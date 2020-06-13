61 Apartments for rent in Mount Kisco, NY📍
How long will you be in town? You certainly need a lot of time to eat sweets, write absurd song lyrics and disco. That's what Mount Kisco brings. Home to 10,877 residents, Mount Kisco is more than just a place that Bill Joy (not the computer scientist) mentioned in a song because it rhymed with disco. The town features beautiful rolling hills, a thriving downtown scene and a train station to get around the region. Within striking distance of New York City, Mount Kisco boasts great golf and food as well. Perhaps that's why more folks are unpacking their bags here. Or perhaps it's just because they want to disco, disco, disco, in Mount Kisco! You see? It rhymes.
Before you can disco, you need a place to sleep. In this Westchester County town, rental apartments and houses don't disappoint when it comes to variety. Lease anything from a studio pad to a large house. Successfully renting a place can be difficult if you don't understand the way the market runs in Mount Kisco. It's not all disco balls and 1980's music. It's finding a home for rent in Mount Kisco.
All Sorts of Housing Types
The only downside is you can't live at Merestead (the Sloane Estate), as it's on the National Register of Historic Places. The great thing is that you have many other kinds of housing options. Detached one-unit houses total 23% of the homes here, while apartments and condos total almost 48%. Among the rest, you have choices among duplexes and townhouses for rent in Mount Kisco. Get a pad at Bedford Plaza Apartments, a house with classical architecture at Captain Merritt's Hill, or a house in a newer subdivision at Mount Kisco Chase. Your selection is almost as varied as the cuisine on Main Street.
The Market Suits Renters
In Mount Kisco, over 45% of the units are occupied by renters. That rate is about equal to New York's average, but keep in mind that nearby New York City drives that rate up. Mount Kisco is actually one of the friendliest markets in the state for renters when you factor out the Big Apple and a few other major cities. During your search for rental houses or apartments, you'll learn that the majority of the available listings are for rent and not for sale. Now, if you are a renter, doesn't that make you want to disco? Or maybe you can just enjoy a beverage at the Village Social Kitchen and Bar.
It's All About Timing
Mount Kisco's vibrant combination of scenery, disco and a bustling town center makes it an exciting spot to settle down, and that has led to a lack of available housing during certain times of year. Actually, disco doesn't exist here in the traditional sense of the word, but there are places to party. Anyway, if you arrive in winter, you won't find many openings, but due to a slow market, you don't have to worry about other renters taking your potential pad; you can probably land something that matches your wishes in 10 days, but note that the cold weather makes moving all your stuff less enjoyable. Spring and summer see the most turnover and present you with the chance to nab an ideal place just as the previous renter leaves; there is a lot of competition, though, so it's advised to allot 15 days to handle everything. Fall may be the most difficult time to find a pad, as most homes are taken and there are a good deal of renters still looking for homes; give yourself roughly 20 days to locate something and be flexible with your choice. Note that it's possible to get a month-to-month or short-term lease in Mount Kisco, which is good news if you don't plan to stay long; you can also lodge at a place short term while you search for your ideal home.
Two Precautions
Over 23% of the homes in Mount Kisco were constructed before 1939. If you rent a place that was built 100 years ago, inspect the plumbing, heating and appliances with the owner to see if anything is wrong. Finding out your toilet overflows every time you use it after you sign the agreement is not fun. The other precaution concerns good old nature. Hurricane Sandy did do some damage to properties in Mount Kisco, but not nearly as much as coastal towns. While this a very rare occurrence, nature is unpredictable and thus purchasing insurance, in addition to being prepared, is not a bad idea. If you are really concerned, make sure the roof, doors and windows are sturdy and can resist high wind. Again, although hurricanes are a rare thing in Westchester County, being safe is better than being sorry later. This is especially true if you rent a house. If you are hunting for studio apartments for rent in new complexes, you won't have to worry as much about this.
Signing the Papers
Before you can chill in your new town and taste the food at Mango Cafe, you have to sign the lease deal, and that requires one month's rent and a deposit. In addition, most landlords want to see proof the place won't be an issue for you financially. Most managed communities want a bit more info, and hence will have you fill out an application that details your residence history; the staff will probably want to perform a credit check, too. One thing you should definitely understand is what utilities you must pay separately each month. Know that with an individual owner you can negotiate a little, but not a ton. Take advantage of that and see if you can reduce costs in any way.
In this town-village of 3.1 square miles, where you choose to reside can impact a lot of things, like whether or not you can walk to stores. Living close to the Metro-North Railroad station in Mount Kisco offers convenience if you plan to explore the greater region. If you value exercise, something near Leonard Park is great. Set your priorities first, pick out your neighborhood and then start touring homes. Just know that all the action is located on Bedford Road and Main Street.
Village Center: The statue of Chief Kisco appears relaxed and ready to have a good time. And good times are easy to have in this neighborhood. The Be Unique Boutique, Pour Cafe and Wine Bar and the rail station help make Village Center the spot for shopping, dining and getting in and out of town.
South: Near Bedford Corners, this area offers a good mix of nature and entertainment. Golf at Mount Kisco Country Club, have a meal at Lexington Square Cafe and then run at Leonard Park.
North: Grand Prix New York showcases everything from bowling to go-carts; go and have a ball here at the arcade and then chow down on some food. Other area highlights include the Mount Kisco Shopping Center, a day spa and a few eateries.
While a car is the most popular mode of transit, a variety of options are available, and most use a mix of walking, driving and biking within town. The train is the best way to get to NYC and play tourist. However, plenty of entertainment is right at home.
Dance the day away if you must disco. Soak up the scenery of the rolling hills if you want peace. Head to the historical Mount Kisco Municipal Complex if you want to see grand architecture. Everywhere you look here, people are grooving to Mount Kisco's groove. Join the community for a snack at Temptation Tea House, a shopping spree in downtown or a round of 18 at Mount Kisco Country Club. Who said all the fun was in the big city? Mount Kisco offers everything you could want within a village-style environment. It's compact yet spread out all at once. At each turn, it's a city, then a town, and then a village before changing back to a city. It's nature and concrete together, living as one. It's that mix that flavors up the scene here. Grab some sushi and a taco and get down with it. After all, you are coming to Mount Kisco to disco.