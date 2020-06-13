153 Apartments for rent in Mineola, NY📍
1 of 32
1 of 42
1 of 14
1 of 14
1 of 12
1 of 8
1 of 6
1 of 15
1 of 6
1 of 6
1 of 8
1 of 7
1 of 10
1 of 22
1 of 5
1 of 9
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 20
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 19
1 of 14
1 of 16
Mineola is located in the Town of Hempstead in Nassau County, New York. This Long Island "friendly village" (as it's lovingly referred to by its proud inhabitants) is a town with rich United States original settlement heritage. As locals will quickly point out to you, it is not to be confused with the town in Texas with the same name. Believe it or not, the Texas town was in fact named by a homesick, Wild West, frontier-busting railroad pioneer who longed for his native Mineola, New York, home. The main thoroughfares that serve the area today, Jericho Turnpike and Old Country Road, take on deep historical significance dating back to the original settlers. Today, Mineola maintains a significant status in that it serves as the venue for the County Seat administration center, where all legal and official county business is conducted on a daily basis. The town also serves as the home to Winthrop University Hospital and Trauma Center, the county's largest and oldest established hospital (originally founded and known as Nassau Hospital), which is a nationally acclaimed award-winning medical facility. According to the US Census Bureau's 2010 statistics, there were 18,799 people, 7,473 households and 4,954 families residing in the village. Does that sound like a lot for a village? Well, it kind of is, but these inhabitants all make the time to come together every once in a while to celebrate their shared heritage. The Mineola Fair, which is held in May on Armed Forces Day, is Mineola's largest annual event.
Whether re-locating from afar, moving locally or moving away from the high living expense, hassle and general hustle-and-bustle of nearby New York City, the Mineola area offers plenty of places to live, either temporarily while getting your feet wet and feeling out the new neighborhood or as a permanent residency.
Worried about getting around? You don't need to be. Mineola offers excellent local transportation possibilities. The Long Island Railroad's Port Jefferson Branch Line offers many daily trips for commuters to New York City's Penn Station hub, which is located 20.3 miles away. The station is conveniently situated on Front Street and Mineola Boulevard, one block north of Old Country Road. Unless you are one of those exercise-minded residents who prefer good old-fashioned bicycling in and among Mineola's quaint nooks and crannies, automobiles are the principal mode of transport in Mineola's country-like, small-town locale. However, Mineola is quite walkable and most short missions can be realized on foot, as a true testimonial to its intimate old-time quaintness and charm.
Once you have made up your mind to move to a receptive Mineola, which is awaiting you with friendly open arms, you might want to consider a rental apartment on a month-to-month basis before taking the plunge into the home buying market. After all, it's better to get used to a town before you tie yourself down, right? Renting might even help you improve your eventual bottom-line home purchase price by enabling you more time and a slower, more careful approach in selecting your new digs. Slow and steady wins the race, as they say! And the good news is that renting need not be an ordeal. Many comfortable apartments abound in the greater Mineola area, including nearby towns such as: Carle Place, Garden City, Old Westbury, East Williston and Williston Park. Rental homes and townhouses for rent are scarcer commodities but attainable with an aggressive and motivated pursuit. Go get 'em, tiger!
Once you have settled into the area, you might consider surprising the missis (or mister?) and giving her a night off from her tedious cooking chores at home. Or, perhaps your thing would be to start a restaurant invasion with all the kiddies in tow. Whatever your bag may be, many yummy dining out-options in the area offer most types of American and international cuisines, as you expect in such an upscale suburb of cosmopolitan New York City as Mineola. There are well over 60 restaurants where you can indulge to your heart's content, and the locals certainly do indulge themselves often. The Mineola Diner, Piccolo Parma, Eric's Italian Bistro, Churrasqueira Bairrada and Biscuits and Barbecue are some of the most highly-rated and affordably priced faves of the locals.