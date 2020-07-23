/
/
sullivan county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:22 AM
42 Apartments for rent in Sullivan County, NY📍
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
395 N Main st
395 North Main Street, Liberty, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom Duplex in Liberty - Property Id: 153162 Nice large 3 bedroom duplex available for rent in Liberty. New floors, Freshly painted. New Stainless steel oven. Must see! Large rooms, large living room area.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
870 Old Route 17
870 Old Route 17, Sullivan County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
Spacious House for Rent - Property Id: 249738 Comfortable and spacious 3 Bedroom and 2 bathroom Duplex house available for rent. $1450 - On Old Route 17- Only 1 Min drive to Harris Hospital. Property sits on over 2 acres of land.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
90 Sullivan Street
90 Sullivan Street, Wurtsboro, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
7076 sqft
- Top Quality Renovations to 1 bedroom apartment in apartment building. Has - New flooring, bathroom, kitchen, lighting. All new finishes throughout the apartment & the building. Metered for electric, off-street parking, 1 year lease.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
82 Sullivan Street
82 Sullivan Street, Wurtsboro, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2182 sqft
Charming village apartment in Wurstboro ready for June 1st move in! Great commuter location being just minutes to Route 17. Wurtboro has tons to offer with parks, shops, a library, and delicious restaurants.
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
228 Chapin Trail
228 Chaplin Trail, Sullivan County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
2766 sqft
Make this renovated contemporary style home yours! Sitting on 7.37 acres, this 2,766 square feet home has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and is located in gated community of The Chapin Estate.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
56 Fern Trail
56 Fern Trail, Sullivan County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
864 sqft
Come and see this charmer! Cute 2 bedroom features lovely yard, storage shed, deck, living rm w.
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
29 Maple Street
29 Maple Street East, Sullivan County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1143 sqft
FRESH AIR HERE!!! SUMMER RENTAL for 3 months or 6 months option!!! COMMUNITY POOL!!! Come and see this unique seasonal home, featuring living room with bright sunny windows, an eat in kitchen, large spacious bedrooms, beautiful stone walls,
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
323 N Main Street
323 North Main Street, Liberty, NY
Studio
$600
2718 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Commerical space with high street visibility..in the past a bakery and most recently a photo studio...location is excellent
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
144 Lucky Lake Drive
144 Lucky Lake Drive, Sullivan County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3100 sqft
Completely remodeled Contemp Colonial with full covered front in beautiful Catskills Rock Hill NY 1 mile from New resort World Catskills Casino. Everything new.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1 Richardson Court E
1 Richardson Court, Monticello, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Freshly painted and move-in ready. 2 bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet and full bathroom. Great location - near downtown.
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
132 Deer Meadow
132 Deer Meadow Road, Sullivan County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$14,000
Cedar chalet adorned by 18+ manicured acres boasting lake views from nearly every room offering unmatched privacy in a gated community! With over 5,000+ square feet of living space - completely furnished - pack your toothbrush as your Summer oasis
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
5 Danica Way - #30
5 Danica Way, Liberty, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Beautiful new apartment. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Lots of closets. Hardwood floors. Outdoor space for grilling. Very spacious and lots of sunlight.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
5 Timberwolf Road - #66
5 Timberwolf Road, Liberty, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
New apartment! New kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Lots of closets. Hardwood floors. Outdoor patio perfect for grilling. Plenty of sunlight. A must see.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
7 Danica Way - 25
7 Danica Way, Liberty, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Beautiful new apartment! New kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Hard wood floors. Washer and Dryer. Spacious with lots of outdoor space for grilling. A must see!
Results within 1 mile of Sullivan County
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
319 RED STAR RD
319 Red Star Road, Ulster County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1400 sqft
Vacation Rental. Secluded/Private new home is on its own 80 acres with its own 10 acre private pond which is suitable for swimming, fishing & boating. Beautiful ranch with all utilities included.
Results within 5 miles of Sullivan County
1 of 32
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Lincoln St.
2 Lincoln Street, Ellenville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1808 sqft
FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT NO CREDIT CHECK LOAN - THIS IS A HOUSE YOU CAN MAKE SOME MONEY ON. has great bones but needs someone to give her a makeover to bring out the best she can be. Located on a quiet street, you can use the house for business or home.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1808 Ny-302
1808 Pine Bush Road, Orange County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2556 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1808 Ny-302 in Orange County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
37 County Highway 17
37 County Road 17, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1264 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 story home with detached garage (1 bay available) for parking or storage. House is super clean with beautiful enclosed front porch (window treatments in front porch are included only). Large yard.
1 of 13
Last updated April 16 at 10:48 AM
1 Unit Available
1388 Burlingham Road
1388 Burlingham Road, Ulster County, NY
1 Bedroom
$900
500 sqft
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom mobile home for rent in Pine Bush School District. Spacious deck and shed for storage. Off street parking for 2 cars. Washer hook-up, no dryer hook-up available.
1 of 14
Last updated February 21 at 12:11 AM
1 Unit Available
647 Lybolt Road
647 Lybolt Road, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Looking for a decent priced rental once and for all? This is it! Comfortable second floor 2 bedroom apartment, This apartment is in perfect condition, ready to move in.
1 of 7
Last updated August 27 at 10:45 PM
1 Unit Available
62 State Street
62 State Street, Otisville, NY
1 Bedroom
$900
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEWLY RENOVATED 1BDRM/1BATH in the village of Otisville! Only 15 minutes from Middletown. Updated spacious 1 bedroom, large eat-in kitchen with new counters and appliances. Washer/dryer combo included for your convenience.
Results within 10 miles of Sullivan County
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Middletown
47 Monhagen Avenue
47 Monhagen Avenue, Middletown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2568 sqft
Fully renovated, features a living room, formal dining room, 2 bedrooms, full bathroom and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. There is a an additional sun room which could make a great office space.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
14 Sullivan Avenue
14 Sullivan Avenue, Port Jervis, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable Rental in a Beautiful Victorian Home. 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bathroom, Living Room & Kitchen. 2nd Floor. Great Commuter Location. Close to Stores, Restaurants and Major Highways. Application required. Good Credit a must. No pets.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Mechanicstown
49 Meadow View Drive
49 Meadow View Drive, Mechanicstown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1781 sqft
Back on the Market! Luxurious Townhouse in the Beautiful Maple Fields Community. Three bedrooms, Two and half bathrooms plus Two car garage townhouse at Maple Fields in Middletown.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Sullivan County area include Sussex County Community College, Marist College, State University of New York at New Paltz, Vassar College, and Dutchess Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Poughkeepsie, Ridgewood, Nanuet, Bloomingdale, and Pompton Lakes have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Poughkeepsie, NYRidgewood, NJNanuet, NYBloomingdale, NJPompton Lakes, NJFranklin Lakes, NJWest Haverstraw, NYNew Windsor, NYNewton, NJNew Paltz, NYMount Arlington, NJChester, NY
Riverdale, NJPomona, NYSloatsburg, NYFairview, NYFranklin, NJDunmore, PALiberty, NYMechanicstown, NYMonticello, NYMiddletown, NYWalton, NYHamburg, NJ