chemung county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM
31 Apartments for rent in Chemung County, NY📍
331 Gardner Rd.
331 Gardner Road, Horseheads, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1032 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom ranch with updated kitchen. New windows. Deck off the kitchen-washer & dryer. Large lot
814 Larchmont Circle
814 Larchmont Circle, West Elmira, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3792 sqft
Spacious 5 bedroom, 5.5 bathrooms consist of 3 master suites and 2 guest bedrooms.
608 W Water St.
608 West Water Street, Elmira, NY
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Newly painted and updated 2 bedroom apartment. covered parking for one car. First floor laundry hookup. One year lease. NO PETS
12 Hunters Run
12 Hunters Run, Chemung County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
Fabulous location and move-in ready! Beautiful Kitchen w/ new stainless steel applications and granite countertops. As well as a breakfast bar, dining area, and a lovely formal dining room too.
1015 S Main St
1015 South Main Street, Horseheads, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
3282 sqft
Beautiful Ranch Home For Rent in Horseheads. Great Location, Aesthetically decorated and move-in ready. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, hardwood floors through-out, lots of storage. 2 car garage.
181 Old Ithaca Road
181 Ithaca Road, Chemung County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1135 sqft
Tastefully designed with an open floor plan, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, with ample closet space. Washer and dryer hook-ups, 1 car garage, private parking. All major appliances. Large deck off of the kitchen. 24-hour notice for all showings.
389 Raecrest Circle
389 Raecrest Circle, Southport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1768 sqft
Quaint, well maintained 2 Bedroom Ranch, 1 bath, on a large lot, open concept between Kitchen and Living Room, with a back deck in a quiet Southport neighborhood. Perfect for one or two people.
470 South Ave. (Lower)
470 South Avenue, Elmira, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1239 sqft
Immaculate, spacious, lower apartment. Fully renovated with the best materials & attention to detail! Fireplace, french doors, master bath & bath, ceramic tile, gourmet kitchen w/ 12x7 pantry, glass block walls & Jacuzzi tub.
118 Vinel
118 Vinel Circle, Horseheads North, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, new carpet, tile flooring, countertops, painted through-out, 1 car garage. Back patio, washer and dryer hook-ups. Available now, no pets or smokers.
33 Level Acres
33 Level Acres Drive, Horseheads North, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. New appliances, new bath, kitchen with a nice open patio and central air. Off street parking
143 Sing Sing Rd
143 Sing Sing Road, Big Flats, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1573 sqft
Conveniently located 3 bedroom includes hardwood floors, all appliances, full basement, large yard and 2-car garage.
53 Ridge View Lane
53 Ridge View Lane, Chemung County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2461 sqft
Beautiful Colonial nestled on 3.49 acres in the desirable Fox Ridge subdivision w/spectacular views. Open floor plan w/bright spacious rooms. Well appointed kitchen w/KraftMaid cabinetry. Wide open living room & formal dining room. 1st floor laundry.
514 W First St.
514 West 1st Street, Elmira, NY
4 Bedrooms
$950
1416 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom lower with living room, dining room and kitchen, off street parking. Convenient location.
559 Riverside Ave.
559 Riverside Avenue, Elmira, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1821 sqft
Immaculate single family home on Elmira's Southside Riverside neighborhood. Open floor plan with great entertaining breakfast bar. Gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Modern color scheme throughout.
351 Maple Ave
351 Maple Avenue, Elmira, NY
1 Bedroom
$595
400 sqft
Great location across from the park. One bedroom apartment in this historic home. Off st parking. Owner pays water and heat. Coin operated laundry in the basement.
352 Maple Ave
352 Maple Avenue, Elmira, NY
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
This property has multiple use. Currently used as a two unit with room for a third unit. Formally was a real estate office on the main level and a rental upstairs.
657 Grove Street
657 Grove Street, Elmira, NY
3 Bedrooms
$900
1494 sqft
Large Apartment. 3 to 4 bedrooms. This apartment is the south half of the house with a full upstairs and down. Living Rm, Dining Rm, large Kitchen with laundry area, 1/2 bath, and Den or office downstairs.
517 W Fourth st
517 West 4th Street, Elmira, NY
Studio
$700
400 sqft
Nice studio apt, very spacious, nice eat in kitchen, shared washer and dryer, off street parking, nice quiet area with front and back porch.
Libertad Elmira
624 Baldwin Street, Elmira, NY
1 Bedroom
$371
2 Bedrooms
$466
3 Bedrooms
$541
Libertad is an affordable apartment community located in Elmira, New York. One, two and three bedroom units. Includes washer and dryer in each unit, multiple floor plans, controlled access entrances, central heat and air. Next to Ernie Davis Park.
713 W Church St
713 West Church Street, Elmira, NY
1 Bedroom
$675
Spacious 1 Bedroom apartment in West Elmira.An open floor plan makes this apartment a rare find. Newer energy efficient construction with separate heat controls in every room allows you to have complete control over the utility bills.
Results within 5 miles of Chemung County
7088 Rt. 549
7088 Pennsylvania Highway 549, Tioga County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$590
900 sqft
Second floor 2 bedroom apartment, most utilities included in rent. Phone & internet available. Located between Mansfield, PA & Elmira , NY. If you are looking for a place to rent, come check it out. NO PETS, NON SMOKERS.
Results within 10 miles of Chemung County
Chalet Village
95 Heights Ln, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1136 sqft
Spacious townhomes which sit in a beautifully landscaped community in desirable Feasterville, PA.
54 W Fifth St.
54 West 5th Street, Corning, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2729 sqft
This Awesome Victorian Home With Wrap Around Porch includes Beautiful Detailed Natural Woodwork w/Hardwood Floors & Oak Staircase, Updated Kitchen w/Island, Dining Room w/Built-In Cabinets, Original Fireplace, Pocket Doors & Large Side Yard.
8 W SIXTH STREET
8 West 6th Street, Corning, NY
1 Bedroom
$800
840 sqft
1 bedroom upper apartment located within waking distance of Corning's Market St. and Gaffer District activities. Rent includes washer/dryer, heat and hot water, lawn care, and snow removal. 1 small/quite pet considered for $30 additional/month
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Chemung County area include Cornell University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Ithaca, Binghamton, Canandaigua, Northeast Ithaca, and Horseheads have apartments for rent.