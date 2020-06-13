Apartment List
/
NY
/
watertown
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:08 PM

37 Apartments for rent in Watertown, NY

📍
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
Parkstead Watertown at Thompson Park
1815 Olmstead Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$985
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,365
1654 sqft
Everything you need to enjoy community-style living is nearby! Parkstead Watertown at Thompson Park apartments is conveniently located within walking distance of the picturesque Thompson Park and Zoo, neatly tucked away in a charming neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
$
38 Units Available
Parkstead Watertown at Black River
256 Michigan Ave, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1543 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1540 sqft
Located only 10 minutes to the Fort Drum base, Parkstead Watertown at Black River features the largest townhomes and garden apartments in the heart of Watertown.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
4 Units Available
Preserve at Autumn Ridge
14630 Autumn Ridge Ln, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1334 sqft
Enjoy walk-in closets, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Private patios, landscaped courtyards, a pool and sundeck and a gym. The pet-friendly community is near I-81.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
58 Units Available
Parkstead Watertown at City Center
207 Wealtha Ave, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1532 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,340
1709 sqft
Welcome to Parkstead Watertown at City Center, a picturesque community featuring some of the largest apartments in Watertown, NY.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
222 S. Rutland Street
222 S Rutland St, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$700
1433 sqft
2-3 Bedroom Ready NOw~~ - 2-3 Bedroom Upper unit available now. This apartment features good size living room with adorable window bench and other original woodwork.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
203 Keyes Avenue
203 Keyes Avenue, Watertown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2100 sqft
This is a gorgeous home ready for tenants. The home is spacious with plenty of storage through out. First floor of the home offers the kitchen,formal dining room, laundry room, a bathroom, a mud room/back entry room and a 1/2 bath.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
425 Gaffney Drive, 3
425 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
435 Gaffney Drive, 6
435 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
ELECTRIC UTILITIES INCLUDED FOR THE FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH 1 YEAR LEASE! 2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
405 Gaffney Drive, 8
405 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 Bath Apartment Ontario Village is a well maintained twenty six acre apartment community offering the perfect blend of convenience, affordability and quality.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1211 Faichney Drive, 5
1211 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
RENT FREE & ELECTRIC FREE FOR THE MONTH OF MOVE IN! 2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
415 Gaffney Drive, 1
415 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment available on a month to month basis. Rent includes: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal, and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1213 Faichney Drive, 1
1213 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
RENT FREE & UTILITY FREE JUNE! 2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1229 Faichney Drive, 5
1229 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1201 Faichney Drive, 5
1201 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment available on a month to month basis. Rent includes: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal, lawn care and basic cable. Tenant pays all electric and the heat and hot water are electric.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
385 Gaffney Drive, 4
385 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $800 (*monthly rate for a six month lease). Special only available with a 6 month lease. Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
125 North Hamilton Street
125 South Hamilton Street, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$850
896 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom lower unit. Close to bus, shopping and amenities. Lawn care included. Water included.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
723 Academy Street
723 Academy Street, Watertown, NY
1 Bedroom
$550
1866 sqft
Studio apartment available now. Close to City of Watertown bus route, stores, pharmacy, and park. Tenant responsible for electric heat. Lower Unit with front porch !!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
223 State Street - 7
223 State St, Watertown, NY
1 Bedroom
$795
500 sqft
Cozy one bedroom apartment located in the heart of Watertown on the square with all utilities included: electricity, heat, water, sewer, trash removal. Apartment includes living room, kitchen, bedroom and full bathroom.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
328 Clay Street
328 Clay Street, Watertown, NY
1 Bedroom
$500
3248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
cute studio apt separate heat, electric and water. Stand up shower in the bathroom

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
173 East Main Street
173 East Main Street, Watertown, NY
1 Bedroom
$795
700 sqft
These apartments include Small 1 bedrooms @ $695: Larger 1 bedroom @ $795 : and 2 bedroom with 2 bathroom @ $895. The rent includes everything except electric (electric cost includes only the stove and lights.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1215 Faichney Drive, 5
1215 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1227 Faichney Drive, 6
1227 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $790 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric. Pets are not allowed.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1217 Faichney Drive, 5
1217 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$810
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $810 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric. Pets are not allowed.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1225 Faichney Drive, 4
1225 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $790 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric. Pets are not allowed.

Median Rent in Watertown

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Watertown is $771, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,025.
Studio
$650
1 Bed
$771
2 Beds
$1,025
3+ Beds
$1,282
City GuideWatertown
Watertown, New York

Welcome to Watertown, where 19th century architecture, walkable streets, and small town character create a wonderful place for any renter to call home. So, read on to learn all you need to be a Watertown renter.

The cityscape of Watertown is made up of historical buildings and houses, as well as the oldest continuously operating fairgrounds and the oldest continuously operating enclosed mall in America. If you dream of living Ye Olde Towne life, then you’ll really enjoy the neighborhoods around Watertown. Rentals can be found throughout the city with stunning views of this aging skyline, and in a city of just 9.3 square miles, you are sure to find plenty of places located just a hop and a skip away from all the old town fun.

Rentals around downtown, and the fairgrounds put you right in the middle of the action. There is a weekly farmers market along Washington Street each Wednesday, where farmers, bakers, and other vendors line the streets with fresh goods. And, on most weekends during Watertown's spring season, you can take a tour through the Seaway Wine Trail, which begins and ends in the city square with plenty of wine and food along the way. In the summertime, the Black River is great for kayaking, the nearby Golden Crescent and Thousand Islands Region is well-known for its fishing and diving. And, in the colder winter months you can find plenty of places to ski, snowboard, or sled.

Throughout the city, you’ll find quite a variety of apartment rentals. There are cheap apartments, stylish lofts, old townhomes, brand new 'burby rental homes, and plenty of those charmingly vintage Victorian house conversions. With most apartment rentals in the $600-$900 range, finding a cheap apartment is much easier here than in most of the state. Rental homes and duplexes can be found in the $800-$1600 range. For old town living and lower prices, look around the city center and the north side of town. For newer housing, look to the more suburbanized south side.

Now it's time to see the renting possibilities of Watertown for yourself. Enjoy!

-By Katy Comal

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Watertown?
In Watertown, the median rent is $650 for a studio, $771 for a 1-bedroom, $1,025 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,282 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Watertown, check out our monthly Watertown Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Watertown?
Some of the colleges located in the Watertown area include Jefferson Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Watertown?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Watertown from include Gouverneur, Oswego, Carthage, Rome, and West Carthage.

