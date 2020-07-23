/
greene county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:21 AM
46 Apartments for rent in Greene County, NY📍
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
125 Copper Ridge Trail
125 Copper Ridge Trail, Greene County, NY
9 Bedrooms
$35,000
10611 sqft
Come enjoy the extravagant lifestyle and exquisite experience this home has to offer! 7 fireplaces with stunning mountain views.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
49 Gilfeather Park Road
49 Gilfeather Park Road, Leeds, NY
Studio
$1,350
600 sqft
Prime Commercial Location off State Rt. 23B! Got Vision? Need an Office? Be the first to occupy this Brand New 1200 sq ft. Corner Unit. Ideal for Professional Office, Medical Practice, Fitness Studio, Retail or Wine-Bar.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
138 Water Street
138 Water Street, Catskill, NY
Studio
$1,800
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Take Out Or Catering Space for rent. Fill the need! It's ready to go with all equipment included as part of the rent. Great location for now and the future. Charming Tavern or Bistro space.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
388 Roberts Hill Road
388 Roberts Hill Road, Greene County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1997 sqft
3 bedroom country home with 1.5 baths. available Aug 1st, good references & credit, no smoking or animals
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
23 Marina Drive
23 Marina Dr, Catskill, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2374 sqft
Magnificent waterfront Condominium located on the water's edge of the Catskill Creek. 2600 Sq.ft of comfortable open living space.
1 of 60
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
85 New Road
85 New Road, Greene County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$19,000
2750 sqft
Immersed in truly unique grounds is this Fabulous cedar log home. This stunning property is surrounded by breathtaking panoramic views of the Catskill Mountains reaching all the way to the North Dome.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
37 Lafayette Avenue
37 Lafayette Avenue, Coxsackie, NY
1 Bedroom
$850
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable 1 bedroom second floor apartment with a spacious eat in kitchen, and a balcony. Street parking available, and shared access to the large backyard.Thruway entrance less than 5 minutes away. Oil heat and electric are paid by tenant.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
12 Brainard Ridge Road
12 Brainard Ridge Road, Windham, NY
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
1343 sqft
Conveniently located in the first block of buildings of the complex, the trails on Windham Mountain are within walking distance from this Brainard Ridge townhome.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
32 W Bridge St
32 West Bridge Street, Catskill, NY
Studio
$1,000
500 sqft
Looking to bring your business to Catskill? 32 West Bridge Street has a 1st Floor Commercial Storefront space available for rent in the heart of the Village.
1 of 11
Last updated April 16 at 10:49 AM
1 Unit Available
5048 State Route 23
5048 New York Highway 23, Greene County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom with loft second floor apartment for extra sleeping space. Can see Windham MTN from Deck. Short drive to Skiing and beautiful town with many restaurants and shops.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
0 Bailey Street
0 Bailey Street, Coxsackie, NY
Studio
$10,416
50000 sqft
50,000 ft of Commercial space, 4 loading docks, side door, new lighting, individual meter- 2 hours from NYC, 3 miles from NYS Thruway. Paved parking lot. Sprinkler system
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
456 Main Street - 3
456 Main Street, Catskill, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Only balcony to over look Main Street, with a beatiful Unit 3 that rooms: hard wood floor living room, kitchen, 2 hardwood floor bedrooms, with carpet in the master bedroom.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
36 Main Street
36 Main St, Germantown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2246 sqft
Make yourself at home in the Hudson Valley.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
134 Warren Street
134 Warren Street, Hudson, NY
Studio
$2,200
1000 sqft
Totally renovated in 2016. 1,010 square feet. Thoughtfully designed open space. Ideal for gallery, studio, office or retail. A space that could work for many types of businesses.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
424 State
424 State St, Hudson, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
Very spacious Furnished 4-Bedroom duplex in a beautiful Victorian home in Hudson. Four Bedrooms, four Baths, Living room, large eat-in Kitchen, convenient Pantry/Laundry Room. Two of the bedrooms are ground level.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
426 Warren Street
426 Warren Street, Hudson, NY
Studio
$2,195
400 sqft
Imagine having a business on the best block of Warren Street! This beautiful sunlit storefront offers plenty of display space with hardwood floors, high walls and ceiling, wide windows and storage galore! Subject to credit approval; Minimum three
1 of 30
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
320 Warren Street
320 Warren Street, Hudson, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
A Great Apartment in a Fantastic Location A bright spacious three (3) bedroom apartment on Warren Street. Full living room and separate dinning room with hardwood floors. Two walk-in closets.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
324 Columbia Street
324 Columbia Street, Hudson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1056 sqft
3 BR Duplex. 1 full bath. EIK, LR.Stainless appliances,dishwasher,stove,fridge,micro,washer and dryer.Blue stone patio, small private yard. Walk to all of down town Hudson and train. Income verification, tenant responsible for utilities.
1 of 24
Last updated May 4 at 07:21 PM
1 Unit Available
59 ENGLE RD
59 Engle Road, Preston-Potter Hollow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Looking for a summer getaway? This is the perfect place and it even comes fully furnished. All utilities and lawn maintenance are also included, there is even high speed internet (hard to find in this area).
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
707 Warren Street
707 Warren Street, Hudson, NY
Studio
$1,795
1300 sqft
Primeretailspace available on best commercial block of Hudson's famed Warren Street. Ideal for first class gallery, shop or boutique. Large and bright store front faces the park. Loads offoot traffic and plenty of parking available.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
310 route 66
310 Route 66, Columbia County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Totally renovated 2 bedroom 1 and 1/2 bath townhouse style apartment. Spacious and bright the bedrooms and full bath are upstairs. 1st floor is galley kitchen, open dining/living room, and 1/2 bath. Laundry room on premises; 1 car garage included.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
15 Hudson Yards
15 Hudson Street, Columbia County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$15,500
Be the first to live in this corner two bedroom, 1,769 square foot home in New York City's newest neighborhood, Hudson Yards.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
104 First Street
104 1st Street, Malden-on-Hudson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom apartment in the charming hamlet of Malden on Hudson in Saugerties, NY. Just down the road is the Hudson River, this property has calming views of river from the side yard.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4 Park Place
4 Park Place, Hudson, NY
Studio
$1,895
1000 sqft
Location Location Location !!! And right across from the park!!! An ideal space for gallery, studio, office or retail.!!! Wide storefront with a great display window and plenty of foot traffic makes this a great space for your business.
