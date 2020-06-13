/
/
highland falls
44 Apartments for rent in Highland Falls, NY📍
69 Schneider Avenue
69 Schneider Avenue, Highland Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Newly constructed 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment for lease in the Village of Highland Falls. Unit features Hardwood floors , Granite counter tops , and new appliances. Wash/ Dryer Hookups in Unit. Off -street Parking for those winter months.
92 Roe Avenue
92 Roe Avenue, Highland Falls, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Cozy 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment. Updated with fresh paint and refinished hardwood floors throughout. Bright and spacious with high ceilings and tons of light. Right on the lake with access to swimming pool and park amenities.
34 Mountain Avenue
34 Mountain Avenue, Highland Falls, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,075
600 sqft
Available on July 1st, One bedroom bungalow located in the Village of Highland Falls. A space to call your own. Walking distance to the Village Amenities , Intermediate School, and shops.
11 Center Street
11 Center Street, Highland Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
A MUST SEE IN THE VILLAGE OF HIGHLAND FALLS!! This gorgeous apartment has undergone major renovations and is basically like new construction. It features 2 bedrooms and a 3rd room which could be use as an office or a private 3rd bedroom.
3 Pine Terrace Road, #206
3 Pine Terrace Road, Highland Falls, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
625 sqft
LANDLORD PAYS HEAT AND HOT WATER for this roomy one bedroom in Peregrine Hall Apartments. Close to pharmacy, supermarket, restaurants, pubs, shops, library and post office.
106 Chateau Rive
106 Chateau Rive, Peekskill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1000 sqft
Perched high on a hill overlooking the Hudson River sits a unique property called Chateau Rive. You will delight in the majestic views (not all apartments have river views) from the grounds that surround you. Close to shopping, train, park and more.
67 Renwick St
67 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY
Studio
$1,225
700 sqft
Stylish Apartment with Lots of Amenities Along Liberty St Corridor (Studio) - This apartment features beautiful design and many amenities.
119 First Street
119 First Street, Newburgh, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
770 sqft
Sleekly Renovated 1 bedroom Apartment on Liberty Street Corridor - Looking for a stylish 1 bedroom Apartment? This place has a bonus room that would be perfect as an in home studio or office.
153 Lander Street Studio
153 Lander Street, Newburgh, NY
Studio
$900
500 sqft
Unit Studio Available 07/01/20 Charming Lander Street Studio - Property Id: 300696 This private, charming studio is in the back of a row house with its own private entrance on the side.
178 Renwick St
178 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
740 sqft
178 Renwick St - Unit 3 Available 07/07/20 2 Bedroom Newly Renovated Apartment (Apt 3) - This 2-bedroom light filled apartment features an open floor layout with sunny interiors, stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a microwave
42 Carpenter Ave
42 Carpenter Avenue, Newburgh, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Available 06/30/20 Carpenter - Property Id: 294861 Beautiful Single family Mother & Daughter Style house with 2 kitchens/Living room/dining room Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294861 Property Id 294861 (RLNE5836823)
119 Montgomery zt 3
119 Montgomery Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
750 sqft
Spacious 2 bd apartment near water front - Property Id: 288200 LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION Walking distance to a Newburgh waterfront with a great selection of restaurants and entertainment Spacious apartment offers an amazing view of Hudson
350 North Water Street 5-1
350 N Water St, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1140 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo with Hudson River View - Property Id: 279438 What an unbelievable find!!! Wake up every morning to a view of the Hudson River right from inside or outside on your patio.
3 Edinburgh Drive
3 Edinburgh Drive, Peekskill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Great Rental in Society Hill. 2 bedroom 2 bath. good sized rooms in great condition. First floor with sliders out to a patio. Clubhouse has indoor pool, exercise room and more...great open land behind condo for recreation.
14 B Orchard Lane
14 B Orchard Ln, Putnam County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
5300 sqft
PLEASE USE LINK TO SEE 3D TOUR OF THE HOME. Brand new construction, completely tech ready home with Google Home pre-wired throughout entire house, Ethernet, Cat 6 cable and Altice optimum WiFi.
75 Woodland Road
75 Woodland Road, Woodbury, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2100 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Colonial home with stainless appliances, granite countertops, central air, deck, 2-car attached garage, newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Partially furnished with tasteful furniture.
47 Zugibe Court
47 Zugibe Court, West Haverstraw, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1350 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom townhome. Freshly painted, and ready to move right in. Granite countertops and updated kitchen. Full basement, finished with laundry.
90 Ringgold Street
90 Ringgold Street, Peekskill, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,750
745 sqft
Senior Living at its Best Located in historic Peekskill, New York, and overlooking the spectacular Hudson River, Drum Hill Senior Living Community provides an innovative housing option for those 62 years of age and over.
10 Demarest Avenue
10 Demarest Avenue, West Haverstraw, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3416 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 Demarest Avenue in West Haverstraw. View photos, descriptions and more!
48 Meriline Avenue
48 Merline Avenue, New Windsor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
936 sqft
Newly renovated single family house in a great neighborhood.
38 Bleakley Drive
38 Bleakley Drive, Peekskill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1290 sqft
Spacious town home located in The Woods complex of Peekskill, NY just minutes to downtown, all major transportation, and shopping. Home offers an open layout with a half bathroom, fireplace, and a private patio on the main floor.
158 Montgomery Street
158 Montgomery Street, Newburgh, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
4730 sqft
Rare offering for lease - perfect for the large family looking to live in the heart of the hudson valley.
75 Quaker Avenue
75 Quaker Avenue, Firthcliffe, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1338 sqft
55+ Active Adult Community "Canterbury Green at Cornwall" Beautiful Complex in the heart of Cornwall.
111 Water Front View
111 Water Front Vw, Lake Mohegan, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1800 sqft
This beautiful triplex Townhouse style condo is located in Villas on the Lake in Mohegan Lake, NY. 2 br, 2.5 updated baths. Each bedroom has its own full bath. Eik, with window, new quartz counter and stainless steel appliances.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Highland Falls rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,600.
Some of the colleges located in the Highland Falls area include Iona College, Marist College, Mercy College, The College of New Rochelle, and State University of New York at New Paltz. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Highland Falls from include Stamford, Yonkers, New Rochelle, White Plains, and Westwood.