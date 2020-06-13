/
/
new windsor
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 PM
52 Apartments for rent in New Windsor, NY📍
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
New Windsor
1 Unit Available
48 Meriline Avenue
48 Merline Avenue, New Windsor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
936 sqft
Newly renovated single family house in a great neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of New Windsor
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
67 Renwick St
67 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY
Studio
$1,225
700 sqft
Stylish Apartment with Lots of Amenities Along Liberty St Corridor (Studio) - This apartment features beautiful design and many amenities.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
119 First Street
119 First Street, Newburgh, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
770 sqft
Sleekly Renovated 1 bedroom Apartment on Liberty Street Corridor - Looking for a stylish 1 bedroom Apartment? This place has a bonus room that would be perfect as an in home studio or office.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
178 Renwick St
178 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
740 sqft
178 Renwick St - Unit 3 Available 07/07/20 2 Bedroom Newly Renovated Apartment (Apt 3) - This 2-bedroom light filled apartment features an open floor layout with sunny interiors, stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a microwave
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
42 Carpenter Ave
42 Carpenter Avenue, Newburgh, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Available 06/30/20 Carpenter - Property Id: 294861 Beautiful Single family Mother & Daughter Style house with 2 kitchens/Living room/dining room Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294861 Property Id 294861 (RLNE5836823)
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
184 BROADWAY
184 Broadway, Newburgh, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Newly renovated three-bedroom apartment in three-story, mixed use building on corner of rapidly gentrifying lower Broadway and Dubois Street in Newburgh.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
75 RENWICK AVE
75 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1000 sqft
Move right into this completely renovated 2 Bedroom apartment w/office in a New York Brownstone style building in Historic section of Newburgh.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
73 RENWICK AVE
73 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
800 sqft
Move right into this completely renovated 2 Bedroom apartment in a New York Brownstone style building in Historic area of Newburgh.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
18 West St
18 West Street, Newburgh, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
Beautiful completely updated studio apartment!!!! - Spacious Studio apartment located in prime area in the city of Newburgh.....
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
32 Chambers Street - 1
32 Chambers St, Newburgh, NY
Studio
$6,000
5000 sqft
Large 3 story building in a great neighborhood only 1 block from Liberty and Broadway, where most restaurants and shops are. The building has 1200 square feet on floor 3 and 2 and an additional 2600 square feet on the first floor.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
33 Chambers Street
33 Chambers Street, Newburgh, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1550 sqft
This property sits in the middle of the block of a quiet neighborhood, 1 block away from Newburgh's finest restaurants, George Washington Headquarters, Graft Cider and other places of interest.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 02:09pm
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
87 Ann St
87 Ann Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1320 sqft
Spacious, bright apartment, Liberty Street - Property Id: 83146 Beautiful 2+ bedroom apartment located right in the heart of the rapidly revitalizing Liberty St / Broadway corridor in Newburgh, NY.
Results within 5 miles of New Windsor
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
153 Lander Street Studio
153 Lander Street, Newburgh, NY
Studio
$900
500 sqft
Unit Studio Available 07/01/20 Charming Lander Street Studio - Property Id: 300696 This private, charming studio is in the back of a row house with its own private entrance on the side.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
119 Montgomery zt 3
119 Montgomery Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
750 sqft
Spacious 2 bd apartment near water front - Property Id: 288200 LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION Walking distance to a Newburgh waterfront with a great selection of restaurants and entertainment Spacious apartment offers an amazing view of Hudson
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
350 North Water Street 5-1
350 N Water St, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1140 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo with Hudson River View - Property Id: 279438 What an unbelievable find!!! Wake up every morning to a view of the Hudson River right from inside or outside on your patio.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Gardnertown
1 Unit Available
1213 Union Avenue
1213 Union Avenue, Gardnertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
700 sqft
Cozy and welcoming Capecod home with a private side entrance. This sunny rental unit has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath and recently installed new windows. Apartment has been freshly painted, and newly finished hardwood flooring.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
158 Montgomery Street
158 Montgomery Street, Newburgh, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
4730 sqft
Rare offering for lease - perfect for the large family looking to live in the heart of the hudson valley.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Firthcliffe
1 Unit Available
75 Quaker Avenue
75 Quaker Avenue, Firthcliffe, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1338 sqft
55+ Active Adult Community "Canterbury Green at Cornwall" Beautiful Complex in the heart of Cornwall.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1559 Union Avenue
1559 Union Avenue, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
Won't last! Very lovely and very spacious 2 bedroom bath and a half unit in Town of Newburgh with Wallkill schools! Side by side 2 family duplex offers a dwelling nestled on the end of a dead end road with off street parking, nice level yard and
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
36 Agnes Road
36 Agnes Road, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2276 sqft
On a quiet private street in New Windsor you will find this updated, immaculate 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home. Enter to an open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
812 PONDVIEW LOOP
812 Pondview Loop, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2850 sqft
Terrific end-unit in Holly Ridge, larger than most units with 2000 above ground sq/ft and 1st floor master bedroom. Features include vaulted ceilings, circular breakfast nook, gas fireplace, and 2 car garage. Full unfinished basement for storage.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Beacon
1 Unit Available
17 N BRETT ST
17 North Brett Street, Beacon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
600 sqft
This is such a great cottage set in the heart of Beacon! Walk to all your shopping, Main St and even the River is close.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
307 WILDWOOD DRIVE
307 Wildwood Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1468 sqft
Perfect Location, Ranch Style Home with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, Except Cable, Phone & Garbage Collection (garbage collection is $67 bi-monthly.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Beacon
1 Unit Available
3 COLONIAL RD
3 Colonial Road, Beacon, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
800 sqft
Great unit in back of building on 2nd floor overlooking wooded area with seasonal Hudson River views. Large rooms with tons of closet space, even a generous pantry. Laundry room downstairs from unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In New Windsor, the median rent is $1,084 for a studio, $1,204 for a 1-bedroom, $1,435 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,850 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in New Windsor, check out our monthly New Windsor Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the New Windsor area include Marist College, Mercy College, State University of New York at New Paltz, Vassar College, and Western Connecticut State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to New Windsor from include Stamford, Yonkers, Danbury, White Plains, and Westwood.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Stamford, CTYonkers, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWestwood, NJPoughkeepsie, NYOssining, NYRidgewood, NJNanuet, NYBloomingdale, NJElmsford, NYTarrytown, NY
Dobbs Ferry, NYFranklin Lakes, NJWaldwick, NJNew Paltz, NYNyack, NYMaybrook, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJChester, NYPomona, NYSloatsburg, NYFishkill, NYGreenwood Lake, NY