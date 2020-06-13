Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 PM

262 Apartments for rent in Oceanside, NY

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
140 Atlantic Avenue
140 Atlantic Avenue, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful large spacious townhouse, Eat in Kitchen, Living Room w/ FP, Dining Room, 1/2 Bath, WI Laundry Rm, deck w/ Gas BBQ, Master Bedroom w/ Full large Bath, Stall Shower and separate Tub, WI Closet, Bedroom, Bedroom Full Bath, Full finished

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
84 Evans Avenue
84 Evans Avenue, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1084 sqft
Completely Redone. 3 bed 1.5 bath Ranch. large living rm, EIK, master w/half bath Hi Hats, Ceiling Fans. Plenty of storage. Huge Yard, Close To Lirr. Immediate Occupancy. Small Dogs Considered. NO CATS.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
385 Silver Lane
385 Silver Ln, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Newly Renovated Ranch House. 2/3 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath. Kitchen, LR/DR, Washer/Dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
422 Waukena Ave
422 Waukena Avenue, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1421 sqft
Excellent 3 Br And 1.5 Bath Very Spacious Ranch Home For Rent Features Living Rm And Dining Rm Plus A Huge Den. Use Of Yard. Washer/Dryer In House.Driveway Parking. Oceanside Schools . Tenant Responsible For Electric.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
3676 Illona Ln
3676 Illona Lane, Oceanside, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1900 sqft
Beautiful Whole House Rental On Oversized Property In The Exclusive Madison Development Of Oceanside. Close to School 9 Elem and Middle School.
Results within 1 mile of Oceanside
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Rockville Centre
27 Units Available
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,805
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1202 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bay Park
1 Unit Available
114 Malecon St
114 Malecon Street, Bay Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
600 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 94836 Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom, Big Living Room, Kit, Ready For Washer And Dryer Lots Of Storage Space On The Lower Level And Upper Level.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
114 Atlantic Avenue
114 Atlantic Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
One of a kind, beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo, with a large terrace and storage unit. Tons of natural light, perfect for entertaining. Great layout and well kept. Blue Ribbon Lynbrook School district #20.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
27 Park Place
27 Park Place, Lynbrook, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Renovated 4 bedroom apartment in Lynbrook School District 20. Kitchen, new bathroom, Living Room Dining room combination. Wood floors throughout. Large walk up attic for storage. New windows.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Rockville Centre
1 Unit Available
90 Ongly Street
90 Ongley Street, Rockville Centre, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,725
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 90 Ongly Street in Rockville Centre. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
89 Melrose Avenue
89 Melrose Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
700 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 2nd Floor 2 BR Apt. in house in quiet location. Gorgeous updated kitchen w/Gas Cooking, new Laminate Floors, Lrg LR w/Closet, Lrg MBR, BR - all freshly painted & new carpet. Lovely updated Full Bath.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
East Rockaway
1 Unit Available
237 Marina Pointe Drive
237 Marina Pointe Dr, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 237 Marina Pointe Drive in East Rockaway. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Rockville Centre
1 Unit Available
169 Maple Avenue
169 Maple Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3 Bedroom Apartment on the second floor of the 2 story building. Close to public transportation, shopping and restaurant.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
East Rockaway
1 Unit Available
51 Baisley Avenue
51 Baisley Avenue, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Sunny and Spacious apartment. New Kitchen with quartz counter-tops, new appliances and New bathroom. Close to banks, gym, bagel store, pet store and train(LIRR). Wont last...

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Rockville Centre
1 Unit Available
472 Merrick Road
472 Merrick Road, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
WOW..Location!.. Location! Mint. Newly renovated, Beautiful 2 bedroom Apartment in legal, Well Maintained 2 Family Home. 1st Floor has Hardwood Floors Thru-out. Full, Large, Basement Storage. Small dog or cat permitted.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Rockville Centre
1 Unit Available
1 Jefferson Avenue
1 Jefferson Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
810 sqft
Excellent, Spacious 2 Bedroom Unit With A Nice Layout. The Apartment Was freshly Painted & The Wood Floors Are Currently Being Sanded & Stained. The Unit Has Large Windows & Plenty Of Closets.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
East Rockaway
1 Unit Available
37 Prospect Avenue
37 Prospect Avenue, East Rockaway, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Beautiful 1 Bedrooms 2nd Floor Apartment in the heart of E. Rockaway. Features: Livingroom, Full Bath, Large Bedroom, Eat in Kitchen. Apt. has Walk in Closets and shared basement with washer/Dryer and room for storage.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Island Park
1 Unit Available
83 Ostend Road
83 Ostend Road, Island Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1230 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Whole House rental with Full Finished Basement, 1 Car Attached Garage Huge Deck Patio & Yard.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Baldwin Harbor
1 Unit Available
3124 Schreiber Pl
3124 Schreiber Place, Baldwin Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Beautiful Renovated Bright & Airy High Ranch.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
East Rockaway
1 Unit Available
6 Davison Plaza #upper
6 Davison Plaza, East Rockaway, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Complete renovation currently under construction. All brand new 1 bed apt on 2nd floor. Steps to LIRR. Photos from are from a similar renovation.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Rockville Centre
1 Unit Available
45 Grand Avenue
45 Grand Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
$1,700
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Studio Apartment for rent in Rockville Centre, Very Spacious Room that fits bed and Living area comfortably, Big Eat in Kitchin with Gas stove, Dishwasher and entrance to lovely Balcony with a perfect view to have your morning coffee on.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Island Park
1 Unit Available
38 Newport Road #2nd Fl
38 Newport Road, Island Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 bed, Completely renovated a few years ago. w/d in the unit. Front Porch. Near train. Dog will be considered at Landlords discretion. 1 parking spot

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
Bay Park
1 Unit Available
16 Kirgan Ct
16 Kirgan Court, Bay Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Brand new construction Raised Cape in Bay Park section. Main level open concept EIK LR DR all new SS appliances with stackable washer dryer. CAC with 2 zones. Plenty of closet and storage space. 2nd level has 2 bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Oceanside
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Central District
2 Units Available
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,427
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
City GuideOceanside
Oceanside is home of the original Nathan Famous, the best hot dogs on the planet!

As you probably guessed from the name, Oceanside is a coastal town, that is to say, it is located near an ocean. The original name was South Bay (still keeping to the coastal theme), and the scenery is breathtaking. This community should probably enter the Guinness Book of World records for the most name changes for a city! After South Bay, the area was named Christian Hook, then Oceanville. This name had to be changed because there was another Oceanville in New York; hence Oceanside, which wouldn't you say is a prettier name? Here is all the information you need to find an apartment in Oceanside, so if you’re ready, let’s go!

Moving to Oceanside

Median rental values for Oceanside are 28 percent more than the New York median, but, luckily, not nearly as expensive as the most expensive cities in New York. Usually, the average temperature in Oceanside during the summer months is 75°F, with colder temperatures during the winter.

Renting an Apartment in Oceanside

You have to map out a workable strategy to help you snag that rental property you are hoping to get. The first step is to make sure you have enough money in your checking account to put down as security deposit and to pay the first month’s rent.

What You Need

We’ve mentioned the first month’s rent and the security deposit. You will also need to fill out a rental application form, provide proof of income, which is usually your paystubs, or some other form of proof. The rental management will most likely carry out a credit check, and you could help move your application along by providing a letter of reference from either your employer or a former landlord.

Oceanside Neighborhoods

The exact neighborhood you finally settle down in will affect your perception of the city to a large extent. This because your immediate environment will serve as the lens through which you view the community. Take a look at this list of some of the neighborhoods in Oceanside.

Town Center: This a relatively affordable part of town, with high-rise apartments, single-family homes, small studio apartments, and apartment complexes.

Martin Ct / Royal Ave: A bit more expensive that the Town Center, this part of town is still relatively affordable, with a median rental rate of $1,285.

Rockaway Ave / Dacosta Ave: Even more expensive than the other areas, those in the market for an apartment in Oceanside will find small apartment buildings, single-family homes, and small studio apartments in this neighborhood.

Living in Oceanside

Oceanside is a nautical community, meaning that its close proximity to bodies of water makes it natural for the residents to engage in a lot of water-based activities. Many people come to visit just to partake in the water skiing, fishing, seafood, or just to enjoy the scenery. Golf lovers can make good use of the Bay Park Golf Course, and other attractions include museums, parks, zoos, and pools. Most of the residents own their own vehicles, but a significant percentage make use of public transportation. We wish you all the best in your search for rental housing in Oceanside.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Oceanside?
The average rent price for Oceanside rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,190.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Oceanside?
Some of the colleges located in the Oceanside area include LIU Brooklyn, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, Columbia University in the City of New York, and Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Oceanside?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Oceanside from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Yonkers.

