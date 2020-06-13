Apartment List
/
NY
/
staten island
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

105 Apartments for rent in Staten Island, NY

📍
Stapleton
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
$
Stapleton
18 Units Available
Staten Island Urby
7 Navy Pier Ct, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$1,795
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,255
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,265
773 sqft
Step off the ferry and into your new favorite neighborhood. Urbys location on the North Shore makes it the perfect place to put down roots and keeps you close to what matters.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tompkinsville
1 Unit Available
26 Pine St
26 Pine Street, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
26 Pine St - Property Id: 265201 Newly renovated 3 bedroom on 2nd floor of private house available for rent. One month security deposit and first month rent required.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elm Park
1 Unit Available
38 John Street
38 John Street, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,175
1115 sqft
FIDI one bedroom LOFT STUNNER! - Property Id: 270357 Call or text the office to apply: 646-504-4483 Date Available May 1 Listing Price $5,175 Layout Loft / 1 Bathroom Lease Term 12 months - 24 months Pet Policy Pets Allowed Laundry in

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arden Heights
1 Unit Available
506 Jefferson Blvd
506 Jefferson Boulevard, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3000 sqft
One family detached street to street property - Property Id: 248974 Remarks: One family detached street to street property, 3 brs, 2 bath home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westerleigh
1 Unit Available
460 Crystal Ave 2
460 Crystal Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 WESTERLEIGH: 3 BEDROOMS - Property Id: 231494 WESTERLEIGH: six rooms 3 bedrooms full BATH gleaming hardwood floors throughout, formal living /dining rooms eat-in kitchen, wood cabinets ceramic tile floor, - full bath

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Graniteville
1 Unit Available
64 Ludwig lane
64 Ludwig Lane, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3 sqft
House close to Goethals bridge and easy transportation to Manhattan. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Living and Dining, Kitchen with Family Living area, Laundry, Garage and large backyard in a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Great Kills
1 Unit Available
4000 Hylan Blvd
4000 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,425
1850 sqft
APARTMENT AVAILABLE NOW - APRIL 2020 . JUST READ THIS AND FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS. IT IS AVAILABLE NOW.. G.K. - Staten Island NYC, HYLAN Blvd.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Eltingville
1 Unit Available
4444 Hylan Blvd.
4444 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,399
750 sqft
This is a listing for a sublet on Staten Island NYC that is available now. Please put your contact information in your email or in your tenant details.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
West Brighton
1 Unit Available
71 Broadway
71 Broadway, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$3,204
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$3204 studio in Financial District! This studio home features a large foyer, walk-in closet, large galley kitchen that opens to the living area, and large windows providing substantial natural light. Great northern views of city.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Bulls Head
1 Unit Available
170 Amsterdam Ave
170 Amsterdam Avenue, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,294
690 sqft
$5294 1 bedroom in Lincoln Center! Beautiful 1 Bedroom apartment with custom solar shades, floor to ceiling windows, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. This apartment faces West.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Westerleigh
1 Unit Available
456 Ingram Avenue
456 Ingram Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2570 sqft
20154H-BRAND NEW CONTEMPORARY FULL HOUSE FOR RENT. FULL FINISHED BASEMENT, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, AMAZING KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, ISLAND WITH SINK. MASTER BEDROOM COMES WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND MASTER BATH AND HUGE BALCONY.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Dongan Hills
1 Unit Available
124 Seaview Avenue
124 Seaview Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2358 sqft
20151H-AMAZING 3 BEDROOM 2 LEVEL APT. 1.5 BATH, HARDWOOD FLOORS, CUSTOM KITCHEN, STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. SHORT DISTANCE TO TRAIN, BUSES AND SHOPPING.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Tottenville
1 Unit Available
37 Summit Road
37 Summit Rd, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2600 sqft
20194H-BRAND NEW DUPLEX 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH WITH HUGE FAMILY ROOM AND ACCESS TO YARD, CENTRAL AIR, W/DR HOOKUPS, CUSTOM KITCHEN. PAVERS IN BACKYARD, DRIVEWAY. MUST SEE!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
New Springville
1 Unit Available
124 Rockne Street
124 Rockne Street, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
Large 3 bedroom apartment with eat in kitchen. Hardwood floors, washer dryer hook-ups, extra large living room, large deck with access to yard. Parking in driveway. Minutes away from Staten Island Mall and Express buses.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Graniteville
1 Unit Available
76 Wolkoff Lane
76 Wolkoff Lane, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
778 sqft
Beautifully renovated multi level condo. 1 bedroom with loft, fully furnished.Just move right in! Tenant pays own utilities. Comes with 1 assigned parking space.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Emerson Hill
1 Unit Available
353 Douglas Road
353 Douglas Road, Staten Island, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2310 sqft
SERENITY AWAITS YOU IN THIS UNIQUE & CHARMING COLONIAL LOCATED IN DESIRABLE EMERSON HILL - MAGNIFICENT VIEWS OF THE VERRANZO BRIDGE.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Stapleton
1 Unit Available
12 Laurel Avenue
12 Laurel Avenue, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
748 sqft
Step right into this recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath home with over-sized back yard and a lovely porch overlooking a quiet street. Hardwood floors, laundry is located in the basement with newly updated boiler.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Westerleigh
1 Unit Available
309 Bryson Avenue
309 Bryson Ave, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3500 sqft
A must see !! Brand new construction, be the first to live in this 3 bedroom 1 bath with all brand new stainless steel appliances,quartz counter tops washer/dryer in unit, all hardwood floors. Lighting fixtures that are just beautiful in every room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
West Brighton
1 Unit Available
106 Bement Avenue
106 Bement Avenue, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
1800 sqft
2nd floor/Attic- Brand new gut renovated 4 bed 2 Full baths apartment for rent close to transportation, restaurants and Richmond University Hospital. Beautiful tree lined block with plenty of parking.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
New Brighton
1 Unit Available
70 Van Burren Street
70 Van Buren Street, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
800 sqft
Bright and airy 3 bedroom with 1 bath, close to transportation. Minutes away from the Staten Island Ferry and empire outlets. A commuters dream!

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Great Kills
1 Unit Available
59 Gibson Avenue
59 Gibson Avenue, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
900 sqft
Very large One Bedroom Rental on a beautiful tree-lined street in private home. Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Kitchen, Bedroom, Enclosed Front Porch, hardwood flooring, Owner pays heat. Tenant only pays gas for stove and electric.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
New Dorp
1 Unit Available
171 Reno Avenue
171 Reno Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2230 sqft
Bright and Airy 3 bedroom - 2nd floor apartment; renovated kitchen, freshly painted with oak floors throughout. No refrigerator, no dishwasher and no use of yard. Close to shopping and transportation.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
17 Hickory Avenue
17 Hickory Avenue, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
Welcome to this private four family home on a quiet street off Hylan Blvd. and near Steuben Street. This one bedroom unit is in the midst of a total renovation. It sits on the 2nd floor and just five steps up.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Huguenot
1 Unit Available
442 Rathbun Avenue
442 Rathbun Avenue, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2600 sqft
Beautiful large one bedroom ground level apartment; eat in kitchen; move in condition. Tenant pays cable, gas and electric. No washer/dryer. no Smoking; no pets.
City GuideStaten Island
"The news said that Staten Island is the 'Forgotten Borough' how can you forget over a half of million families. Shaolin Wu-Tang Worldwide..." - Tweet by RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan

Locals may lament their home being referred to as "the forgotten borough," since the other four eat up a lot of attention, but Staten Island is definitely one of the "Fearsome Fivesome" of the great New York City. The island ranks as the third-largest borough in square mileage, but the smallest in population -- which is kind of mind-boggling, since it's home to about half a million people. But what's a borough, anyway? Basically, it's a city and a county at the same time. Several states have them but New York's version grew from a combination of the city and county governmental structures that were in place in the latter part of the 19th century. Staten Island lies in the southwest part of the city and is nearly surrounded by New Jersey, except for its northeast corner, which is linked to Brooklyn via the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. Staten Island is also close to Newark Liberty International Airport and sits at the mouth of the Hudson River as it flows into the Atlantic Ocean. With water views and legendary dining and entertainment options readily accessible, you may wonder why haven't started your search for apartments in Staten Island yet.

Having trouble with Craigslist Staten Island? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Getting a Place on Staten Island

Though the borough joined New York City as part of the consolidation of the area in 1898, the name has only been officially "Staten Island" since 1975. It was known as the borough of Richmond until the name was changed to reflect the local references to the island. If the only name you want to give this area is "home," pack your bags -- it's not as difficult to get a place here as you might think.

There are enough vacancies on Staten Island that you should not have trouble finding a suitable apartment rental, even if you are short on time. However, you should expect to have plenty of upfront money to move in. Most rentals will require the first month's rent plus another month's rent as security deposit. Because of vacancies, there are deals and specials to be found, so make sure you look around.

Neighborhoods on Staten Island

Take a trip around the island so you can get a feel for where you might look for rental housing.

East: This area is called the East Shore, and can be found once you cross the Verrazano from Brooklyn. This area obviously gives you the best car access to the rest of the city. This side of the island is a great beach area, and South Beach boasts the fourth-longest boardwalk in the world. The F.D.R Boardwalk runs 2.5 miles down South Beach.

South: The South Shore has a real suburban feel with many homes built in the 1960s and 1970s. You can also access New Jersey with ease via the Garden State Parkway or the New Jersey Turnpike via the Outerbridge Crossing.

West: Moving up the West Shore Expressway, the island is more industrial and less populated. There is no easy access off the island from the west side, which is something to keep in mind when looking for apartments for rent here.

North: The North Shore, which is pretty much anything north of the Staten Island Expressway, is the most populated and urban part of the island. The neighborhoods have some historical value, including the official St. George Historic District. In these historic areas you can find the large Victorian homes you might see in small towns. If you are looking for a home for rent here, you will be close to the Staten Island Zoo and the Staten Island Children's Museum. The north has easy access west to New Jersey via the Goethals Bridge, which brings you directly to the New Jersey Turnpike and east to Brooklyn via the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.

Life on Staten Island

Although part of a world-class city with a comprehensive mass transit system, Staten Island remains a bit of an orphan. For various political reasons, through the years, Staten Island has never connected to the New York City subway system. This definitely contributes to the feeling of being the forgotten borough. However, the borough makes up for this lack of a subway connection to its brothers and sisters with many other ways to access the rest of New York City, as well as plenty of places to play without having to leave your home borough.

Transportation

One of the most popular ways out of town is the Staten Island Ferry. This free service (yes, you read that correctly) connects Staten Island directly to Manhattan. The views are spectacular as the ferry passes the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island and the towering skyscrapers of Lower Manhattan. Turns out, you can get something for free in New York City!

Though at first glance it can feel like Staten Island is disconnected from the rest of the city, Staten Island's public transportation includes the Staten Island Railroad and numerous bus routes. Commuters can easily hop on the ferry or express buses to get into work in Manhattan or one of the other boroughs. If you're staying local to work or play, the Staten Island Railroad is one of the few systems in the country that provides 24-hour, seven-days-per-week service. There is also a free connection to the New York City subway system from the Staten Island Railroad.

Weather

You can expect typical weather of the northeastern side of the United States on Staten Island. Winters can be downright frigid and snowy, with temps into the single digits, but this never lasts too long. And there's no better place to be in summer than on an island! Staten Island, with easy beach access, has an advantage over the other boroughs when it comes to beating the heat.

Parks

There are plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors on the island, including a number of local parks.

Great Kills Park: Part of the Gateway National Recreation Area managed by the National Park Service, this park offers a great chance to view a little nature. Enjoy the beaches, hiking and biking trails.

LaTourette Park: Located in the middle of Staten Island, LaTourette Park is the site of one of the most successful family farms on Staten Island. The park is run by the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation and offers hiking opportunities, a nature center and a golf course.

Freshkills Park: The Parks and Recreation Department is taking on an ambitious project to transform this old landfill into a 2,200-acre park over the next 30 years. The park will be three times the size of Central Park and feature new ecological restoration methods. Tours of the site are available now.

Clove Lakes Park: This park, located on the North Shore, has it all. It features lakes and ponds for relaxing times, and plenty of places to work up a sweat with baseball and football fields, basketball courts and an ice skating rink.

Restaurants

Because of the strong Italian influence on Staten Island, you can pretty much expect the best in Italian food. Some of the top-rated restaurants include The Trattoria Romana and The Royal Crown, both in Old Town on the east shore. Bayou is another excellent choice serving New Orleans style cuisine. There are also plenty of other ethnic options including Vietnamese at Pho Mac and Spanish tapas at Beso. For a nice, juicy steak, head to Ruddy and Dean near the Staten Island Ferry terminal.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Staten Island?
The average rent price for Staten Island rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,360.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Staten Island?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Staten Island include Stapleton.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Staten Island?
Some of the colleges located in the Staten Island area include Wagner College, LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, and CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Staten Island?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Staten Island from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.

Similar Pages

Staten Island 1 BedroomsStaten Island 2 Bedrooms
Staten Island Apartments with PoolStaten Island Dog Friendly Apartments
Staten Island Studio Apartments

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stapleton