ballston spa
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 PM
63 Apartments for rent in Ballston Spa, NY📍
25 Units Available
London Square
701 London Square Dr, Ballston Spa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
915 sqft
QUIET ELEGANCE & DISTINCTIVE CHARM OF OLD ENGLAND Towering pines and acres of lush landscaping welcome you to the gracious country life of London Square & Blue Spruce.
13 Units Available
Grandeville at Malta
1 Landau Blvd, Ballston Spa, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,365
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments with patios/balconies, walk-in closets and programmable thermostats. Residents enjoy an indoor pool and grilling station. Close to I-87. Relax with nature at nearby Shenantaha Creek Park during free time.
1 Unit Available
80-82 MILTON AV
80 Milton Ave, Ballston Spa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
1 bedroom in the heart of Ballston Spa near restaurants and shops with recent updates. Private entrance, eat in kitchen, living room and bathroom. Off street parking. First month rent and security deposit required.
Results within 5 miles of Ballston Spa
49 Units Available
Ellsworth Commons
2101 Ellsworth Blvd, Round Lake, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1026 sqft
Ellsworth Commons apartment community in Malta, New York is a mixed-use development featuring ground floor retail, restaurants and service companies, and 312 luxury apartment units built on 10 acres of prime property.
1 Unit Available
11 MAXWELL DR
11 Maxwell Drive, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home with excellent in-town location! This home features beautiful hardwood floors, a gas fireplace in the living room, and an updated kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
546 ACLAND BLVD
546 Acland Boulevard, Saratoga County, NY
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
BUILDING and need shorter rental? 6 month, month to month up to 9 months. Lap pool in enclosed 3 season room (Not currently operating but tenant could choose to fill and use) Fantastic pirate ship play set in back yard, deck.
1 Unit Available
4 ROUND TABLE RD
4 Round Table Road, Saratoga Springs, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
Spacious (2120 sq ft) custom colonial in desirable neighborhood with recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, large bedrooms and plenty of closet space.
1 Unit Available
5 MOKASHA SQ
5 Mokasha Square, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
TRAVERS WEEK TRACK RENTAL! Pristine 3-bd colonial home located 1.5 mi from downtown Saratoga, 2.7 mi from SPAC & 3.3 mi from the Saratoga Racetrack on a quiet cul-de-sac street.
1 Unit Available
74 BELMONT DR
74 Belmont Drive, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Located in The Springs development Newly remolded 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Baths townhouse for rent. Freshly painted in every room, all new doors, new carpet throughout, all new vanities and tiled Baths. Kitchen has SS appliances and granite counter tops.
Results within 10 miles of Ballston Spa
12 Units Available
Hamlet at Saratoga Springs
56 Marion Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,755
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy pet-friendly, maintenance-free luxury apartment living at The Hamlet at Saratoga Springs. Our 1, 2, 3 bedroom, penthouse, and live-work apartments feature high-end finishes, modern decor, balconies, spacious closets, and large windows.
30 Units Available
The Springs
9 Hampstead Pl, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,265
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Springs Apartment Community - Saratoga Springs, incorporates the most value inclusive apartment rentals in the region, with 14 businesses at the doorstep of each apartment, all-access reimbursement to the Victoria & Peerless pools in the Spa
6 Units Available
Excelsior Park
25 Whistler Ct, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
$1,888
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1200 sqft
Excelsior Park is one of Saratoga Spring's newest premier apartment communities. You will feel right at home with our urban luxury living and convenient location.
4 Units Available
Empire Run
130 Excelsior Ave, Saratoga County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,622
1250 sqft
Empire Run boasts downtown Saratoga Springs' most value inclusive, contemporary apartment lifestyle, with ease of access to well-known restaurants, shops, and nightlife.
6 Units Available
Sherwood Terrace
19 Wells St, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
$796
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,103
495 sqft
At Sherwood Terrace, the modern life takes on the Saratoga style. Centrally located in the vibrant city of Saratoga Springs, Sherwood features beautiful one bedroom and spacious studio apartments in a quiet and private location.
3 Units Available
Gaslight Apartments
69 Hamilton St, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
863 sqft
Your care-free life begins with the comfort and convenience of Gaslight Apartments, located within walking distance of exciting downtown Saratoga Springs! A short stroll from your apartment home, enjoy the pleasures of nearby Congress Park, Saratoga
3 Units Available
Whitmore Court
82 Crescent St, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,242
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
863 sqft
Whitmore Court is an attractive garden apartment community located in the heart of some of Saratoga's most exciting attractions.
3 Units Available
Saratoga Garden Apartments
21 Seward St, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1042 sqft
Located in the heart of Saratoga Springs. One and two bedroom Garden Apartments with large floor plans, walk-in closets, balconies and new gorgeous remodels now available.
13 Units Available
Skidmore Apartments
86 Circular St, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,331
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
992 sqft
Our apartments offer an opportunity to live a contemporary lifestyle while reveling in the beauty of the past.
1 Unit Available
39 Ludlow St
39 Ludlow Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,395
Charming Victorian - Pretty In Pink - 1 BR - Property Id: 170476 This Eastside cutie is quaint and full of charm.
1 Unit Available
575 North Broadway 5
575 N Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
$1,150
Classic North Broadway Studio - Steps To Downtown - Property Id: 153319 This apartment is conveniently located to downtown Saratoga and the Skidmore campus. It is a spacious studio with a full sized kitchen that opens to the living room/bedroom.
1 Unit Available
38 HIGH ROCK AV
38 High Rock Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$28,000
Looking to spend 6 weeks of Track in style? Then this is the place for you!!! A brand new condo just finished is waiting for your arrival. With club room and sky deck that features grills, fire pit, and lots of room to entertain.
1 Unit Available
162 GRAND AV
162 Grand Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2 bedroom/1 bath rental is conveniently located on Grand Ave. Walking distance to town and a few doors down from The Local. Congress park, yoga studios, boutiques and restaurants are just minutes away. It is walking distance to downtown.
1 Unit Available
18 DIVISION ST
18 Division Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the lifestyle of City living in Saratoga Springs, just 1 block from Broadway. A spacious 2 bed, 2 full bath condo located on the 5th floor. Just steps to shops, restaurants, Parks, and of course the Saratoga Race track.
1 Unit Available
3 BUFF RD
3 Buff Road, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
What better way to spend your vacation, than in Saratoga Springs! With state park close by, Broadway filled with shops and restaurants. Great area for biking, boating and some outdoor fun. Enjoy staying is this fully updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Ballston Spa, the median rent is $812 for a studio, $962 for a 1-bedroom, $1,185 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,483 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Ballston Spa, check out our monthly Ballston Spa Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Ballston Spa area include Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, The College of Saint Rose, Schenectady County Community College, SUNY at Albany, and SUNY Empire State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ballston Spa from include Albany, Saratoga Springs, Cohoes, Schenectady, and Niskayuna.