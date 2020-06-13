262 Apartments for rent in Oceanside, NY

Oceanside is home of the original Nathan Famous, the best hot dogs on the planet!

As you probably guessed from the name, Oceanside is a coastal town, that is to say, it is located near an ocean. The original name was South Bay (still keeping to the coastal theme), and the scenery is breathtaking. This community should probably enter the Guinness Book of World records for the most name changes for a city! After South Bay, the area was named Christian Hook, then Oceanville. This name had to be changed because there was another Oceanville in New York; hence Oceanside, which wouldn't you say is a prettier name? Here is all the information you need to find an apartment in Oceanside, so if you’re ready, let’s go!