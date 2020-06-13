Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 PM

153 Apartments for rent in Mineola, NY

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
$
Garden City
12 Units Available
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
$2,378
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1136 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Mineola
4 Units Available
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,295
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,780
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mineola
1 Unit Available
33 Wisteria Avenue
33 Wisteria Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Totally Updated 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath - Welcome to Wisteria Avenue. Please see video tour at www.rpmlandmark.com. click on "search rentals". This classic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial has been totally updated.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
142 Main Street
142 Main Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
Mineola 1 Bed 1 Bath- Harrison Condo. Washer/Dryer in Apartment. Close to Train Station, Parkways, Village & Hospital. Rooftop Can Be Used for Barbecues. Pet Friendly Building

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
255 Mineola Blvd
255 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Very nice apartment, near bus, RR, park, schools and library

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
90 Main St
90 Main Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
This is commercial space, rear space, it is for medical office, retail store, fast food, full basement, face to mineola station parking, near Hospital , courts, post office, shopping, restaurants and more.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
168 Roosevelt Avenue
168 Roosevelt Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
New CAC with wifi. Large storage space, new stove, washer/dryer. Central vacuum.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
190 First St
190 1st Street, Mineola, NY
Studio
$2,075
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located in the heart of Downtown Mineola. Spacious Studio with new hardwood floors. Near Hospital, RR, Buses, Restaurants, Shopping and Courthouses. Laundry room on each floor of building.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
94 Main Street
94 Main Street, Mineola, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Living Room, Eat-In-Kitchen, 4 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath. Close To Shopping, Restaurants and LIRR.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
138 Jerome Avenue
138 Jerome Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Updated Apartment with Eat-In Kitchen, Formal Living Room, Spacious Bedrooms, Laundry Room, Yard Space, Driveway Parking, Close TO LIRR, Close to Shopping and Much, Much More.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
147 Main Street
147 Main Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
Brick Bldg. That is Energy Efficient & Handicapped Accessible. 22 Luxury Units. Built with Kitchen Aid SS Appliances and Granite. Hardwood floors throughout. Covered Parking on Ground Floor for All Apts.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
226 Garfield Avenue
226 Garfield Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath 2nd Floor Mineola Apartment. Completely Renovated, Granite Kit with SS appliances. Pull-down Attic for Storage and Washer Dryer. ! Car Driveway Central AC and Heat. Use of the Yard With Patio.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
220 Pershing Parkway
220 Pershing Parkway, Mineola, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1400 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom whole house rental. Fenced in yard. Use of driveway. Use of yard. Washer Dryer allowed. Close to LIJ Hospital, Winthrop Hospital and Northwell Health Manhasset. Close to Hofstra and Adelphi University.

Last updated March 20 at 05:29am
Mineola
1 Unit Available
248 Mckinley Pky
248 Mckinley Parkway, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
Large Eat in kitchen, Living Room, 3 small bedrooms, Full bath Two car garage plus storage room in 4 family house
Results within 1 mile of Mineola

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Williston Park
1 Unit Available
713 Willis Avenue
713 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Spacious 1 Bedroom located in the heart of Williston Park. Updated Kitchen, washer/dryer, garage. Walking distance to shopping,

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Searingtown
1 Unit Available
72 Hamilton Drive
72 Hamilton Drive, Searingtown, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 72 Hamilton Drive in Searingtown. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Albertson
1 Unit Available
109 Dorset Avenue
109 Dorset Avenue, Albertson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Corner home, bright and airy, just painted, wood floors newly finished, lots of storage, great location with a walk to Railroad.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Old Westbury
1 Unit Available
75 Bacon Road
75 Bacon Road, Old Westbury, NY
8 Bedrooms
$20,000
9000 sqft
Set Behind Gated Entry on 4 quiet acres w IG Pool,this Magnificent 9yr old Estate Offers Unparalleled Luxury, Spacious Formal Rms w Fireplaces, w Fabulous Chef's Kitchen opens to large Den,1st Flr MasterSuite & Second Floor Jr Master plus 4/5

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Garden City Park
1 Unit Available
15 6th Avenue
15 6th Avenue, Garden City Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15 6th Avenue in Garden City Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Garden City
1 Unit Available
111 Seventh Street
111 7th Street, Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,990
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Doorman Building In The Heart of Garden City, Stylishly Renovated 1 Br/1Bath Condo Located on First Floor of Elevator Building, Open Floor Plan, Kitchen Features Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances, Ample Closets.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Garden City
1 Unit Available
100 Hilton Avenue
100 Hilton Avenue, Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
Move-in ready. Completely renovated unit features open kitchen w/high end stainless appliances & new, efficient vent for cooktop, marble baths, hardwood floors, custom moldings & recessed lighting.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Herricks
1 Unit Available
19 Emmett Street
19 Emmett Street, Herricks, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1393 sqft
Newly Renovated, New Appliances, New Bathrooms, New Carpet in Bedrooms, Hardwood Floors. ***Does not include Garage.
Results within 5 miles of Mineola
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Garden City
16 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,709
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,307
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,727
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
City GuideMineola
Mineola was originally known as The Branch, thanks to the post office located here. In June of 1858, the town's name was officially changed to Mineola, derived from the original settling Algonquin Indians' word Meniolagamika, which translates to "a friendly or pleasant village."

Mineola is located in the Town of Hempstead in Nassau County, New York. This Long Island "friendly village" (as it's lovingly referred to by its proud inhabitants) is a town with rich United States original settlement heritage. As locals will quickly point out to you, it is not to be confused with the town in Texas with the same name. Believe it or not, the Texas town was in fact named by a homesick, Wild West, frontier-busting railroad pioneer who longed for his native Mineola, New York, home. The main thoroughfares that serve the area today, Jericho Turnpike and Old Country Road, take on deep historical significance dating back to the original settlers. Today, Mineola maintains a significant status in that it serves as the venue for the County Seat administration center, where all legal and official county business is conducted on a daily basis. The town also serves as the home to Winthrop University Hospital and Trauma Center, the county's largest and oldest established hospital (originally founded and known as Nassau Hospital), which is a nationally acclaimed award-winning medical facility. According to the US Census Bureau's 2010 statistics, there were 18,799 people, 7,473 households and 4,954 families residing in the village. Does that sound like a lot for a village? Well, it kind of is, but these inhabitants all make the time to come together every once in a while to celebrate their shared heritage. The Mineola Fair, which is held in May on Armed Forces Day, is Mineola's largest annual event.

Moving to Mineola and Finding an Apartment

Whether re-locating from afar, moving locally or moving away from the high living expense, hassle and general hustle-and-bustle of nearby New York City, the Mineola area offers plenty of places to live, either temporarily while getting your feet wet and feeling out the new neighborhood or as a permanent residency.

Worried about getting around? You don't need to be. Mineola offers excellent local transportation possibilities. The Long Island Railroad's Port Jefferson Branch Line offers many daily trips for commuters to New York City's Penn Station hub, which is located 20.3 miles away. The station is conveniently situated on Front Street and Mineola Boulevard, one block north of Old Country Road. Unless you are one of those exercise-minded residents who prefer good old-fashioned bicycling in and among Mineola's quaint nooks and crannies, automobiles are the principal mode of transport in Mineola's country-like, small-town locale. However, Mineola is quite walkable and most short missions can be realized on foot, as a true testimonial to its intimate old-time quaintness and charm.

Once you have made up your mind to move to a receptive Mineola, which is awaiting you with friendly open arms, you might want to consider a rental apartment on a month-to-month basis before taking the plunge into the home buying market. After all, it's better to get used to a town before you tie yourself down, right? Renting might even help you improve your eventual bottom-line home purchase price by enabling you more time and a slower, more careful approach in selecting your new digs. Slow and steady wins the race, as they say! And the good news is that renting need not be an ordeal. Many comfortable apartments abound in the greater Mineola area, including nearby towns such as: Carle Place, Garden City, Old Westbury, East Williston and Williston Park. Rental homes and townhouses for rent are scarcer commodities but attainable with an aggressive and motivated pursuit. Go get 'em, tiger!

Highlights of Living in Mineola

Once you have settled into the area, you might consider surprising the missis (or mister?) and giving her a night off from her tedious cooking chores at home. Or, perhaps your thing would be to start a restaurant invasion with all the kiddies in tow. Whatever your bag may be, many yummy dining out-options in the area offer most types of American and international cuisines, as you expect in such an upscale suburb of cosmopolitan New York City as Mineola. There are well over 60 restaurants where you can indulge to your heart's content, and the locals certainly do indulge themselves often. The Mineola Diner, Piccolo Parma, Eric's Italian Bistro, Churrasqueira Bairrada and Biscuits and Barbecue are some of the most highly-rated and affordably priced faves of the locals.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Mineola?
The average rent price for Mineola rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,920.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Mineola?
Some of the colleges located in the Mineola area include LIU Brooklyn, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, Columbia University in the City of New York, and Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Mineola?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mineola from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Stamford.

