105 Apartments for rent in Staten Island, NY

Life on Staten Island

Although part of a world-class city with a comprehensive mass transit system, Staten Island remains a bit of an orphan. For various political reasons, through the years, Staten Island has never connected to the New York City subway system. This definitely contributes to the feeling of being the forgotten borough. However, the borough makes up for this lack of a subway connection to its brothers and sisters with many other ways to access the rest of New York City, as well as plenty of places to play without having to leave your home borough.

Transportation

One of the most popular ways out of town is the Staten Island Ferry. This free service (yes, you read that correctly) connects Staten Island directly to Manhattan. The views are spectacular as the ferry passes the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island and the towering skyscrapers of Lower Manhattan. Turns out, you can get something for free in New York City!

Though at first glance it can feel like Staten Island is disconnected from the rest of the city, Staten Island's public transportation includes the Staten Island Railroad and numerous bus routes. Commuters can easily hop on the ferry or express buses to get into work in Manhattan or one of the other boroughs. If you're staying local to work or play, the Staten Island Railroad is one of the few systems in the country that provides 24-hour, seven-days-per-week service. There is also a free connection to the New York City subway system from the Staten Island Railroad.

Weather

You can expect typical weather of the northeastern side of the United States on Staten Island. Winters can be downright frigid and snowy, with temps into the single digits, but this never lasts too long. And there's no better place to be in summer than on an island! Staten Island, with easy beach access, has an advantage over the other boroughs when it comes to beating the heat.

Parks

There are plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors on the island, including a number of local parks.

Great Kills Park: Part of the Gateway National Recreation Area managed by the National Park Service, this park offers a great chance to view a little nature. Enjoy the beaches, hiking and biking trails.

LaTourette Park: Located in the middle of Staten Island, LaTourette Park is the site of one of the most successful family farms on Staten Island. The park is run by the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation and offers hiking opportunities, a nature center and a golf course.

Freshkills Park: The Parks and Recreation Department is taking on an ambitious project to transform this old landfill into a 2,200-acre park over the next 30 years. The park will be three times the size of Central Park and feature new ecological restoration methods. Tours of the site are available now.

Clove Lakes Park: This park, located on the North Shore, has it all. It features lakes and ponds for relaxing times, and plenty of places to work up a sweat with baseball and football fields, basketball courts and an ice skating rink.

Restaurants

Because of the strong Italian influence on Staten Island, you can pretty much expect the best in Italian food. Some of the top-rated restaurants include The Trattoria Romana and The Royal Crown, both in Old Town on the east shore. Bayou is another excellent choice serving New Orleans style cuisine. There are also plenty of other ethnic options including Vietnamese at Pho Mac and Spanish tapas at Beso. For a nice, juicy steak, head to Ruddy and Dean near the Staten Island Ferry terminal.