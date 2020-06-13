/
west hampton dunes
49 Apartments for rent in West Hampton Dunes, NY
939 Dune Road
939 Dune Road, West Hampton Dunes, NY
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
Available Only after Labor Day or Extended Season! Newly Decorated Beach Home With Pool With Spectacular Ocean And Bay Views!!! Kitchen & Dining Room, Great Room, First Floor Master Suite, Guest Bedroom & Bath. Wrap Around Deck W Pool.
782 Dune Road
782 Dune Road, West Hampton Dunes, NY
6 Bedrooms
$29,900
Think Beach! Sprawling Beach House In Westhampton Dunes. Great Bedroom Separation. Open Layout. Directly Across The Street From The Ocean Access And Bay Front.
20 Dune Lane
20 Dune Lane, West Hampton Dunes, NY
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
COME ON OUT!!! Smack Dab Bay Front w its Own Bay Beach + Terrific Sunsets..Great for Lots of Fun Stuff Incl Swimming...Always a Little Easier than the Ocean which is Colder Longer in Spring +Can Be Wavy! The Ocean Access is Across the Street...
654 Dune Road Rd
654 Dune Rd, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$27,000
1800 sqft
This cozy beach house in Westhampton Dunes offers magnificent bay views. 3 out of 4 bedrooms grants access to a large deck with outdoor showers that leads to a boardwalk pathway to the bay.
Westhampton Beach
561 Dune Road
561 Dune Road, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Brand New Construction On Dune Road In Westhamtpon...Ocean Front! This Is 4 Bedrooms 3 Baths With Open Living Spaces...Views Galore...Multiple Decks! Just Bring Your Suit And Relax...Rented 2020 Summer thru Mid October Available Winter Holidays ....
Westhampton
71 Tanners Neck Ln
71 Tanners Neck Lane, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
3795 sqft
New to Market! Summer Oasis with parklike back yard. Inground Heated pool with child fence. Hot tub. Putting green with three holes. Patio with bbq. House features expansive Eat-in Kichen with ample granite counter space.
Westhampton Beach
20 Bay Road
20 Bay Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
1500 sqft
Adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bath beach house completely renovated and offers unbelievable sunset views. Gourmet kitchen, living room with fireplace & separate den. Great outdoor entertaining area for dining or just lounging plus 2 outdoor showers.
Westhampton Beach
188 Main St
188 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$40,000
1400 sqft
Located In The Village of Westhampton Beach this 1400sf Townhouse Offers A Living Room With Fireplace, Kitchen, Two En-Suite Bedrooms, Full Finished Basement, Laundry Room, decking and a Balcony.
Westhampton
59 Jagger Ln
59 Jagger Lane, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$27,000
1700 sqft
August in the Hamptons! Turn Key renovated 3 bedroom ranch is the perfect setting for your summer vacation. Large yard with inground, oversized heated pool. Spacious kitchen with open concept entertaining space. Available August 1-Labor Day.
Westhampton
9 Sea Breeze Avenue
9 Seabreeze Avenue, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
All Inclusive July-August Rental! Sunny Cape - Foyer, Living/Dining Rm, Eat in Kitchen, Full Bath, Bedroom, Upper Level, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Vine Covered Patio, BBQ and in ground pool. Utilities Included with a $250 Cap per month.
Westhampton Beach
7 Pond Road
7 Pond Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7 Pond Road in Westhampton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Westhampton
56 Tanners Neck Lane
56 Tanners Neck Lane, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$50,000
3446 sqft
Don't miss this tremendous opportunity to enjoy summer living at this finest new construction & most elegant home.
Westhampton Beach
32 White Oak Ln
32 White Oak Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
Recently renovated ranch home with open floor plan - wood floors throughout - master bedroom suite - jr. master suite and two additional guest bedrooms and bath. Property also includes a heated gunite pool.
East Moriches
2 Hickory Lane
2 Hickory Lane, East Moriches, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
900 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom, Lg Living room-Kitchen/Eating area, Hard wood floors on first floor , 1 year Carpet in Bedroom, and Private outside Deck with Slider. Parking provided and Very enjoyable Living
Westhampton Beach
66 Library Avenue
66 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 66 Library Avenue in Westhampton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Westhampton Beach
355 Dune Rd
355 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
Classic and private, Ocean Front Beach House. Meticulously updated in 2019. Chef's kitchen and 3 updated full baths. Ensuite MBR with huge closets and ocean view. Three additional family sized Bedrooms with ample closet space.
Remsenburg - Speonk
4 Club Lane
4 Club Lane, Remsenburg-Speonk, NY
4 Bedrooms
$38,000
2200 sqft
Bucolic Remsenburg Retreat.Over an acre of peaceful property with gated pool area and expansive lawns. Features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, all on main level, an en-suite master, including two with double beds, a king and a queen.
Westhampton Beach
94 Brook Lane
94 Brook Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
6 Bedrooms
$70,000
6000 sqft
Unique opportunity to rent a very special home on Aspatuck Creek. Features include Gourmet kitchen,Spacious living room,Six bedrooms,Six full baths, Views from every room.
Westhampton
726 Ent Ave
726 Ent Avenue, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$28,000
Private,Beautifully furnished 3 BR,2 newly tiled Full Bath Home w/Modern white kitchen,Living Room w/Vaulted ceilings and exposed beams, Wood Burning FP and Dining Area. Screened Sun Room overlooking hydrangea garden.
Westhampton Beach
101 Potunk Lane
101 Potunk Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$24,000
Must see this Westhampton Beach Village Charmer. 4 Bedrooms. First Floor En Suite Bedroom, Huge Master on 2nd floor and 2 more bedrooms upstairs. One BR currently has a crib but homeowner will switch out to a bed upon request.
Remsenburg - Speonk
13 Sandys Lane
13 Sandys Lane, Remsenburg-Speonk, NY
6 Bedrooms
$27,000
Open, Airy, Lovely 6 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Contemporary Home On A Private Acre at the end of a Quiet Cul De Sac Features a Heated In-Ground Pool, Tennis Courts, Hot Tub and an Outdoor Shower. Enjoy the Open Floor Plan.
Westhampton
16 Bishop Avenue
16 Bishop Avenue, Westhampton, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1200 sqft
Charming,Sunny Westhampton Cottage boasting Cozy, Enclosed Sun-Room, Large Living Room w/Fireplace and exposed beams, wood floors, Dining Room, EIK, 2 Bedrooms+Full Bath. Located across the street from water. Enjoy water views out front.
Westhampton
18 N Quarter Rd
18 North Quarter Road, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
2800 sqft
This 4 bedroom contemporary has all the toys for great summer fun.
Westhampton
28 Jagger Ln
28 Jagger Lane, Westhampton, NY
5 Bedrooms
$75,000
7 Bedrooms
Ask
This 6000 sq. ft, 5 B/R,5.5 Bath Manor House has been lovingly restored. Featuring a new Country Kitchen, spacious Dining Rm, Living Rm w/fireplace & family room. Set on 1.
