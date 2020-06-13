/
new paltz
20 Apartments for rent in New Paltz, NY📍
New Paltz Village
10 Units Available
New Paltz Gardens
21 Colonial Dr, New Paltz, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,235
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
780 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Paltz Gardens in New Paltz. View photos, descriptions and more!
New Paltz Village
1 Unit Available
25 Henry W Dubois Drive
25 Henry Du Bois Drive, New Paltz, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 25 Henry W Dubois Drive in New Paltz. View photos, descriptions and more!
New Paltz Village
1 Unit Available
136 N Chestnut Street
136 North Chestnut Street, New Paltz, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Beautiful 1-bedroom condo, heat and hot water included, within walking distance to Village of New Paltz. Quiet, second floor location in well-maintained complex.
Results within 5 miles of New Paltz
1 Unit Available
68 Yankee Folly Road
68 Yankee Folly Road, Ulster County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Easy living in this 2,200 +/- sq. ft. 3 bedroom 2 bath spacious Ranch Style home for rent in Gardiner.
Results within 10 miles of New Paltz
2 Units Available
Hyde Park Heights
107 E Market St, Bldg. 9 Rental Office, Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,385
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
770 sqft
Thank you for your interest in our community! Hyde Park Heights offers beautifully appointed 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in a tranquil setting but still within short drive to major employers, and short driving distance to dining and shopping.
1 Unit Available
10 N Clover Street
10 North Clover Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
Studio
$975
550 sqft
This beautiful studio Apartment is located off Main Street, Walking distance to train station, restaurants, shops. This unit features high ceilings and a beautiful shared courtyard. Off street parking is available for an additional fee.
Highland
1 Unit Available
58 Bellevue Drive
58 Bellevue Road, Highland, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sweet spacious Cottage located in the lovely hamlet of Highland. Features a 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath and an additional room that could be used as 2nd bedroom or home office.
Fairview
1 Unit Available
3726 ALBANY POST RD E4
3726 Albany Post Road, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
600 sqft
HEAT AND HOT WATER IS INCLUDED WITH THIS SECOND FLOOR ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT WHICH INCLUDES HEAT & HOT WATER. A FULL RENTAL APPLICATION & REFERENCES ARE NECESSARY.
Highland
1 Unit Available
6 COMMERCIAL AVE #C
6 Commercial Avenue, Highland, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1188 sqft
Available immediately is this bi-level, three bedroom, one bath apartment with Highland schools.
Mount Carmel Historic District
1 Unit Available
45 DELAFIELD ST
45 Delafield Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Conveniently Located 2 Bedroom Apartment for rent. This property was recently renovated. Open floor plan main living space. Newer appliances, property is efficient with updated insulation for energy efficiency.
Hyde Park Village
1 Unit Available
22 MAIN ST
22 Main Street, Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
600 sqft
Conveniently located 1 bedroom, 1 bath, second floor apartment for rent in a beautiful old Victorian home on national historic register.
Highland
1 Unit Available
255 Chapel Hill Road
255 Chapel Hill Road, Ulster County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2 Bedroom 1 bath apartment ideally located just minutes from the Mid-Hudson Bridge and the quaint town of Highland where you will find numerous businesses, restaurants and night-life. Enjoy walking/biking on the beautiful Hudson Valley Rail Trail.
College Hill
1 Unit Available
28 CONKLIN ST
28 Conklin Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1350 sqft
LARGE FIRST FLOOR TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT W/HIGH CEILINGS, NEW FLOORING & FRESH PAINT. EAT-IN KITCHEN W/PATIO ACCESS, LARGE LIVING ROOM & WELL PROPORTIONED BEDROOMS. NATURAL GAS FOR HEAT, HOT WATER & COOKING.
1 Unit Available
60 TAYLOR AVE
60 Taylor Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
684 sqft
Fall in love with this bright, comfortable 1st floor apartment. On a cul-de-sac, yet it is conveniently located close to Marist College, Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, Poughkeepsie Train Station, Mid-Hudson Bridge and Rt 9.
1 Unit Available
39 W DORSEY LN
39 West Dorsey Lane, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3151 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL! Charming furnished colonial farmhouse, Circa.1900. on 39+ acres. Property was used as a B&B. It is a nature lovers dream with meadows, woods, walking trails and a 2 acre pond. The home has 4 large BRs with FP & en suite baths.
1 Unit Available
23 Second Street
23 2nd Street, Gardiner, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Unbelievable end-unit in an amazing Gardiner location. Steps from the Rail trail, restaurants, shops and amazing local businesses. Minutes from the Mohonk Preserve, River-to-Ridge Trail, New Paltz and so much more.
1 Unit Available
14 YOUNG ST
14 Young Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
661 sqft
Adorable cape in close vicinity to Vassar Hospital. 2 bedrooms, bright and sunny, enclosed back porch overlooking private yard. Gleaming hardwood floors, nice eat in kitchen, attic storage. Off street parking, shed, landscaped.
Highland
1 Unit Available
156 UPPER GRAND STREET
156 Upper Grand Street, Highland, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2248 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Highland NY. This home sits back on a flag lot on 0.7 acres of land and fairly private. The home has new roof, new solar panels, new furnace, hardwood floors, deck and plenty of parking.
1 Unit Available
6 EASTMAN TERRACE
6 Eastman Terrace, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Gorgeous penthouse 2 bedroom with an amazing view conveniently located in Poughkeepsie. Newly redone, eat in kitchen, original hardwood floors, new appliances. Convenient to Metro-North, Amtrak, buses, and Rt. 9.
1 Unit Available
100 SOUTH AVE
100 South Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2495 sqft
Super 3 bedroom, plus family room, rental. Freshly painted, all new carpeting. Family room has just been upgraded with new insulation, separate thermostat, new BB heat and all new thermo windows.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In New Paltz, the median rent is $859 for a studio, $1,072 for a 1-bedroom, $1,353 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,754 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in New Paltz, check out our monthly New Paltz Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in New Paltz include New Paltz Village.
Some of the colleges located in the New Paltz area include State University of New York at New Paltz, Marist College, Vassar College, and Western Connecticut State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to New Paltz from include Stamford, Danbury, White Plains, Poughkeepsie, and Ossining.
