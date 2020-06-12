/
15 Apartments for rent in Elmira, NY📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
3 Units Available
Libertad Elmira
624 Baldwin Street, Elmira, NY
1 Bedroom
$371
2 Bedrooms
$466
3 Bedrooms
$541
Libertad is an affordable apartment community located in Elmira, New York. One, two and three bedroom units. Includes washer and dryer in each unit, multiple floor plans, controlled access entrances, central heat and air. Next to Ernie Davis Park.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
351 Maple Ave
351 Maple Avenue, Elmira, NY
1 Bedroom
$595
400 sqft
Great location across from the park. One bedroom apartment in this historic home. Off st parking. Owner pays water and heat. Coin operated laundry in the basement.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
470 South Ave. (Lower)
470 South Avenue, Elmira, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1239 sqft
Immaculate, spacious, lower apartment. Fully renovated with the best materials & attention to detail! Fireplace, french doors, master bath & bath, ceramic tile, gourmet kitchen w/ 12x7 pantry, glass block walls & Jacuzzi tub.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
559 Riverside Ave.
559 Riverside Avenue, Elmira, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1821 sqft
Immaculate single family home on Elmira's Southside Riverside neighborhood. Open floor plan with great entertaining breakfast bar. Gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Modern color scheme throughout.
Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
713 W Church St
713 West Church Street, Elmira, NY
1 Bedroom
$675
Spacious 1 Bedroom apartment in West Elmira.An open floor plan makes this apartment a rare find. Newer energy efficient construction with separate heat controls in every room allows you to have complete control over the utility bills.
Results within 1 mile of Elmira
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
918 Laurel st
918 Laurel Street, Southport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1232 sqft
3Br Home Natural woodwork - This 3br 1b home has been well cared for and is in a quiet neighborhood. There is garage for additional storage and the basement is dry. Off street parking and a wonderful large full from porch.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
406 E 8th Street
406 East 8th Street, Elmira Heights, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1420 sqft
Town of Flats at Lincoln: Former School, 1920's Gothic Architecture, Lg 2 bed flat, 10' ceilings, granite counter tops, newly carpeted, stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, Secured Entrance, Washer & Dryer. Exercise Room in building.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
256 E 14th St
256 East 14th Street, Elmira Heights, NY
1 Bedroom
$825
625 sqft
Completely remodeled, modern first floor apartment. Located on convenient Elmira Heights near the coffee shop and movie theater. Washer/dryer included. Rent includes heat but not electric. Nice patio area.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
814 Larchmont Circle
814 Larchmont Circle, West Elmira, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3792 sqft
Spacious 5 bedroom, 5.5 bathrooms consist of 3 master suites and 2 guest bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Elmira
Last updated April 28 at 02:54pm
1 Unit Available
Conifer Village at Horseheads
220 Roosevelt Avenue, Horseheads, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
719 sqft
An excellent location near I-86 and Guthrie Hospital. On-site parking and within walking distance of area stores and restaurants. Bright, open apartments with a washer and dryer hookup in each.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2119 Grand Central Ave
2119 Grand Central Avenue, Horseheads, NY
1 Bedroom
$595
Available 07/01/20 1-bedroom upper apartment AVAILABLE ON 7/1/2020, sorry no pets. This apartment was just painted, and the bathroom was remodeled. Renters Insurance is required.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
181 Old Ithaca Road
181 Ithaca Road, Chemung County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1135 sqft
Tastefully designed with an open floor plan, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, with ample closet space. Washer and dryer hook-ups, 1 car garage, private parking. All major appliances. Large deck off of the kitchen. 24-hour notice for all showings.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1015 S Main St
1015 South Main Street, Horseheads, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
3282 sqft
Beautiful Ranch Home For Rent in Horseheads. Great Location, Aesthetically decorated and move-in ready. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, hardwood floors through-out, lots of storage. 2 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Elmira
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
143 Sing Sing Rd
143 Sing Sing Road, Big Flats, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1573 sqft
Conveniently located 3 bedroom includes hardwood floors, all appliances, full basement, large yard and 2-car garage.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
118 Vinel
118 Vinel Circle, Horseheads North, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Aesthetically appointed 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, open floor plan with washer and dryer hook-ups. 1 car garage, eat-in kitchen with a sliding glass door to a private patio. Lawn care and plowing are done by the landlord, pets are welcome, no smokers.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Elmira, the median rent is $573 for a studio, $636 for a 1-bedroom, $809 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,030 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Elmira, check out our monthly Elmira Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Elmira area include Cornell University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Elmira from include Ithaca, Horseheads, Corning, Cayuga Heights, and Wellsboro.