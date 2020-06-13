61 Apartments for rent in Mount Kisco, NY

Moving to Mount Kisco

Before you can disco, you need a place to sleep. In this Westchester County town, rental apartments and houses don't disappoint when it comes to variety. Lease anything from a studio pad to a large house. Successfully renting a place can be difficult if you don't understand the way the market runs in Mount Kisco. It's not all disco balls and 1980's music. It's finding a home for rent in Mount Kisco.

All Sorts of Housing Types

The only downside is you can't live at Merestead (the Sloane Estate), as it's on the National Register of Historic Places. The great thing is that you have many other kinds of housing options. Detached one-unit houses total 23% of the homes here, while apartments and condos total almost 48%. Among the rest, you have choices among duplexes and townhouses for rent in Mount Kisco. Get a pad at Bedford Plaza Apartments, a house with classical architecture at Captain Merritt's Hill, or a house in a newer subdivision at Mount Kisco Chase. Your selection is almost as varied as the cuisine on Main Street.

The Market Suits Renters

In Mount Kisco, over 45% of the units are occupied by renters. That rate is about equal to New York's average, but keep in mind that nearby New York City drives that rate up. Mount Kisco is actually one of the friendliest markets in the state for renters when you factor out the Big Apple and a few other major cities. During your search for rental houses or apartments, you'll learn that the majority of the available listings are for rent and not for sale. Now, if you are a renter, doesn't that make you want to disco? Or maybe you can just enjoy a beverage at the Village Social Kitchen and Bar.

It's All About Timing

Mount Kisco's vibrant combination of scenery, disco and a bustling town center makes it an exciting spot to settle down, and that has led to a lack of available housing during certain times of year. Actually, disco doesn't exist here in the traditional sense of the word, but there are places to party. Anyway, if you arrive in winter, you won't find many openings, but due to a slow market, you don't have to worry about other renters taking your potential pad; you can probably land something that matches your wishes in 10 days, but note that the cold weather makes moving all your stuff less enjoyable. Spring and summer see the most turnover and present you with the chance to nab an ideal place just as the previous renter leaves; there is a lot of competition, though, so it's advised to allot 15 days to handle everything. Fall may be the most difficult time to find a pad, as most homes are taken and there are a good deal of renters still looking for homes; give yourself roughly 20 days to locate something and be flexible with your choice. Note that it's possible to get a month-to-month or short-term lease in Mount Kisco, which is good news if you don't plan to stay long; you can also lodge at a place short term while you search for your ideal home.

Two Precautions

Over 23% of the homes in Mount Kisco were constructed before 1939. If you rent a place that was built 100 years ago, inspect the plumbing, heating and appliances with the owner to see if anything is wrong. Finding out your toilet overflows every time you use it after you sign the agreement is not fun. The other precaution concerns good old nature. Hurricane Sandy did do some damage to properties in Mount Kisco, but not nearly as much as coastal towns. While this a very rare occurrence, nature is unpredictable and thus purchasing insurance, in addition to being prepared, is not a bad idea. If you are really concerned, make sure the roof, doors and windows are sturdy and can resist high wind. Again, although hurricanes are a rare thing in Westchester County, being safe is better than being sorry later. This is especially true if you rent a house. If you are hunting for studio apartments for rent in new complexes, you won't have to worry as much about this.

Signing the Papers

Before you can chill in your new town and taste the food at Mango Cafe, you have to sign the lease deal, and that requires one month's rent and a deposit. In addition, most landlords want to see proof the place won't be an issue for you financially. Most managed communities want a bit more info, and hence will have you fill out an application that details your residence history; the staff will probably want to perform a credit check, too. One thing you should definitely understand is what utilities you must pay separately each month. Know that with an individual owner you can negotiate a little, but not a ton. Take advantage of that and see if you can reduce costs in any way.