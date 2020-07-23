/
bronx county
180 Apartments for rent in Bronx County, NY📍
1 Unit Available
Pelham Parkway
Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,650
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly redesigned residential community overlooking Pelham Park. Well-equipped kitchens, hardwood floors, alcove living rooms, separate dining areas and granite countertops. Short walk to the subway.
4 Units Available
Morris Park
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,899
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
Convenient Bronx location near Our Saviour Lutheran School. Interior amenities include stainless steel appliances, parquet flooring, linen closets, microwaves and updated window coverings. Walk to park.
5 Units Available
Bronxdale
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,949
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
Close to the Greek American Institute of New York in a residential section of the East Bronx. One- and two-bedroom units available with fully equipped kitchens. Smoke-free building with parking and laundry facilities.
2 Units Available
Fleetwood - Concourse Village
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,699
1 Bedroom
Ask
Building has art deco lobby, attended indoor garage, and laundry facilities. Units include hardwood floors, spacious kitchens, and great views. Located just steps from the 4, B, and D trains.
2 Units Available
Highbridge
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,636
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,653
Residents live minutes from Yankee Stadium and the B and D subway trains. Building has lobby with intricate decorative moldings, elevator, and playground across the street. Units feature hardwood floors, large kitchens, and bright sun.
2 Units Available
University Heights
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,799
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
Residential building with on-site property manager, attended parking, and laundry facilities. Located in University Heights along the Harlem River. Units accessible for people with a disability. Amenities include tile flooring and walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
Pelham Gardens
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
Centrally located in the Bronx near the Zoo, Yankee Stadium, and world-class dining and entertainment. New lobby and private parking garage. Heat and hot water included.
2 Units Available
Mount Hope
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,192
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
Recently remodeled residential building located in Tremont. Amenities include parking garage, concierge, and high-speed internet access. Apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors, linen closets, and granite countertops.
1 Unit Available
The Ross
153 E 165th St, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,946
Just off the Grand Concourse near the Bronx Museum of the Arts. Smoke-free building with on-site laundry facilities. Heat, hot water, and gas included. Once home to Babe Ruth.
1 Unit Available
Mount Eden
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,644
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable living near Yankee Stadium and the New York Botanical Garden. Controlled access building with on-site laundry facilities, package service, garage parking and 24-hour doorman.
1 Unit Available
Fordham Manor
Fordham Terrace
2400 Webb Ave, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,616
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
On a tree-lined street near Fordham University and the Bronx Zoo. Air conditioned units with high-speed internet, trash compactors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
1 Unit Available
University Heights
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,499
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with contemporary lighting, kitchen bars, hardwood flooring, and glass-fronted showers. Located across the street from the Harlem River, with water and city views. Pre-war building with elevator and laundry facilities.
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
3528 Riverdale Avenue
3528 Riverdale Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Location, Location, Location. Central Riverdale. Near #1 train, express and local buses across the street. Metro North station closeby. This renovated, newly painted, 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Colonial is available for rent starting 7/1/2020.
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
3526 Riverdale Ave
3526 Riverdale Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Location, Location, Location. Single Family House located in Central Riverdale. Near #1 train, express and local buses across the street. Metro North station closeby.
1 Unit Available
Unionport
2025 Chatterton Avenue
2025 Chatterton Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1100 sqft
Spacious 1,100 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 2 bath on quite tree lined street. Enjoy you own private bathroom in an super sized master bedroom. Yes, YOU CAN fit a King size bed set in the master bedroom. 2nd floor unit with plenty of windows/sunlight.
1 Unit Available
Highbridge
979 Summit Avenue
979 Summit Ave, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
404 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
"Life is better when you reach THE SUMMIT". East Facing 1 bedroom 1 bath in NEW construction elevator building ON HIGH FLOOR, steps to Yankee Stadium with amenities including a roof top lounge, fitness, laundry & bike room.
1 Unit Available
Castle Hill
268 Zerega Avenue
268 Zerega Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
This is the DOMINANT WATERFRONT UNIT IN THE COMPLEX. Enjoy water views from every window and an oversized private back yard. Three bedroom 1 and 2 bath Mediterranean Villa-style duplex apartment for rent in an exclusive gated community.
1 Unit Available
Pelham Bay
1510 Hutchinson River Parkway
1510 Hutchinson River Pkwy, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,800
600 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! 600 Sq ft of commercial space located right near Lehman High School. The space features a bathroom, storage room, and 2 parking spaces.
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn Heights
261 E 238th Street
261 East 238th Street, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1375 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ONLY E-MAIL INQUIRY (NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)***WOODLAWN HEIGHTS***All Utilities=$75/month***PET ALLOWED***INDOOR ASSIGNED PARKING Available w/ additional fee***All HARDWOOD FLOOR***FRESH PAINT***YOUR PRIVATE BALCONY***Extremely clean and well
1 Unit Available
Wakefield
4457 Mundy Lane
4457 Mundy Lane, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1293 sqft
Beautiful Renovated 3 bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment with large living and dining room , modern Kitchen and stainless steel appliances with a sunroom.
1 Unit Available
Hunts Point
840 Manida Street
840 Manida Street, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2624 sqft
SPACIOUS and Completely Renovated 3 BEDROOM APT for RENT in a 2 Family Brown Stone home in the South Bronx. Bright and Sunny Living Rooms, Large KITCHEN, Plenty of cabinets & Counter Space.Can fit a dining table for 6.
1 Unit Available
Unionport
78 Heron Lane
78 Heron Ln, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1350 sqft
Meticulous 3BR Townhouse of Harbor Pointe/Shore Haven Gated Community with around the clock security and magnificent water views overlooking the White Stone Bridge. Ferry to NYC. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living/dining area.
1 Unit Available
Kingsbridge
3817 Review Place
3817 Review Place, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1250 sqft
Heat, Hot Water, Gas & Electric included in this pet-friendly, spacious & bright apartment in a lovely, two-family house, located in the Kingsbridge/Riverdale section of the Bronx.
1 Unit Available
Norwood
3398 Wayne Avenue
3398 Wayne Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
900 sqft
Welcome to The Lenru! A Premiere Pre-War Cooperative located in the Norwood section of the Bronx. The neighborhood is home to Montefiore and North Bronx Central Hospitals and across the street from Williamsbridge Reservoir Oval Park.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Bronx County area include LIU Brooklyn, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Hudson County Community College, New Jersey City University, and Saint Peter's University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
New York, Brooklyn, Bronx, Queens, and Jersey City have apartments for rent.
