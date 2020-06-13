/
57 Apartments for rent in Beacon, NY📍
Beacon
1 Unit Available
17 N BRETT ST
17 North Brett Street, Beacon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
600 sqft
This is such a great cottage set in the heart of Beacon! Walk to all your shopping, Main St and even the River is close.
Beacon
1 Unit Available
3 COLONIAL RD
3 Colonial Road, Beacon, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
800 sqft
Great unit in back of building on 2nd floor overlooking wooded area with seasonal Hudson River views. Large rooms with tons of closet space, even a generous pantry. Laundry room downstairs from unit.
Beacon
1 Unit Available
1166 NORTH AVENUE
1166 North Avenue, Beacon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Location! 1 Bedroom walk up apartment in turn of the century Victorian beauty. Sunny with character, hardwood floors, large living room, 1 block to Main St. and down the hill to the train! Owner pays heat, hot water and cooking gas.
Beacon
1 Unit Available
95 E MAIN ST
95 East Main Street, Beacon, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1860 sqft
Five bedroom house available for rent in the heart of Beacon. Close to East Main Street for dining, shopping and much more. Private and quiet area, plenty of off street parking, back porch to sit on, and garbage collection available.
Beacon
1 Unit Available
354 WASHINGTON AVE
354 Washington Avenue, Beacon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1095 sqft
Minutes from the heart of Beacon, fantastic starter home or perfect for folks looking to downsize. Personalize to your liking and you'll be set for the long haul. Very easy ride to and from the Beacon train station, perfect for commuters.
Results within 1 mile of Beacon
1 Unit Available
812 PONDVIEW LOOP
812 Pondview Loop, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2850 sqft
Terrific end-unit in Holly Ridge, larger than most units with 2000 above ground sq/ft and 1st floor master bedroom. Features include vaulted ceilings, circular breakfast nook, gas fireplace, and 2 car garage. Full unfinished basement for storage.
1 Unit Available
307 WILDWOOD DRIVE
307 Wildwood Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1468 sqft
Perfect Location, Ranch Style Home with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, Except Cable, Phone & Garbage Collection (garbage collection is $67 bi-monthly.
1 Unit Available
142 BELVEDERE RD
142 Belvedere Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1440 sqft
FULLY RESTORED 2 BEDROOM BRICK CAPE WITH HUGE PRIVATE BACKYARD AND BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEWS.
1 Unit Available
1 SPRING ST
1 Spring Street, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
400 sqft
washer, dryer, dishwasher and microwave. Tempered glass MOBILE counter top on a 5ft island - providing accessible counter space throughout the apartment bedroom fits a king size bed, end tables and dresser. extra shelves for storage
Results within 5 miles of Beacon
Verified
$
Fishkill Village
9 Units Available
Village at Merritt Park
80 Jefferson Blvd, Fishkill, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,640
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our unique 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes include stylish kitchens, breakfast bars, remodeled baths, balconies or patios and 9-foot ceilings. Some even have fireplaces.
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
67 Renwick St
67 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY
Studio
$1,225
700 sqft
Stylish Apartment with Lots of Amenities Along Liberty St Corridor (Studio) - This apartment features beautiful design and many amenities.
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
119 First Street
119 First Street, Newburgh, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
770 sqft
Sleekly Renovated 1 bedroom Apartment on Liberty Street Corridor - Looking for a stylish 1 bedroom Apartment? This place has a bonus room that would be perfect as an in home studio or office.
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
153 Lander Street Studio
153 Lander Street, Newburgh, NY
Studio
$900
500 sqft
Unit Studio Available 07/01/20 Charming Lander Street Studio - Property Id: 300696 This private, charming studio is in the back of a row house with its own private entrance on the side.
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
178 Renwick St
178 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
740 sqft
178 Renwick St - Unit 3 Available 07/07/20 2 Bedroom Newly Renovated Apartment (Apt 3) - This 2-bedroom light filled apartment features an open floor layout with sunny interiors, stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a microwave
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
42 Carpenter Ave
42 Carpenter Avenue, Newburgh, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Available 06/30/20 Carpenter - Property Id: 294861 Beautiful Single family Mother & Daughter Style house with 2 kitchens/Living room/dining room Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294861 Property Id 294861 (RLNE5836823)
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
119 Montgomery zt 3
119 Montgomery Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
750 sqft
Spacious 2 bd apartment near water front - Property Id: 288200 LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION Walking distance to a Newburgh waterfront with a great selection of restaurants and entertainment Spacious apartment offers an amazing view of Hudson
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
350 North Water Street 5-1
350 N Water St, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1140 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo with Hudson River View - Property Id: 279438 What an unbelievable find!!! Wake up every morning to a view of the Hudson River right from inside or outside on your patio.
1 Unit Available
14 B Orchard Lane
14 B Orchard Ln, Putnam County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
5300 sqft
PLEASE USE LINK TO SEE 3D TOUR OF THE HOME. Brand new construction, completely tech ready home with Google Home pre-wired throughout entire house, Ethernet, Cat 6 cable and Altice optimum WiFi.
New Windsor
1 Unit Available
48 Meriline Avenue
48 Merline Avenue, New Windsor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
936 sqft
Newly renovated single family house in a great neighborhood.
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
158 Montgomery Street
158 Montgomery Street, Newburgh, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
4730 sqft
Rare offering for lease - perfect for the large family looking to live in the heart of the hudson valley.
1 Unit Available
2 Main Street
2 Main Street, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1908 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath colonial located on the majestic Hudson River providing fabulous views. Within 2 blocks of the Metro North to NYC.
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
184 BROADWAY
184 Broadway, Newburgh, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Newly renovated three-bedroom apartment in three-story, mixed use building on corner of rapidly gentrifying lower Broadway and Dubois Street in Newburgh.
1 Unit Available
804 HUNTINGTON DR
804 Huntington Drive, Merritt Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN THE VAN WYCK MEADOWS ,YOU MUST SEE THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHS.
1 Unit Available
63 MARLORVILLE RD
63 Marlorville Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Need to be close to the train, just hop, skip, or jump to metro north! Beautiful cottage style 2 story rental. Available immediately.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Beacon, the median rent is $1,132 for a studio, $1,257 for a 1-bedroom, $1,497 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,931 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Beacon, check out our monthly Beacon Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Beacon area include Marist College, Mercy College, State University of New York at New Paltz, Vassar College, and Western Connecticut State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Beacon from include Stamford, Yonkers, Danbury, White Plains, and Westwood.
