Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher w/d hookup carpet granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge courtyard doorman elevator gym parking pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access key fob access lobby media room package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly valet service

Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers. Overlooking the city and Hudson River below, our studio, one-, and two-bedroom residences offer spacious layouts and skyline views, creating a space inspired by relaxation and modern details. State-of-the-art amenities – including a social rooftop terrace and the highly-anticipated Fitness Factory Health Club – set the stage as our community becomes the newest lifestyle hotspot just 25 minutes from Manhattan. Welcome to your new urban perch with all the perks.