Apartment List
/
NY
/
syracuse
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:53 PM

59 Apartments for rent in Syracuse, NY

📍
Near Northeast
Downtown Syracuse
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
Downtown Syracuse
24 Units Available
Madison Towers
60 Presidential Plz, Syracuse, NY
Studio
$454
1 sqft
1 Bedroom
$908
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1060 sqft
Our community is located near Syracuse University and walking distance to Upstate and Crouse Hospitals. Some of the best restaurants, nightlife and local shops are minutes away. Close to all major highways and bus routes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated April 21 at 05:24pm
Near Northeast
1 Unit Available
Kasson Place Apartments
615 James St, Syracuse, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
816 sqft
Kasson Place offers studio, one and two bedroom unique luxury apartments with contemporary design and historic charm.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westcott
1 Unit Available
116 Trinity Place
116 Trinity Place, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1801 sqft
116 Trinity Place Available 08/01/20 116 Trinity Place, Univeristy Area, 4 Bedroom Single Family House - 4 Bedroom, 1 1/2 baths single family home, kitchen with gas stove, living room with fireplace, tenant reimburses landlord for water.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Outer Comstock
1 Unit Available
140 Xavier Circle
140 Xavier Circle, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Brand New Contemporary Home Near SU - A brand new neighborhood of contemporary homes in a community setting. Truly, a new perspective on city living.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Outer Comstock
1 Unit Available
155 Xavier Woods
155 Xavier Circle, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2210 sqft
155 Xavier Woods Available 06/20/20 Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - This is a magnificent custom built Contemporary. The first floor has in-floor heating as well as a heated garage floor.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westcott
1 Unit Available
100 Xavier Cir
100 Xavier Cir, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - Unique Subdivision located minutes from the University and downtown.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Near Northeast
1 Unit Available
330-332 Green Street
330 Green St, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$879
700 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Green Street Apts. - Property Id: 167625 This is a fully furnished 1/bedroom plus a loft style apt. Utilities, high speed internet are included. Located near schools, major shopping malls and hospitals.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastwood
1 Unit Available
333 Ashdale Ave
333 Ashdale Avenue, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
333 Ashdale Ave Available 07/01/20 3 bed, 2 bath Eastwood Ranch - Recently remodeled with all new kitchen, refurbished hardwood floors and new carpeting, paint and appliances. new furnace and water heater. rear fenced yard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Salt Springs
1 Unit Available
248 Bruce Street
248 Bruce Street, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1344 sqft
3 bed, 1 bath charming house in meadowbrook - Property Id: 294235 Charming home located in the fine residential neighborhood of Meadowbrook. Lovely front lawn with mature shade tree. Entire house freshly painted. Hardwood floors newly refinished.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakefront
1 Unit Available
400 Spencer St
400 Spencer Street, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
1000 sqft
400 Spencer St. Apt 101 - Property Id: 248213 Beautiful, modern apartment in the Inner Harbor area. Close to downtown, Destiny USA, Franklin Square and right on the creek walk! Also conveniently located near I-81 and I-690. One bedroom, one full.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elmwood
1 Unit Available
359 Valley Dr
359 Valley Drive, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$875
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom/1ba!! 875./mo+ Valley Area - Property Id: 265633 Great upstairs 3 bdrm apartment close to grocery stores, restaurants, McKinley Park, Elmwood Park and Kirk Park.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Outer Comstock
1 Unit Available
144 Ruth Ave
144 Ruth Avenue, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
Beautiful single family home with 4 bedrooms available, each room complete with full/queen bed and dresser. Basic cable and internet included with off street parking and free laundry onsite. Close to campus, and on bus route.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Meadowbrook
1 Unit Available
106 Doll Parkway
106 Doll Parkway, Syracuse, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
Lemoyne - 5 Bedroom - Everything Included - Beautiful House - One Block From Campus! Call -Text 315-430-9224 Lemoyne - 5 Bedroom - Everything Included - Beautiful House - One Block From Campus! Call -Text 315-430-9224

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Near Eastside
1 Unit Available
424 Columbus Avenue - 3
424 Columbus Avenue, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
Nice 2nd floor 1 bedroom apartment. Hard wood floors, eat in kitchen, small living room, bedroom and bathroom. Close to SU, Westcott Street, Parks and more. Rent is $650.00 plus Deposit of $650.00 to move in. Cute place.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Meadowbrook
1 Unit Available
121 Doll Parkway - A
121 Doll Parkway, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
LeMoyne - - 1 Block From Campus($600 per person) 5 Bedroom - 2 Bath House - Completely Remodeled, Hardwood Floors, Game Room, On Site Laundry - Call/Text 315-217-1244 LeMoyne - - 1 Block From Campus($600 per person) 5 Bedroom - 2 Bath House -

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
University Neighborhood
1 Unit Available
1016-1018 Lancaster Ave - 1
1016 Lancaster Ave, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom apartment ,1 bathroom, parking available,Syracuse university area 1016 Lancaster Ave - 1, Syracuse, NY, 13210 $1450 per month Available now 3 beds, 1 full bath 1190 sq. ft. Rooms and Interior . Family room . Dining room .

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Eastwood
1 Unit Available
152 Hillsdale Avenue - 1
152 Hillsdale Ave, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Gas and Electric Included, Off Street Parking, Washer and dryer in unit

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Near Northeast
1 Unit Available
1300 Lodi St - 5
1300 Lodi Street, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1300 Lodi St - 5 in Syracuse. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Far West Side
1 Unit Available
431 Tompkins Street - 1
431 Tompkins St, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$795
575 sqft
Available 9/1/20. Completely renovated studio/ 1BR, hardwood floors everywhere, newer roof, on-site laundry. Comes with a parking spot.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Downtown Syracuse
1 Unit Available
123 East Willow Street
123 East Willow Street, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Newly renovated luxury apartment building located in Downtown Syracuse.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Eastside
1 Unit Available
99 Roycroft Road
99 Roycroft Road, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1160 sqft
Available August 1, wonderfully maintained 3 bedroom ranch on Dewitt / Syracuse border. Quiet street, steps from LeMoyne College and perfect for those in the PA or nursing program. Hardwoods throughout, large master with 1/2 bath.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Westcott
1 Unit Available
208 Bassett Street
208 Basset Street, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1716 sqft
Make this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental your next home. You’ll love the large rooms, generous storage, and convenient location.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Westcott
1 Unit Available
103 1/2 Victoria Place
103 1/2 Victoria Pl, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1276 sqft
What a great rental find in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse, located in the heart of the Westcott Street Shopping District.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Meadowbrook
1 Unit Available
301 Bradford Parkway
301 Bradford Parkway, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2364 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 301 Bradford Parkway in Syracuse. View photos, descriptions and more!

Median Rent in Syracuse

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Syracuse is $663, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $837.
Studio
$593
1 Bed
$663
2 Beds
$837
3+ Beds
$1,097
City GuideSyracuse
Syracuse, New York
‘Cuse me

This central New York city of 145,000, like other cities in the state of New York, is constantly overshadowed by the New York City, but Syracuse has something to offer the world. The average rent here is a paltry $650, meaning that you can bunk down for the winter in a cozy habitation for far less than many other places (New York City, I’m looking at you) and enjoy the beautiful spring and summer months to your frugal heart’s content.

Neighborhoods

University Hill is located southeast of downtown. Apartments and townhouses in this area will go for a steal at around $750 for a two-bedroom.

Located just east of University Hill, Westcott Street, between Beech and Dell, hosts the area’s commerce and contains an independent bookstore, thrift stores, coffee shops, and bars. Housing here is mostly single-family historic homes and duplexes, but this very desirable area is still a bargain at around $350-$400 per bedroom, depending on how nice the house is. Community Garden space is also available.

Eastwood is, as the name implies, on the east side of town and is often referred to as the “village within the city”. Mega-popular James Street lined with shops and restaurants decidedly lends a quaint, small-town feel to the area. Housing is a bit more varied here in that you can find more apartment complexes and townhomes in addition to single-family homes. There are also more converted one-bedroom apartments available, too, for around $550 each or two-bedrooms for $600-$700. A three-bedroom home will go for around $950.

Downtown Syracuse is currently doing what other cities with flagging industries are doing: redecorating. The historical buildings and warehouses it left behind are undeniably cool. City officials have jumped on the revitalization bandwagon and are currently renovating historical properties and converting them into chic lofts and condos. It’s currently divided into Armory Square, Hanover Square, Downtown East and Heart of Downtown and, when considered together, these areas provide all the amenities for posh urban living. Unfortunately, a one-bedroom loft will run around $1000 and $2000 for a two-bedroom condo. It’s not cheap, but it sure is pretty.

As for the ‘burbs, Manlius and Fayetteville are the runaway favorites. Fayetteville is just outside of Syracuse and boasts plenty of its own commerce, but Manlius is more of a bedroom community and going out to dinner will probably mean going into Syracuse proper. Homes are very white-picket-fence-y and affordable at around $1200 for a four-bedroom, ranging up to $2500 for newer, more luxuriously outfitted varieties.

Snow can’t scare me. You’ll see.

Finding a place to stay is relatively easy. The only major caveat is to verify if your new abode has the utilities (i.e. heat) included in the monthly rent as that can make a massive difference when the temperature drops to fifteen degrees and three feet of snow blankets the ground, as it tends to do in this part of the world. Also similar to the rest of this area, Syracuse has a very decent bus system, but the majority of people here rely on cars for their sole transportation. As long as you’ve got snowshoes and a great internal thermostat, Syracuse offers up just about anything for your taste and budget (except palm trees), so get out there and find your winter wonderland while you can still see the rooftops!

June 2020 Syracuse Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Syracuse Rent Report. Syracuse rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Syracuse rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Syracuse Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Syracuse Rent Report. Syracuse rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Syracuse rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Syracuse rent trends were flat over the past month

Syracuse rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Syracuse stand at $663 for a one-bedroom apartment and $838 for a two-bedroom. Syracuse's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Syracuse rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Syracuse, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Syracuse is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Syracuse's median two-bedroom rent of $838 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Syracuse.
    • While rents in Syracuse fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Syracuse than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Syracuse.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Syracuse’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Syracuse renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List...

    View full Syracuse Renter Survey

    Here’s how Syracuse ranks on:

    C+
    Recreational activities
    B+
    Affordability
    C
    Quality of schools
    C+
    Commute time
    B
    Public transit
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Syracuse’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Syracuse renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received average scores, and many received below average scores."

    Key findings in Syracuse include the following:

    • Syracuse renters gave their city an F overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Syracuse were affordability (B+) and public transit (B).
    • The areas of concern to Syracuse renters are jobs and career opportunities, safety and low crime rate, weather, state and local taxes, social life and pet-friendliness, which all received F grades.
    • Syracuse earned similar scores to other nearby cities like Buffalo (F) and Albany (F), but did relatively poorly compared to New York (C+) and Rochester (B).
    • Syracuse did relatively poorly compared to other cities nationwide, including Boston, MA (A), Washington, DC (A-) and San Francisco, CA (B+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "The winters are intense but it’s a constantly developing city and there are many job opportunities available." – Anon.
    • "I like the diversity but I hate that it isn’t sunny in the winter." – Sasha P.
    • "It’s a love/hate kind of thing. I don’t like that there isn’t much to do here at night, but I like how close everything is and how many restaurants are nearby." – Natasha R.
    • "It’s in the middle of everything. There’s a huge mall, several state parks, and diverse cuisines. Plus it’s in a central location with Boston on one side and Buffalo/Niagara on the other." - Munira

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Syracuse?
    In Syracuse, the median rent is $593 for a studio, $663 for a 1-bedroom, $837 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,097 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Syracuse, check out our monthly Syracuse Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Syracuse?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Syracuse include Near Northeast, and Downtown Syracuse.
    How good are the schools in Syracuse?
    Syracuse renters gave their city a letter grade of C when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Syracuse did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Syracuse?
    Some of the colleges located in the Syracuse area include Le Moyne College, Onondaga Community College, Syracuse University, SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and Upstate Medical University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Syracuse?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Syracuse from include Ithaca, Baldwinsville, Liverpool, Oswego, and Rome.

    Similar Pages

    Syracuse 1 BedroomsSyracuse 2 Bedrooms
    Syracuse Apartments with BalconySyracuse Apartments with Parking
    Syracuse Pet Friendly Places