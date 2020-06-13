/
westhampton beach
76 Apartments for rent in Westhampton Beach, NY📍
Westhampton Beach
20 Bay Road
20 Bay Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
1500 sqft
Adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bath beach house completely renovated and offers unbelievable sunset views. Gourmet kitchen, living room with fireplace & separate den. Great outdoor entertaining area for dining or just lounging plus 2 outdoor showers.
Westhampton Beach
188 Main St
188 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$40,000
1400 sqft
Located In The Village of Westhampton Beach this 1400sf Townhouse Offers A Living Room With Fireplace, Kitchen, Two En-Suite Bedrooms, Full Finished Basement, Laundry Room, decking and a Balcony.
Westhampton Beach
7 Pond Road
7 Pond Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7 Pond Road in Westhampton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Westhampton Beach
32 White Oak Ln
32 White Oak Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
Recently renovated ranch home with open floor plan - wood floors throughout - master bedroom suite - jr. master suite and two additional guest bedrooms and bath. Property also includes a heated gunite pool.
Westhampton Beach
66 Library Avenue
66 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 66 Library Avenue in Westhampton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Westhampton Beach
355 Dune Rd
355 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
Classic and private, Ocean Front Beach House. Meticulously updated in 2019. Chef's kitchen and 3 updated full baths. Ensuite MBR with huge closets and ocean view. Three additional family sized Bedrooms with ample closet space.
Westhampton Beach
94 Brook Lane
94 Brook Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
6 Bedrooms
$70,000
6000 sqft
Unique opportunity to rent a very special home on Aspatuck Creek. Features include Gourmet kitchen,Spacious living room,Six bedrooms,Six full baths, Views from every room.
Westhampton Beach
101 Potunk Lane
101 Potunk Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$24,000
Must see this Westhampton Beach Village Charmer. 4 Bedrooms. First Floor En Suite Bedroom, Huge Master on 2nd floor and 2 more bedrooms upstairs. One BR currently has a crib but homeowner will switch out to a bed upon request.
Westhampton Beach
493 Dune Road
493 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
Think Beach! Close To All In Whb..Shops, Movies, Houses Of Worship, Train, Theater And Ocean Front! New Home With Open Layout And Views Galore! Ocean Right Outside The Door! Gunite Heated Soaking Pool! 4 Brs 4.5 Baths, Two Laundries, Central Air ...
Westhampton Beach
231 Dune Rd
231 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$14,000
Renovated Hotel Room with Microwave and Small Fridge....The Wonderful Bath and Tennis.Sleeps 4. ..Close to New Westhampton Beach Village (No Car Needed) Ocean Access and Tennis! Rent Includes All Utilities..Coffee Pot, Microwave and Small Fridge....
Westhampton Beach
128 Main Street 128
128 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Newly Renovated in the Heart of The Village of Westhampton Beach Lovely 2 bedroom Apartment.
Westhampton Beach
115 Main Street 115
115 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2 bedroom 1 bathroom in this brand new building overlooking Main St in the heart of Westhampton Beach Village
Westhampton Beach
104 Oneck Ln
104 Oneck Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Charming, Pristine Traditional Home In Beautiful Westhampton Beach Village. Close To Town And Beach! Gorgeous, Private, Yard. Thoughtful Outdoor Living Space, Fire-Pit And Lots Of Seating For Family And Friends.
Results within 1 mile of Westhampton Beach
Westhampton
9 Sea Breeze Avenue
9 Seabreeze Avenue, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
All Inclusive July-August Rental! Sunny Cape - Foyer, Living/Dining Rm, Eat in Kitchen, Full Bath, Bedroom, Upper Level, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Vine Covered Patio, BBQ and in ground pool. Utilities Included with a $250 Cap per month.
Westhampton
726 Ent Ave
726 Ent Avenue, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$28,000
Private,Beautifully furnished 3 BR,2 newly tiled Full Bath Home w/Modern white kitchen,Living Room w/Vaulted ceilings and exposed beams, Wood Burning FP and Dining Area. Screened Sun Room overlooking hydrangea garden.
Westhampton
16 Bishop Avenue
16 Bishop Avenue, Westhampton, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1200 sqft
Charming,Sunny Westhampton Cottage boasting Cozy, Enclosed Sun-Room, Large Living Room w/Fireplace and exposed beams, wood floors, Dining Room, EIK, 2 Bedrooms+Full Bath. Located across the street from water. Enjoy water views out front.
Westhampton Beach
561 Dune Road
561 Dune Road, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Brand New Construction On Dune Road In Westhamtpon...Ocean Front! This Is 4 Bedrooms 3 Baths With Open Living Spaces...Views Galore...Multiple Decks! Just Bring Your Suit And Relax...Rented 2020 Summer thru Mid October Available Winter Holidays ....
572 Montauk Highway
572 West Montauk Highway, Quiogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$19,500
2400 sqft
An exception 2 story Cottage. Completely renovated, beautifully furnished and decorated. Every detail has been thought out. And of course perfectly fresh and clean!!! Owner will pay up to $1,500 of utilities per month.
Quogue
5 A S Jessup Lane 5 A
5 Jessup Lane, Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$59,000
1800 sqft
Charming home south of Quogue Street. Large EIK, laundry room, three bedrooms, three full baths, living room with fireplace, pool house with bedroom and full bath, kidney shaped heated pool, outside shower, screened in sun room.
Results within 5 miles of Westhampton Beach
Westhampton
71 Tanners Neck Ln
71 Tanners Neck Lane, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
3795 sqft
New to Market! Summer Oasis with parklike back yard. Inground Heated pool with child fence. Hot tub. Putting green with three holes. Patio with bbq. House features expansive Eat-in Kichen with ample granite counter space.
939 Dune Road
939 Dune Road, West Hampton Dunes, NY
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
Available Only after Labor Day or Extended Season! Newly Decorated Beach Home With Pool With Spectacular Ocean And Bay Views!!! Kitchen & Dining Room, Great Room, First Floor Master Suite, Guest Bedroom & Bath. Wrap Around Deck W Pool.
Westhampton
59 Jagger Ln
59 Jagger Lane, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$27,000
1700 sqft
August in the Hamptons! Turn Key renovated 3 bedroom ranch is the perfect setting for your summer vacation. Large yard with inground, oversized heated pool. Spacious kitchen with open concept entertaining space. Available August 1-Labor Day.
East Quogue
101 Dune Road
101 Dune Road, East Quogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$23,000
550 sqft
Great Oceanfront complex. Cocktails and Lobster Rolls at Dockers across the street. Beautiful sunsets. Best summer ever!
7 Quantuck Bay Road
7 Quantuck Bay Road, Quiogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$60,000
1770 sqft
First offering! Privately sited 3 bedroom/2 bath contemporary is available for the first time. Heated, In-ground pool with spacious deck for summer entertaining. Central air, outdoor shower and garage for all your beach gear.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Westhampton Beach rentals listed on Apartment List is $27,960.
Some of the colleges located in the Westhampton Beach area include Albertus Magnus College, University of Bridgeport, University of New Haven, United States Coast Guard Academy, and Wesleyan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Westhampton Beach from include New Haven, Middletown, Milford city, Meriden, and West Haven.
