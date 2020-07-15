92 Apartments for rent in Irondequoit, NY

/
240 Coronado Drive
240 Coronado Drive, Irondequoit, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1286 sqft
Rarely available single family ranch in West Irondequoit school district available July 15th! Fresh as a daisy. New paint, new carpet, sparkling clean updated kitchen and bathroom. 3 spacious bdrms with hardwood floors. Large living/dining combo.
46 Cecelia Terrace
46 Cecelia Terrace, Irondequoit, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
12 month or 15 month lease available. I will consider any lease that does not end in late autumn/winter for both our sakes! Available July 1 with early move in possible. Full house 2 bedrooms approx 1100 sq ft with detached single car garage.
164 Giles Avenue
164 Giles Avenue, Irondequoit, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
W0W DARLING DOLL HOUSE 2 BEDROOM RANCH, CENTRAL AIR, ALL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE, BASEMENT REC ROOM, PRIVATE REAL YARD & PATIO WITH FENCED YARD, EASY ONE FLOOR LIVING, OWNER WILL RETAIN ONE SMALL ROOM IN THE BASEMENT, CALL AGENT
48 Pontiac Drive
48 Pontiac Drive, Irondequoit, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
This delightful home located in Rochester, NY is now available. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms. This home comes with an extended and secluded driveway leading to the garage in the back.
Charlotte
Lake Vista Apartments
30 Lake Vista Ct, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$925
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly property offers one and two-bedroom apartments. Residents have access to the onsite pool, sundeck and community center. Select units have breakfast bars and hardwood flooring. Convenient to Northgate Plaza.
Group 14621
54 Arbutus St
54 Arbutus Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1268 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Single Family Home. A roomy kitchen with good sized dining room and living room. Bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. **Note: This unit has not been made ready yet.
Maplewood
191-193 Winchester St 193
191-193 Winchester Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Cozy 2bdrm/1bath apartment with balcony - Property Id: 292096 This apartment is the upper unit of a duplex with a relaxing walk out balcony. Fresh paint, and newer windows, new furnace and water heater.
Culver-Winton-Main
138 Wisconsin Street
138 Wisconsin Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1387 sqft
138 Wisconsin Street Available 06/01/20 Newly Available - Highly Sought-After North Winton Village Rental! - Move right in to this cozy colonial in sought-after North Winton Village.
Culver-Winton-Main
330 Merchants Road
330 Merchants Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1381 sqft
Beautifully updated single family with three bedroom one and a half bath with single car. Excellent natural light and character compliment the updated kitchen, bath, and interior.
East Avenue
933 the U
933 University Ave, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,645
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1229 sqft
Brand new, pet-friendly luxury apartments centrally located near everything from the George Eastman Museum to Highland Park. Amenities include a yoga and fitness center, controlled-access buildings, a dog washing station and in-home laundry.
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,370
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1336 sqft
Winding Creek Apartment Homes offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent conveniently located in Webster, NY. Each of the apartments offered at Winding Creek provides you with modern amenities and high-end features.
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,280
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1469 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Penfield Village Apartments
120 Brebeuf Dr Apt E, East Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$910
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
764 sqft
Amenities at the one- and two-bedroom apartment community include covered parking, walking trails and picnic areas. The pet-friendly interiors feature vinyl plank flooring and eat-in kitchens. Minutes from historic Four Corners.
19th Ward
87 Paige St
87 Paige Street, Rochester, NY
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
87 Paige St Available 08/15/20 *Beautiful, Completely Remodeled 5 bed/ 2 bath!!* - The home is undergoing a COMPLETE, high end renovation!!! *Offered fully furnished for $2100 a month or unfurnished for $1900 *Fully fenced backyard on a dead end
Upper Monroe
32 Engel Place
32 Engel Place, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1296 sqft
32 Engel Place Available 08/01/20 32 Engel Pl. | Single Family | 3 BD/1 BA | - This 3 bedroom single family home is located off of Monroe Ave.
South Wedge
105 Comfort Street
105 Comfort Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
3970 sqft
Spectacular 1 bedroom/ 1 FULL bath - in sought after South Wedge neighborhood. This unit has an updated kitchen with dishwasher. updated full bath. Off street parking. On site laundry.
Central Business District
139 State Street
139 State Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,695
1294 sqft
Be the first! Perfectly appointment and throughly renovated you do not want to miss this unit located in one of the oldest rows of buildings in Rochester once the home of the Corinthian Theater now a bustling entertainment area with craft cocktails
Lyell-Otis
18 Robin St
18 Robin Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1298 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom 1 bathroom single family house on the Northwest side. Soon to be freshly painted, after all wallpaper is removed. Cleaned.
Park Avenue
189 Harvard Street
189 Harvard Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$850
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice open 1 bedroom, 1 bath 3rd. floor apartment. Large loft style living room with new carpet and hardwood floors. Galley kitchen w/dishwasher. Office area/ dining area. Huge bath, full shower. lots of closets. Available August 1.
East Avenue
34 Vick Park A Apt 3
34 Vick Park a, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$900
1050 sqft
Funky Third Floor Large One Bedroom. All new wall to wall carpeting. Recently painted top to bottom. Modern updated bath with full tub. Tons of storage off unit. Built in dresser in hall. Bookshelves in Living Room. Ceiling Fan. Sky Light.
East Avenue
29 Portsmouth Terrace
29 Portsmouth Terrace, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
1550 sqft
Totally renovated 2bdrm in 1880 Victorian mansion in impecable condition-Spacious rooms-high ceilings-Marble full bath-hardwood floors -eatin kitchen - natural wood work- newer kitchen and appliances- high efficiency furnace and central air- green
NOTA
180 North Goodman Street
180 North Goodman Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2884 sqft
Super nice craftsman style home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Huge living room, dining room and eat-in kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. Beautifully detailed woodwork, pocket doors, built-ins, leaded and stained glass windows.
Park Avenue
186-188 Rutgers - 186 Up
186-188 Rutgers Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Spacious 3-bedroom in heart of Park Ave! Avail for immediate move in.
19th Ward
178 Salina Street
178 Salina Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$800
1100 sqft
Huge First floor apartment. TOTALLY renovated...all new from flooring to high efficient 94% Heating Unit. Beautiful wood grain laminate floors. Super over sized bedroom, big enough for two beds!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Irondequoit area include Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Rochester, Saint John Fisher College, Monroe Community College, and SUNY College at Brockport. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Irondequoit from include Rochester, Webster, Fairport, Victor, and Canandaigua.