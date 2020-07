Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel granite counters oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse concierge courtyard doorman elevator gym parking garage internet access valet service on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage lobby media room package receiving playground

Pre-war architecture meets cosmopolitan flair at the Sagamore. This fully renovated and reimagined community on the Upper West Side offers the best in 21st-century apartment living while embracing its history. Located near Central Park and Riverside Park, you’re moments away from the 86th Street crosstown bus and subway stops. These pet-friendly homes feature open-concept floor plans with breathtaking city views and private terraces on select floors. Enjoy the sunset from our rooftop terrace or the courtyard garden. Come home to spacious closets, hardwood floors and sophisticated kitchens inspired by Manhattan’s master chefs. Live your New York lifestyle at the Sagamore.