Apartment List
/
NY
/
mount kisco
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:26 PM

61 Apartments for rent in Mount Kisco, NY

📍

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
119 Carpenter Ave
119 Carpenter Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,625
Great size 1 bed. Near all transportation. - Property Id: 60916 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** Huge 1 bedroom with entry foyer. Large living room and bedroom. Hardwood floors throughout. 1 car parking additional. Pets allowed.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1005 Kensington Way
1005 Kensington Way, Mount Kisco, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
2000 sqft
Very desirable Regent unit. Original model with several decorator touches, built-ins, hardwood floors, updated kitchen with granite counter tops.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
199 Grove Street
199 Grove Street, Mount Kisco, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
787 sqft
Village Victorian 2 bedroom apartment. Renovated & spacious 2nd floor apartment. Updated eat in Kitchen, recently refinished hardwood floors. Laundry in unfinished basement. Tenant pays utilities for apartment. Assigned parking spot.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
90 Gregory Avenue
90 Gregory Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
Studio
$1,300
550 sqft
Centrally located and well maintained building has easy access to transportation, shopping and highways. First floor STUDIO apartment has wood flooring and 2 closets. Freshly painted. Light and bright in neighborhood setting.

1 of 18

Last updated August 16 at 06:09pm
1 Unit Available
68 Washburn Road
68 Washburn Road, Mount Kisco, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
3092 sqft
Available JULY 1st - The perfect place to call home, and an outdoor entertainer's paradise! Beautifully maintained and in impeccable condition this 4 bedroom home with just over 3000sf has room to roam.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Kisco

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
26 Pleasant Street
26 Pleasant Street, Bedford, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
2234 sqft
Term is $10,500 for 7/1/2020 to 8/15/2020.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
101 Washington Avenue
101 Washington Ave, Pleasantville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,950
900 sqft
101 Washington Avenue is situated in the heart of Pleasantville, just a short stroll to all; including quaint shops, restaurants, the train station, Jacob Burns Film Center and a seasonal farmers market! Each luxury unit in this new construction

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
42 Crescent Terrace
42 Crescent Terrace, Bedford Hills, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
3206 sqft
PLEASE USE LINK TO SEE 3D TOUR OF THE HOME.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
34 Whitlockville Road
34 Whitlockville Road, Katonah, NY
Studio
$1,475
400 sqft
This is a small studio country cottage located just a couple of minutes outside of the village of Katonah. It's about a 10 minute walk to town and has very easy access to Route 35/I684 and the SMRP.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
341 Succabone Road
341 Succabone Road, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
5691 sqft
Escape to this updated 4 acre Bedford horse farm conveniently located under one hour from New York. This 4 bedroom, 5 bath colonial is a perfect retreat with high ceilinged open rooms, elegant pool, horse barn and access to local riding trails.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
270 Guard Hill Road
270 Guard Hill Road, Westchester County, NY
6 Bedrooms
$38,000
12000 sqft
Tanrackin Farm. - One of Bedford s most prestigious estate properties. Absolutely stunning Country Home impeccably furnished. Located in the heart of Bedford s Guard Hill estate area, the property is comprised of fifty acres.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
77 Oregon Road
77 Oregon Road, Westchester County, NY
8 Bedrooms
$60,000
10000 sqft
While there are many beautiful estates in Westchester, finding one with everything this home offers and only 30 miles from NYC, is truly a rarity. Property is in the process of being furnished and will be ready by 6/15.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
428 Saw Mill River Road
428 Saw Mill River Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2338 sqft
Young Colonial with 3 Bedrooms and 3 full Bathrooms, Large Formal Dining Room with slider to yard and Family Room on first floor. The Living has a wood burning fireplace and the renovated kitchen has cherry cabinets with quartz counters.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
25 Route 100
25 Somerstown Turnpike, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Freshly painted 2 bedroom 1 bathroom rental with parking. No stairs, direct access. Great location.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
761 King Street
761 King Street, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$28,000
5547 sqft
Spectacular Country Estate for a Summer to Remember. Long drive to stunning circa 1914 French Country Chateau. Large gracious rooms with tall windows & multiple French Doors leading to 2 vast stone-walled Field stone Terraces.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
43 Agnew Farm Rd
43 Agnew Farm Road, Armonk, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,999
2600 sqft
Watch video fully renovated Avail JULY 1 2020

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
633 Old Post Road
633 Old Post Road, Bedford, NY
Studio
$1,425
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Centered in Historic Bedford Village, is this Renovated, Light Filled Large Studio in The Bedford Playhouse Building. Hardwood Floors, Walk to Restaurants, Shopping, The Bedford Playhouse and The Village Green. Exercise Room and Laundry on premises.

1 of 22

Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
1 Unit Available
749 Guard Hill Road
749 Guard Hill Road, Bedford, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
5654 sqft
Private Guard Hill Farmhouse on beautiful, level property in Bedfords top estate area. Gated entry, tree-lined drive opens to two exceptional acres with stone outbuilding.
Results within 10 miles of Mount Kisco
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
10 Units Available
Avalon Somers
49 Clayton, Yorktown Heights, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
1437 sqft
Luxurious community includes state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and sundeck and BBQ area. Apartments include washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and central A/C and heating. Located in historic Westchester County close to I-84.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
8 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,091
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
108 Saddle Hill Road
108 Saddle Hill Road, Stamford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
4072 sqft
Large bright contemporary ranch with vaulted ceilings and great privacy. Hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings throughout the main living level.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
59 Hemlock Drive
59 Hemlock Drive, Sleepy Hollow, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1782 sqft
Four Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bedroom Split Level Home in lovely area. Ideal for commuters within walking distance to Philipse Manor train station - 38 minutes Express to NYC. Come and see this home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
68 Thompson
68 Thompson Avenue, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
Cozy cottage located in cul de sac and only minutes from Metro North. Offers 1 bedroom with extra closet space, bathroom with washer/dryer. Open Space Kitchen with dishwasher and Living Room. Off Street Parking (1 Car Only). No Pets and No Smoking.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
45 Crest Drive
45 Crest Drive, Shenorock, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1340 sqft
Charming Cape style home with newly finished hardwood floors, renovated kitchen and bath, a beautiful yard and in the Somers School District.
City GuideMount Kisco
"Disco, disco, disco. I am going to Mount Kisco. I am going to buy Crisco. To bake a cake so I can disco, disco, disco" (Bill Joy, 'How Long Are You Staying').

How long will you be in town? You certainly need a lot of time to eat sweets, write absurd song lyrics and disco. That's what Mount Kisco brings. Home to 10,877 residents, Mount Kisco is more than just a place that Bill Joy (not the computer scientist) mentioned in a song because it rhymed with disco. The town features beautiful rolling hills, a thriving downtown scene and a train station to get around the region. Within striking distance of New York City, Mount Kisco boasts great golf and food as well. Perhaps that's why more folks are unpacking their bags here. Or perhaps it's just because they want to disco, disco, disco, in Mount Kisco! You see? It rhymes.

Moving to Mount Kisco

Before you can disco, you need a place to sleep. In this Westchester County town, rental apartments and houses don't disappoint when it comes to variety. Lease anything from a studio pad to a large house. Successfully renting a place can be difficult if you don't understand the way the market runs in Mount Kisco. It's not all disco balls and 1980's music. It's finding a home for rent in Mount Kisco.

All Sorts of Housing Types

The only downside is you can't live at Merestead (the Sloane Estate), as it's on the National Register of Historic Places. The great thing is that you have many other kinds of housing options. Detached one-unit houses total 23% of the homes here, while apartments and condos total almost 48%. Among the rest, you have choices among duplexes and townhouses for rent in Mount Kisco. Get a pad at Bedford Plaza Apartments, a house with classical architecture at Captain Merritt's Hill, or a house in a newer subdivision at Mount Kisco Chase. Your selection is almost as varied as the cuisine on Main Street.

The Market Suits Renters

In Mount Kisco, over 45% of the units are occupied by renters. That rate is about equal to New York's average, but keep in mind that nearby New York City drives that rate up. Mount Kisco is actually one of the friendliest markets in the state for renters when you factor out the Big Apple and a few other major cities. During your search for rental houses or apartments, you'll learn that the majority of the available listings are for rent and not for sale. Now, if you are a renter, doesn't that make you want to disco? Or maybe you can just enjoy a beverage at the Village Social Kitchen and Bar.

It's All About Timing

Mount Kisco's vibrant combination of scenery, disco and a bustling town center makes it an exciting spot to settle down, and that has led to a lack of available housing during certain times of year. Actually, disco doesn't exist here in the traditional sense of the word, but there are places to party. Anyway, if you arrive in winter, you won't find many openings, but due to a slow market, you don't have to worry about other renters taking your potential pad; you can probably land something that matches your wishes in 10 days, but note that the cold weather makes moving all your stuff less enjoyable. Spring and summer see the most turnover and present you with the chance to nab an ideal place just as the previous renter leaves; there is a lot of competition, though, so it's advised to allot 15 days to handle everything. Fall may be the most difficult time to find a pad, as most homes are taken and there are a good deal of renters still looking for homes; give yourself roughly 20 days to locate something and be flexible with your choice. Note that it's possible to get a month-to-month or short-term lease in Mount Kisco, which is good news if you don't plan to stay long; you can also lodge at a place short term while you search for your ideal home.

Two Precautions

Over 23% of the homes in Mount Kisco were constructed before 1939. If you rent a place that was built 100 years ago, inspect the plumbing, heating and appliances with the owner to see if anything is wrong. Finding out your toilet overflows every time you use it after you sign the agreement is not fun. The other precaution concerns good old nature. Hurricane Sandy did do some damage to properties in Mount Kisco, but not nearly as much as coastal towns. While this a very rare occurrence, nature is unpredictable and thus purchasing insurance, in addition to being prepared, is not a bad idea. If you are really concerned, make sure the roof, doors and windows are sturdy and can resist high wind. Again, although hurricanes are a rare thing in Westchester County, being safe is better than being sorry later. This is especially true if you rent a house. If you are hunting for studio apartments for rent in new complexes, you won't have to worry as much about this.

Signing the Papers

Before you can chill in your new town and taste the food at Mango Cafe, you have to sign the lease deal, and that requires one month's rent and a deposit. In addition, most landlords want to see proof the place won't be an issue for you financially. Most managed communities want a bit more info, and hence will have you fill out an application that details your residence history; the staff will probably want to perform a credit check, too. One thing you should definitely understand is what utilities you must pay separately each month. Know that with an individual owner you can negotiate a little, but not a ton. Take advantage of that and see if you can reduce costs in any way.

Mount Kisco Neighborhoods

In this town-village of 3.1 square miles, where you choose to reside can impact a lot of things, like whether or not you can walk to stores. Living close to the Metro-North Railroad station in Mount Kisco offers convenience if you plan to explore the greater region. If you value exercise, something near Leonard Park is great. Set your priorities first, pick out your neighborhood and then start touring homes. Just know that all the action is located on Bedford Road and Main Street.

Village Center: The statue of Chief Kisco appears relaxed and ready to have a good time. And good times are easy to have in this neighborhood. The Be Unique Boutique, Pour Cafe and Wine Bar and the rail station help make Village Center the spot for shopping, dining and getting in and out of town.

South: Near Bedford Corners, this area offers a good mix of nature and entertainment. Golf at Mount Kisco Country Club, have a meal at Lexington Square Cafe and then run at Leonard Park.

North: Grand Prix New York showcases everything from bowling to go-carts; go and have a ball here at the arcade and then chow down on some food. Other area highlights include the Mount Kisco Shopping Center, a day spa and a few eateries.

Living the Dream in Mount Kisco

While a car is the most popular mode of transit, a variety of options are available, and most use a mix of walking, driving and biking within town. The train is the best way to get to NYC and play tourist. However, plenty of entertainment is right at home.

Dance the day away if you must disco. Soak up the scenery of the rolling hills if you want peace. Head to the historical Mount Kisco Municipal Complex if you want to see grand architecture. Everywhere you look here, people are grooving to Mount Kisco's groove. Join the community for a snack at Temptation Tea House, a shopping spree in downtown or a round of 18 at Mount Kisco Country Club. Who said all the fun was in the big city? Mount Kisco offers everything you could want within a village-style environment. It's compact yet spread out all at once. At each turn, it's a city, then a town, and then a village before changing back to a city. It's nature and concrete together, living as one. It's that mix that flavors up the scene here. Grab some sushi and a taco and get down with it. After all, you are coming to Mount Kisco to disco.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Mount Kisco?
The average rent price for Mount Kisco rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,600.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Mount Kisco?
Some of the colleges located in the Mount Kisco area include Norwalk Community College, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, Columbia University in the City of New York, and American Musical and Dramatic Academy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Mount Kisco?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mount Kisco from include New York, Bronx, Stamford, Yonkers, and Norwalk.

Similar Pages

Mount Kisco 2 BedroomsMount Kisco 3 Bedrooms
Mount Kisco Apartments with BalconyMount Kisco Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mount Kisco Apartments with Washer-Dryer