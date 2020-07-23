/
jefferson county
54 Apartments for rent in Jefferson County, NY📍
52 Units Available
Parkstead Watertown at City Center
207 Wealtha Ave, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1532 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,340
1709 sqft
Welcome to Parkstead Watertown at City Center, a picturesque community featuring some of the largest apartments in Watertown, NY.
Parkstead Clayton
100 Joseph Lonsway Dr, Clayton, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1532 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,330
1691 sqft
Parkstead Clayton is located in the Village of Clayton near the 1000 Islands and the United States/Canadian border.
Parkstead Watertown at Thompson Park
1815 Olmstead Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1532 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Everything you need to enjoy community-style living is nearby! Parkstead Watertown at Thompson Park apartments is conveniently located within walking distance of the picturesque Thompson Park and Zoo, neatly tucked away in a charming neighborhood.
Parkstead Watertown at Black River
256 Michigan Ave, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1543 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1654 sqft
Located only 10 minutes to the Fort Drum base, Parkstead Watertown at Black River features the largest townhomes and garden apartments in the heart of Watertown.
Preserve at Autumn Ridge
14630 Autumn Ridge Ln, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1334 sqft
Enjoy walk-in closets, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Private patios, landscaped courtyards, a pool and sundeck and a gym. The pet-friendly community is near I-81.
Parkstead Philadelphia
300 Quaker Ave, Philadelphia, NY
2 Bedrooms
$975
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1532 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,285
1709 sqft
Parkstead Philadelphia, located in the Village of Philadelphia less than 10 miles north of Fort Drum, offers a variety of floor plans ranging from two-bedroom/one bathroom garden-style apartments to four-bedroom/two and one-half bathroom townhouses,
1146 State Street
1146 State Street, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
Upper 2 bedroom 1 bath for lease. The kitchen has plenty of cupboard space, nice big bathroom. Large living-room. Nice hardwood floors throughout. Large front and back yard. Close to downtown Watertown as well as Thompson Park. Minutes from Ft. Drum.
1144 State Street
1144 State Street, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
700 sqft
First level 2 bedroom.1 bath apartment for lease. Huge living room, spacious kitchen. Coin operated laundry on site.The interior has just been painted, kitchen has new vinyl, and the bathroom has been upgraded.
255 State St Apt B
255 State St, Carthage, NY
2 Bedrooms
$850
255 State St Apt B Available 08/04/20 Village of Carthage 2 Bedroom / 1 Full Bath Completely Renovated Apartment - Available for Immediate Occupancy 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath completely renovated apartment in Carthage.
272 State Street, Apt.#1
272 State St, Carthage, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
970 sqft
Completely Renovated 2 Bedroom / 1 Full Bath Village of Carthage Rental - Completely Renovated 2 Bedroom / 1 Full Bath Village of Carthage Rental available 1 September 2018. Looking for modern and character then this rental is a MUST SEE.
268 State Street, Apt. #1
268 State Street, Carthage, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Freshly Renovated 2 Bedroom ~ Heat included !! - Remodeled 2 bedroom apartment in center of Carthage; Close to Everything!! Brand new kitchen, bathroom vanity, and fresh paint throughout. Exposed brick in bedrooms adds a modern flair.
221 Flower Ave W
221 West Flower Avenue, Watertown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3612 sqft
Looking for a huge house located in the Watertown area. Well look no further, this home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a large living and dining area, gated driveway and backyard.
4 Shirley Dr
4 Shirley Drive, Adams, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
This gorgeous Single Family home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood cabinets and granite counter tops.
18 Parker Ave
18 Parker Avenue, Deferiet, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1444 sqft
CALL TODAY FOR MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Charming 3 bedroom home in a great location. This home features a fireplace and detached one car garage. Spacious bedrooms, and a full basement offer plenty of living space.
290 North Indiana Avenue
290 Indiana Avenue North, Watertown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1228 sqft
Very well maintained home off the main roads of Watertown conveniently located near shopping and the square. 6 Mile drive to Mt. Belvedere Gate for any military.
505 Washington Street - 200
505 Washington Street, Watertown, NY
Studio
$700
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
These luxury apartments feature beautiful hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and abundant natural light. Tenant pays gas/electric and cable. Landlord pays water/sewer, Internet, lawn maintenance, garbage and snow removal.
317 Mullin Street
317 Mullin Street, Watertown, NY
1 Bedroom
$795
4944 sqft
Beautiful extremely well kept 1 bedroom and 1 bath downstairs apartment for rent !!!All you could ever want -charm , sunshine and character with all the modern conveniences of today.
910 Huntington Street
910 Huntington Street, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1344 sqft
Hear that Water!! Adorable 2 bedroom home now for rent with views of the Black River. 1st floor features living room with gas fireplace, den, and half bath for guests. Modern kitchen with gas & stainless steel appliances; formal dining room too.
24512 1st Street
24512 1st Street, Herrings, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1464 sqft
Check out this 3 Bedroom & 1 Bath home located close to Fort Drum. The first floor features a large kitchen, full bath, dining room and living room. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a landing area that could be used as office space.
22223 Riverglade Drive
22223 Riverglade Drive, Jefferson County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1944 sqft
Amazing home in a well maintained neighborhood. Spacious eat in kitchen with an island. Attached family room. A nice size dining room, living room and half bath all on the first floor. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the 2nd floor.
36361 State Route 26
36361 Martin Street Road, Jefferson County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2480 sqft
Got ROOM? We do!! 4/5 Bedroom home on 8 acres of land just outside village of Carthage. Featuring modern kitchen with gigantic island, large living room, and first floor laundry. 4 very large bedrooms with great closets.
162 Thompson Boulevard
162 Thompson Boulevard, Watertown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1687 sqft
IMMACULATE 3 bedroom home for rent; available early August. Featuring pristine hardwood floors, gas fireplace, and modern kitchen, this home checks everything on your wish list.
255 State Street
255 State Street, Carthage, NY
2 Bedrooms
$850
3884 sqft
Renovated 2 bedroom apartment available in center of Carthage. High ceilings and lots of natural light add to the beauty of this unit. Walking distance to some great eateries, parks, and gym. Water, sewer, and trash removal all included in rent.
220 N Orchard Street
220 Orchard Street North, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1234 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with partially fenced yard and detached garage. Perfect to start a family and just minutes away from the mall.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Jefferson County area include Jefferson Community College, Le Moyne College, Syracuse University, SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and SUNY Polytechnic Institute. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Syracuse, Watertown, Utica, Baldwinsville, and Gouverneur have apartments for rent.