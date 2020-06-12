/
troy
113 Apartments for rent in Troy, NY📍
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Troy
1 Unit Available
571 First St
571 1st Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
NEW Luxury Apartment! HALF SECURITY! 3 Bedroom! - Property Id: 244424 NEW Apartments available today! These will not last for luxury apartments in South Troy! HALF SECURITY DEPOSIT for May move-ins! Reach out for Videos and a Virtual Showing! 3
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Hill
1 Unit Available
201 10th St
201 10th Street, Troy, NY
8 Bedrooms
$3,150
Newly renovated apartment! - Built in 2016 8 bedroom house available for rent within walking distance to RPI. Ideal location for RPI students! Located at 201 10th Street, this 2 story building is a shared living space with 8 bedrooms total .
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lansingburgh
1 Unit Available
629 3rd Avenue
629 3rd Avenue, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
Newly rentavated New stove ,fridge, microwave New counter tops n cabinets Freshly sheetrocked n painted All hardwood floors and trim redone More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/troy-ny?lid=12935822 (RLNE5437480)
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lansingburgh
1 Unit Available
48 New turnpike rd 1
48 New Turnpike Road, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Spacious Pleasantdale apartment - Property Id: 292598 About 48 New Turnpike Road #1 This is a perfect apartment for a small family or couple.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Central
1 Unit Available
116 Washington St
116 Washington Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 1 bedroom in historic Washington park, troy NY - Property Id: 145484 Live is the most desirable area of all of Troy NY. Steps to Washington park and Russell Sage college. Comes with private access to Washington Park.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Frear Park
1 Unit Available
2 WOODROW CT
2 Woodrow Court, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great location! Accessibility to everything Hoosick St has to offer. Completely renovated! New windows, hardwood and tiled floors. Separate washer and dryer included and off street parking. Pets allowed- cats and small dogs.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
The Hill
1 Unit Available
79 14th Street - Unit 2
79 14th Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
The Hill
1 Unit Available
83 14th Street - Unit 1
83 14th St, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 3-bedroom apartment for rent.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
The Hill
1 Unit Available
83 14th Street
83 14th Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
The Hill
1 Unit Available
2302 12th Street - Unit 1
2302 12th Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1350 sqft
Available 6/1. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. Large newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment for rent. Located in the highly desired quiet neighborhood in Troy, close to RPI. Private large backyard. - NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
The Hill
1 Unit Available
88 14th Street
88 14th Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
5 Marvin Ave. Apt. 2C
5 Marvin Avenue, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,020
760 sqft
Large one bedroom with extended kitchen Includes: heat, hot water cooking gas and even electric! Beautiful hardwood floors! Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
37 Cottage Street Apt. 1B
37 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom Includes: heat, hot water, cooking gas and even electric!! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
45 Cottage Street Apt. 1B
45 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom with newly renovated kitchen!! Includes: heat, hot water, cooking gas and even electric! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
53 Cottage Street Apt.1B
53 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom with newly renovated kitchen! Includes: heat, hot water, cooking gas and even electric! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
66 Cottage Street Apt. 2C
66 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,145
760 sqft
Large 1 bedroom with large eat-in kitchen! INCLUDES A GARAGE!!!! Includes heat, hot water, cooking gas and even electric! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
54 Cottage Street Apt. 1C
54 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom with brand new renovated kitchen!! Includes: heat, hot water, cooking gas and even electric! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
64 Cottage Street Apt. 2D
64 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
980 sqft
Large 2 Bedroom with Large Kitchen Includes: heat, hot water, cooking gas and electric! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site NO Pets!
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
62 Cottage Street Apt. 1A
62 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom with NEWLY Update Kitchen! INCLUDES A GARAGE!!! All utilities included: heat hot water, cooking gas and even electric Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Downtown Troy
1 Unit Available
467 FULTON ST
467 Fulton Street, Troy, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
Enjoy this cute, spacious light filled 3rd floor apartment in the heart of downtown historic Troy. Close to shops, bus stops, restaurants, colleges, churches and the popular Troy Farmer's Market and Hudson River.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
South Central
1 Unit Available
246 3rd Street - 2nd Floor
246 3rd Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Recently renovated, stylish, urban loft-like apartment, blocks away from historic downtown Troy.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
South Central
1 Unit Available
40 River St
40 River Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
450 sqft
Located blocks away from the coveted Washington Park, this newly renovated two story building offers all you need to thrive in Troy - walking distance from downtown, Russell Sage, and tons of cool restaurants and shops.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
South Central
1 Unit Available
165 4th St
165 4th Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
985 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom newly remodeled apartment in Troy. This is a third floor light-filled apartment with windows on all sides, and a comfortable full-home type layout with tons of closet space.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Downtown Troy
1 Unit Available
42 THIRD ST
42 3rd Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 3rd floor apartment centrally located in the heart of bustling downtown Troy. Walk to all the shops, restaurants, Farmers market, waterfront and be part of this vibrant community.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Troy, the median rent is $691 for a studio, $819 for a 1-bedroom, $1,008 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,261 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Troy, check out our monthly Troy Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Troy area include Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, The Sage Colleges, The College of Saint Rose, Schenectady County Community College, and SUNY at Albany. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Troy from include Albany, Saratoga Springs, Cohoes, Schenectady, and Niskayuna.