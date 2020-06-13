59 Apartments for rent in Syracuse, NY📍
This central New York city of 145,000, like other cities in the state of New York, is constantly overshadowed by the New York City, but Syracuse has something to offer the world. The average rent here is a paltry $650, meaning that you can bunk down for the winter in a cozy habitation for far less than many other places (New York City, I’m looking at you) and enjoy the beautiful spring and summer months to your frugal heart’s content.
University Hill is located southeast of downtown. Apartments and townhouses in this area will go for a steal at around $750 for a two-bedroom.
Located just east of University Hill, Westcott Street, between Beech and Dell, hosts the area’s commerce and contains an independent bookstore, thrift stores, coffee shops, and bars. Housing here is mostly single-family historic homes and duplexes, but this very desirable area is still a bargain at around $350-$400 per bedroom, depending on how nice the house is. Community Garden space is also available.
Eastwood is, as the name implies, on the east side of town and is often referred to as the “village within the city”. Mega-popular James Street lined with shops and restaurants decidedly lends a quaint, small-town feel to the area. Housing is a bit more varied here in that you can find more apartment complexes and townhomes in addition to single-family homes. There are also more converted one-bedroom apartments available, too, for around $550 each or two-bedrooms for $600-$700. A three-bedroom home will go for around $950.
Downtown Syracuse is currently doing what other cities with flagging industries are doing: redecorating. The historical buildings and warehouses it left behind are undeniably cool. City officials have jumped on the revitalization bandwagon and are currently renovating historical properties and converting them into chic lofts and condos. It’s currently divided into Armory Square, Hanover Square, Downtown East and Heart of Downtown and, when considered together, these areas provide all the amenities for posh urban living. Unfortunately, a one-bedroom loft will run around $1000 and $2000 for a two-bedroom condo. It’s not cheap, but it sure is pretty.
As for the ‘burbs, Manlius and Fayetteville are the runaway favorites. Fayetteville is just outside of Syracuse and boasts plenty of its own commerce, but Manlius is more of a bedroom community and going out to dinner will probably mean going into Syracuse proper. Homes are very white-picket-fence-y and affordable at around $1200 for a four-bedroom, ranging up to $2500 for newer, more luxuriously outfitted varieties.
Finding a place to stay is relatively easy. The only major caveat is to verify if your new abode has the utilities (i.e. heat) included in the monthly rent as that can make a massive difference when the temperature drops to fifteen degrees and three feet of snow blankets the ground, as it tends to do in this part of the world. Also similar to the rest of this area, Syracuse has a very decent bus system, but the majority of people here rely on cars for their sole transportation. As long as you’ve got snowshoes and a great internal thermostat, Syracuse offers up just about anything for your taste and budget (except palm trees), so get out there and find your winter wonderland while you can still see the rooftops!
June 2020 Syracuse Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Syracuse Rent Report. Syracuse rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Syracuse rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
Syracuse rent trends were flat over the past month
Syracuse rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Syracuse stand at $663 for a one-bedroom apartment and $838 for a two-bedroom. Syracuse's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Syracuse rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have fallen slightly in Syracuse, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Syracuse is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Syracuse's median two-bedroom rent of $838 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Syracuse.
- While rents in Syracuse fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Syracuse than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Syracuse.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Syracuse’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Syracuse renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List...
Here’s how Syracuse ranks on:
Apartment List has released Syracuse’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Syracuse renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received average scores, and many received below average scores."
Key findings in Syracuse include the following:
- Syracuse renters gave their city an F overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Syracuse were affordability (B+) and public transit (B).
- The areas of concern to Syracuse renters are jobs and career opportunities, safety and low crime rate, weather, state and local taxes, social life and pet-friendliness, which all received F grades.
- Syracuse earned similar scores to other nearby cities like Buffalo (F) and Albany (F), but did relatively poorly compared to New York (C+) and Rochester (B).
- Syracuse did relatively poorly compared to other cities nationwide, including Boston, MA (A), Washington, DC (A-) and San Francisco, CA (B+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "The winters are intense but it’s a constantly developing city and there are many job opportunities available." – Anon.
- "I like the diversity but I hate that it isn’t sunny in the winter." – Sasha P.
- "It’s a love/hate kind of thing. I don’t like that there isn’t much to do here at night, but I like how close everything is and how many restaurants are nearby." – Natasha R.
- "It’s in the middle of everything. There’s a huge mall, several state parks, and diverse cuisines. Plus it’s in a central location with Boston on one side and Buffalo/Niagara on the other." - Munira
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.