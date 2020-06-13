37 Apartments for rent in Watertown, NY

Watertown, New York

Welcome to Watertown, where 19th century architecture, walkable streets, and small town character create a wonderful place for any renter to call home. So, read on to learn all you need to be a Watertown renter.

The cityscape of Watertown is made up of historical buildings and houses, as well as the oldest continuously operating fairgrounds and the oldest continuously operating enclosed mall in America. If you dream of living Ye Olde Towne life, then you’ll really enjoy the neighborhoods around Watertown. Rentals can be found throughout the city with stunning views of this aging skyline, and in a city of just 9.3 square miles, you are sure to find plenty of places located just a hop and a skip away from all the old town fun.

Rentals around downtown, and the fairgrounds put you right in the middle of the action. There is a weekly farmers market along Washington Street each Wednesday, where farmers, bakers, and other vendors line the streets with fresh goods. And, on most weekends during Watertown's spring season, you can take a tour through the Seaway Wine Trail, which begins and ends in the city square with plenty of wine and food along the way. In the summertime, the Black River is great for kayaking, the nearby Golden Crescent and Thousand Islands Region is well-known for its fishing and diving. And, in the colder winter months you can find plenty of places to ski, snowboard, or sled.

Throughout the city, you’ll find quite a variety of apartment rentals. There are cheap apartments, stylish lofts, old townhomes, brand new 'burby rental homes, and plenty of those charmingly vintage Victorian house conversions. With most apartment rentals in the $600-$900 range, finding a cheap apartment is much easier here than in most of the state. Rental homes and duplexes can be found in the $800-$1600 range. For old town living and lower prices, look around the city center and the north side of town. For newer housing, look to the more suburbanized south side.

Now it's time to see the renting possibilities of Watertown for yourself. Enjoy!

-By Katy Comal