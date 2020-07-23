159 Apartments for rent in Ulster County, NY

/
7 Units Available
New Paltz Village
New Paltz Gardens
21 Colonial Dr, New Paltz, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,175
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
780 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Paltz Gardens in New Paltz. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
2 Lincoln St.
2 Lincoln Street, Ellenville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1808 sqft
FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT NO CREDIT CHECK LOAN - THIS IS A HOUSE YOU CAN MAKE SOME MONEY ON. has great bones but needs someone to give her a makeover to bring out the best she can be. Located on a quiet street, you can use the house for business or home.
1 Unit Available
60
60 Spillway Road, Ulster County, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,800
350 sqft
Beautiful spacious fully furnished and equipped 1bdr in the heart of Manhattan. Close to all amenities, museums, restaurants, Central Park E, R, 6, 4, Q, M trains All utilities included Free Wi-Fi First floor $169 per night Line ID : loveismygold
1 Unit Available
61
61 Spillway Road, Ulster County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
4000 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM!!! Nothing will compare to the splendor of this spectacular three bedroom triplex townhouse with exceptionally opulent interiors in an incredibly enviable location.
1 Unit Available
309
309 Spillway Road, Ulster County, NY
Studio
$3,150
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
AVAILABLE DECEMBER 3, 2019 High Speed Internet & Cable and NYC taxes already included. Broker Fee Apply, and we require one month security deposit. The deposit will be returned between 30 days after vacating the apartment. NO FEE
1 Unit Available
382 Glenerie
382 Glenerie Blvd, Ulster County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
Beautifully and completely remodeled two bedroom one bathroom rental in Saugerties on the water. New Electric, heat and cooling system. Landlord is allowing the tenant to use one side of the garage space.
1 Unit Available
42 Storry Hill Road
42 Storry Hill Road, Ulster County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath cape available in September. Private setting on 8 acres close to Minnewaska, Mohonk & Catskills skiing and hiking - a four season destination and a superb place to live.
1 Unit Available
921 Glasco Turnpike
921 Glasco Turnpike, Ulster County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Single family home seeking a long term relationship with potential renters.
1 Unit Available
Milton
65 Woodcrest
65 Woodcrest Lane, Milton, NY
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
**NOW BOOKING SEPTEMBER & OCTOBER** 90 minutes north of NYC, this Hudson River waterfront getaway is privately set on over six park like acres with an unbeatable view.
1 Unit Available
103 S Manor Avenue
103 South Manor Avenue, Kingston, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Newly renovated sparkling clean 1 bedroom, living room, kitchen and off street parking and back porch.
1 Unit Available
104 First Street
104 1st Street, Malden-on-Hudson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom apartment in the charming hamlet of Malden on Hudson in Saugerties, NY. Just down the road is the Hudson River, this property has calming views of river from the side yard.
1 Unit Available
421 Brown Road
421 Brown Road, Ulster County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
First floor 2 BR, 1 BA rental -- Contemporary cape chalet on over 14 acres has one of the most breathtaking waterfalls in the area! At the base of this majestic waterfall is a swimming hole that is approximately 10-12 feet deep.
1 Unit Available
98 Van Dale Road
98 Van Dale Road, Zena, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Beautiful Location close to Woodstock! Back deck overlooks bubbling stream and a cute backyard with swings. Finished lower level is a great space for recreation, home office or guest apartment. Rented unfurnished.
1 Unit Available
254 Chapel Hill Road
254 Chapel Hill Road, Ulster County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 Bedroom 1 bath apartment ideally located just minutes from the Mid-Hudson Bridge and the quaint town of Highland where you will find numerous businesses, restaurants and night-life. Enjoy walking/biking on the beautiful Hudson Valley Rail Trail.
1 Unit Available
Marlboro
24 HUDSON TERR
24 Hudson Terrace, Marlboro, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Video Tour Available.
1 Unit Available
1388 Burlingham Road
1388 Burlingham Road, Ulster County, NY
1 Bedroom
$900
500 sqft
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom mobile home for rent in Pine Bush School District. Spacious deck and shed for storage. Off street parking for 2 cars. Washer hook-up, no dryer hook-up available.
1 Unit Available
191 Clay Rd
191 Clay Road, Port Ewen, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Charming Home - Property Id: 245395 Just five minutes south of Kingston and 15 minutes north of Poughkeepsie you'll find this charming home perfect for a couple or family.
1 Unit Available
229 Coldbrook Road
229 Cold Brook Road, Ulster County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
WOODSTOCK'S MOUNTAIN TOP RETREAT ON 391 ACRES ! Views of the valley and mountain ranges from almost every room. If your looking for isolation for your family or a quick getaway within 2 hrs of New York City, this is it.
1 Unit Available
219 E Union Street
219 East Union Street, Kingston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Welcome to historic Ponckhockie, the new hipster destination on the Rondout waterfront. This 1850 home constructed of brick and bluestone features the original wide plank flooring on both the second and third floors.
1 Unit Available
33 Montgomery Street
33 Montgomery St, Saugerties, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Welcome to Saugerties! This beautiful one bedroom apartment is located just steps away from many fabulous restaurants, boutiques, and galleries. The owner provides water, sewer, trash removal, lawn care, and snow removal.
1 Unit Available
319 RED STAR RD
319 Red Star Road, Ulster County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1400 sqft
Vacation Rental. Secluded/Private new home is on its own 80 acres with its own 10 acre private pond which is suitable for swimming, fishing & boating. Beautiful ranch with all utilities included.
1 Unit Available
145 Coldbrook Road
145 Cold Brook Road, Ulster County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
A charming 2 Family Farmhouse with open meadows and two ponds set back from road.Large kitchen with wood stove,spacious living room, laundry and full bath on the first floor.
1 Unit Available
2730 Route 208
2730 New York Highway 208, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
EXELLENT CONDITION
1 Unit Available
19 MAIN STREET UNIT
19 Main Street, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
You could not get a better commuter location. If you need that commute to south or north, this is the perfect location. Walk to train. No need to pay for extra Metro parking, you have your own parking spot at the apartment.
