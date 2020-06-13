262 Apartments for rent in Oceanside, NY📍
As you probably guessed from the name, Oceanside is a coastal town, that is to say, it is located near an ocean. The original name was South Bay (still keeping to the coastal theme), and the scenery is breathtaking. This community should probably enter the Guinness Book of World records for the most name changes for a city! After South Bay, the area was named Christian Hook, then Oceanville. This name had to be changed because there was another Oceanville in New York; hence Oceanside, which wouldn't you say is a prettier name? Here is all the information you need to find an apartment in Oceanside, so if you’re ready, let’s go!
Median rental values for Oceanside are 28 percent more than the New York median, but, luckily, not nearly as expensive as the most expensive cities in New York. Usually, the average temperature in Oceanside during the summer months is 75°F, with colder temperatures during the winter.
You have to map out a workable strategy to help you snag that rental property you are hoping to get. The first step is to make sure you have enough money in your checking account to put down as security deposit and to pay the first month’s rent.
What You Need
We’ve mentioned the first month’s rent and the security deposit. You will also need to fill out a rental application form, provide proof of income, which is usually your paystubs, or some other form of proof. The rental management will most likely carry out a credit check, and you could help move your application along by providing a letter of reference from either your employer or a former landlord.
The exact neighborhood you finally settle down in will affect your perception of the city to a large extent. This because your immediate environment will serve as the lens through which you view the community. Take a look at this list of some of the neighborhoods in Oceanside.
Town Center: This a relatively affordable part of town, with high-rise apartments, single-family homes, small studio apartments, and apartment complexes.
Martin Ct / Royal Ave: A bit more expensive that the Town Center, this part of town is still relatively affordable, with a median rental rate of $1,285.
Rockaway Ave / Dacosta Ave: Even more expensive than the other areas, those in the market for an apartment in Oceanside will find small apartment buildings, single-family homes, and small studio apartments in this neighborhood.
Oceanside is a nautical community, meaning that its close proximity to bodies of water makes it natural for the residents to engage in a lot of water-based activities. Many people come to visit just to partake in the water skiing, fishing, seafood, or just to enjoy the scenery. Golf lovers can make good use of the Bay Park Golf Course, and other attractions include museums, parks, zoos, and pools. Most of the residents own their own vehicles, but a significant percentage make use of public transportation. We wish you all the best in your search for rental housing in Oceanside.