153 Apartments for rent in Mineola, NY

Moving to Mineola and Finding an Apartment

Whether re-locating from afar, moving locally or moving away from the high living expense, hassle and general hustle-and-bustle of nearby New York City, the Mineola area offers plenty of places to live, either temporarily while getting your feet wet and feeling out the new neighborhood or as a permanent residency.

Worried about getting around? You don't need to be. Mineola offers excellent local transportation possibilities. The Long Island Railroad's Port Jefferson Branch Line offers many daily trips for commuters to New York City's Penn Station hub, which is located 20.3 miles away. The station is conveniently situated on Front Street and Mineola Boulevard, one block north of Old Country Road. Unless you are one of those exercise-minded residents who prefer good old-fashioned bicycling in and among Mineola's quaint nooks and crannies, automobiles are the principal mode of transport in Mineola's country-like, small-town locale. However, Mineola is quite walkable and most short missions can be realized on foot, as a true testimonial to its intimate old-time quaintness and charm.

Once you have made up your mind to move to a receptive Mineola, which is awaiting you with friendly open arms, you might want to consider a rental apartment on a month-to-month basis before taking the plunge into the home buying market. After all, it's better to get used to a town before you tie yourself down, right? Renting might even help you improve your eventual bottom-line home purchase price by enabling you more time and a slower, more careful approach in selecting your new digs. Slow and steady wins the race, as they say! And the good news is that renting need not be an ordeal. Many comfortable apartments abound in the greater Mineola area, including nearby towns such as: Carle Place, Garden City, Old Westbury, East Williston and Williston Park. Rental homes and townhouses for rent are scarcer commodities but attainable with an aggressive and motivated pursuit. Go get 'em, tiger!