwood floors,freshly painted.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
Rivervue
1 Scarsdale Rd, Tuckahoe, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1811 sqft
Just steps from the train and a quick commute to Grand Central Station, this dramatic loft-style corner apartment with soaring 12'-14'ceilings in a white-glove landmarked building is a rare find.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
50 Columbus Avenue
50 Columbus Ave, Tuckahoe, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom sun-filled apartment with hard wood floors in sought after Tower Club building where you can enjoy an indoor pool, racketball court, exercise room, men and woman's steam and sauna rooms, tennis court, community room and 24 hour concierge.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
17 Lawrence Avenue
17 Lawrence Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
2200 sqft
Newer 4 Bedroom colonial, very conveniently located. Walk to RR, Schools, Shops. House freshly painted, many new carpets. Newly paved driveway
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
396 Columbus Avenue
396 Columbus Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
CONVENIENCE***BEAUTIFUL***BRIGHT - This sunlit 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment home offers everything you will need: 4 minute walk to the Train, Laundry in the basement, parking for one car in the garage, along with storage.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2 Consulate Drive
2 Consulate Drive, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1056 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 2 bath in gated complex with pool walking distance to Metro North. Close to parkways and stores and Bronx River path with serene wooded views from the living room and master bedroom.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
22 Pleasant Place
22 Pleasant Place, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1100 sqft
Located just a 5 minute walk to the Tuckahoe train station, this renovated 3 bedroom apartment has new windows, hardwood floors. New kitchen with quartz countertops, new wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
44 Fisher Avenue
44 Fisher Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Commuters dream location. Eastchester Schools. Steps from Crestwood Metro North train station, only 20- 30 minutes ride to Grand Central. Large family 4 bedrooms single family home.
Results within 1 mile of Tuckahoe
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,379
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
3 Sadore Ln
3 Sadore Ln, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1425 sqft
Spacious Apartment - Property Id: 297712 A spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, and foyer are. Freshly painted. Desired area in Yonkers.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
2 Sadore Ln
2 Sadore Ln, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
Bright and very clean 2 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 285756 Bright and clean two-bedroom apartment off Central Park Avenue with recently renovated kitchen and all stainless steel appliances. Ten minute drive to St.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
65 Avon Road
65 Avon Road, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2840 sqft
Attractive Bronxville Village split-level home for rent, offering a great lay-out and terrific views.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
17 Meadow Avenue
17 Meadow Avenue, Bronxville, NY
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
2926 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY. This stunning Victorian is located in the heart of Bronxville. It is a quick stroll to the train, school, restaurants, shops and grocery store.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
10 Alden Place
10 Alden Place, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
950 sqft
Fabulous Two Bedroom Alden Place Apartment. This Bronxville PO, Mount Vernon School District, two bedroom apartment is a five minute walk to Bronxville shops, dining and the Metro North station.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
6 Studio Arcade
6 Studio Arc, Bronxville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1307 sqft
Easy Commute? - this is it. Studio Arcade is located at the Bronxville Train station and is an easy walk to School and all shopping.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
25 Gramatan Court
25 Gramatan Ct, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2400 sqft
Beautifully renovated Gramatan Court Townhouse for rent. Walk to everything in the heart of Bronxville Village. Light and Bright 2 BR (plus third floor loft area) 2.5 baths that lives like a 3 bedroom. Two landing areas make great home offices.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5 Bolton Gdns
5 Bolton Gardens, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1800 sqft
Beautiful Bronxville Village end-unit town home, with everything on your wish list; walking distance to Bronxville Village, Bronxville School and Metro North station; beautifully renovated throughout; bright, sunny, spacious rooms; open floor plan;
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
51 Highland Avenue
51 Highland Avenue, Eastchester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1700 sqft
The perfect home for those looking for a large outdoor space just in time for summer! The gorgeous, deep yard is perfect for playing and summer entertaining.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Northeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
86 Massitoa Road
86 Massitoa Road, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1532 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful stone front California ranch home. Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this house is meticulously kept and will be ready to move-in by August.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Colonial Heights
1 Unit Available
81 Somerset Drive
81 Somerset Drive, Yonkers, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2700 sqft
A MUST SEE A GLORIOUS LARGE FOUR BEDROOM HOUSE, FOUR BATH. ENTER THIS HOUSE THRU THE GRAND FOYER TO THE BRIGHT SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE, COOK IN STYLE IN THIS CULINARY KITCHEN AMD MUCH MORE TO SEE.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Tuckahoe, the median rent is $1,544 for a studio, $1,715 for a 1-bedroom, $2,043 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,634 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Tuckahoe, check out our monthly Tuckahoe Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Tuckahoe area include LIU Brooklyn, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, Columbia University in the City of New York, and Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEnglewood, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYLodi, NJGreenwich, CTBronxville, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJGuttenberg, NJHartsdale, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYCliffside Park, NJ