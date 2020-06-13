/
59 Apartments for rent in Southold, NY📍
Southold
1 Unit Available
845 Budds Pond Road
845 Budd Pond Road, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Rented thru Labor Day. Turn Key Bayfront Beauty! Located On A Quiet Cul-De-Sac In Willow Point Estates And Close To Bay Beaches And Southold Village, This Elegant North Fork Contemporary Is The Perfect Year Round Escape.
Southold
1 Unit Available
200 Gin Lane
200 Gin Lane, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Rented June, July & Aug-LD. Beautifully Appointed Beach House. Bay Haven Homeowners Association Private Beach At End Of Street.
Southold
1 Unit Available
1205 Lake Drive
1205 Lake Drive, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
4000 sqft
Rented July to Labor Day. Fabulous Lakefront Home With All The Amenities For A Wonderful Summer Vacation! Great Views Of Li Sound And Lake. 4 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, Panoramic Vies Of Long Island Sound, 20X60 In-Ground Heated Pool, Central Air.
Southold
1 Unit Available
485 Hickory Avenue
485 Hickory Avenue, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
2350 sqft
Rented to Labor Day. Turnkey water view home with pool. Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 3 bath, walking distance to Goose Creek. Gourmet Kitchen, Open Living Space, First Floor Master Suite. Outdoor space ideal for entertaining.
Southold
1 Unit Available
405 Cedar Point Dr.W
405 Cedar Point Drive West, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2400 sqft
Rented thru Labor Day. Impeccable home with numerous upgrades. Tastefully decorated. 4 Beds, 3.5 Baths with watervviews. New in-ground pool, Hot Tub. Private community bay beach. Ready For Summer Fun? Come To The North Fork... Everybody's Doing It!!
Southold
1 Unit Available
400 Windjammer Drive
400 Windjammer Drive, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Beautiful bayside retreat in Harbor Lights. Open concept with expansive views out to the creek and bay through almost every window. Completely updated, comfortable, spacious, super clean and meticulously landscaped.
Southold
1 Unit Available
700 Gin Lane
700 Gin Lane, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2400 sqft
Rented through Labor Day - OFF SEASON RENTAL The Perfect Place To Enjoy a North Fork Vacation! Beautiful New Home In Bay Front Community. Open Living Room With Fireplace And Flat Screen Tv.
Southold
1 Unit Available
1305 Hiawathas Path
1305 Hiawathas Path, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Laughing Waters Ranch with a beautifully landscaped.35 private yard with patio, Playset, fire pit, gas grill. Walk to Private Association Beach. This charming 3 bed, 2 bath has a Master suite, cac and a large den which overlooks a beautiful yard.
Southold
1 Unit Available
355 Terry Lane
355 Terry Lane, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
4000 sqft
Sugar sand beach and spectacular water views from this modern Southold Bay stunner. Design and decor is "House Beautiful" on all 3 levels. Exterior living includes 2 waterside patios, deck and master bedroom balcony.
Southold
1 Unit Available
695 Rogers Road
695 Rogers Road, Southold, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
Room for all in this classic 5BR Beixedon classic Dutch Gambrel. 150' to Southold Bay. Swimming, fishing, kayaking or sailing just a stone's throw from your waterview deck.
Southold
1 Unit Available
430 Terry Lane
430 Terry Lane, Southold, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
800 sqft
Picture Perfect 2-bed, 1-Ba Cottage in Founders Landing. 2 Pristine Beaches Nearby. Chic & Simple Beach House, Completely Renovated. Private Backyard. A Great Place From Which to Explore All the North Fork has to Offer.
Southold
1 Unit Available
1605 N Parish Dr
1605 North Parish Drive, Southold, NY
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
Seasonal Rental, June through the Fall. $10,000/week, $35,000/mos, 2 week minimum. Beautiful waterfront property on Peconic Bay. Beach, boating and swimming at your doorstep.
Southold
1 Unit Available
870 Bay Home Road
870 Bay Home Road, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
1784 sqft
Limited Summer 2020 left, only Aug 16th to Sept 5th: $14,000. Southold Summer Home with large private sugar sand beach on the open bay. Video: https://bit.ly/OBH2020b Open plan first floor living / dining room and screened in porch.
Southold
1 Unit Available
55480 County Rd 48
55480 North Road, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
Available after Labor Day 2020.
Southold
1 Unit Available
1325 Old Shipyard Lane
1325 Old Shipyard Lane, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
1792 sqft
Founders Landing Southold Neighborhood Contemporary Home with vaulted livingroom ceiling. All new expansive rear deck. Designed for one level living with first floor bedroom suite, and laundry. Additional 2 bedrooms, and full bath upstairs.
Southold
1 Unit Available
53740 Route 25
53740 Main Road, Southold, NY
Studio
$1,600
Updated Office Space Ideal For A Professional. 5 Rooms Plus a Bath. Municipal Parking Lot Nearby.
Peconic
1 Unit Available
6145 Indian Neck Ln
6145 Indian Neck Ln, Peconic, NY
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
This sweet waterfront home is tucked away in quite residential Peconic. Completely renovated in the fall of 2019, the two-bedroom cottage offers beautiful views of Richmond Creek.
Cutchogue
1 Unit Available
36225 Main Road
36225 Main Road, Cutchogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
1825 sqft
Exceptional Historic Cottage With Lush Scenic Courtyard, Fruit Orchards And Vineyard Views.
Greenport
1 Unit Available
515 4th Street
515 4th Street, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Perfect year round getaway in West Dublin. Comfortable, roomy, super clean, within short distance to bay beach, Village of Greenport, Mitchell park and transportation. Relax in your peaceful back yard with in-ground pool.
Cutchogue
1 Unit Available
4875 Nassau Point Rd
4875 Nassau Point Road, Cutchogue, NY
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
3200 sqft
Nestled among rolling wooded hills in one of the North Fork's most prestigious neighborhoods, this immaculate and private 5 bedroom, 4.55 bathroom beach home awaits you.
Cutchogue
1 Unit Available
530 Stillwater
530 Stillwater Avenue, Cutchogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,400
1800 sqft
*Update* rented through Aug. 31, 2020. Available September on. Summer getaway with an in-ground pool and close to beach. In the heart of all the North Fork has to offer. Seasonal rental, weekly price with a 14 night minimum
Cutchogue
1 Unit Available
5270 Nassau Point Road
5270 Nassau Point Road, Cutchogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
**Update- rented through Labor Day 2020.**. Gourmet Chef's kitchen opens into great room with cathedral ceilings, perfect for entertaining. The outdoor seating on the deck overlooks the pool and magical gardens.
Greenport
1 Unit Available
525 Madison Avenue
525 Madison Avenue, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1450 sqft
Perfect location to explore the North Fork. Completely updated 2 bed/2 bath sunny farmhouse. Stylish kitchen with sliders to private backyard. Short stroll to village, beach, and transportation.
Greenport
1 Unit Available
24 Beach Road
24 Beach Road, Greenport, NY
1 Bedroom
$8,000
700 sqft
Take in exquisite views of the bay and Greenport Harbor from this light filled and hip beach cottage.
