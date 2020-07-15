100 Apartments for rent in Islip, NY📍
Islip, New York is a small hamlet located within an area that incorporates the larger city of Islip as well. While this can be confusing to outsiders and newcomers, the locals enjoy their peculiarity and in time you will as well. Living here is both relaxing and exciting depending on the choices you make when it comes to entertainment.
So you are looking to rent your dream place here and get started on your new life? Well you are in for a treat because it's a fairly painless and quick process. Once you have decided on a place you will fill out a simple application. Expect most apartment complexes to run a background and credit check. Single family homes are often rented by individuals and they may or may not run a credit check. You will probably need a couple of references and to expedite the process it helps if one of those is from your past or current landlord. This is especially helpful if you have a pet. There is often an application fee but that fee is typically deducted from your security deposit. You will need first and last months rent, your security deposit and perhaps a pet deposit.
In a city of this size, neighborhoods are little more than real estate designations. However there are several distinct aspects that might be of use for a newcomer to the area. This is especially true if you are looking to rent an apartment in Islip and are trying to decide between old and new construction or between modern and updated or more traditional surroundings.
Montauk: This area is full of single-family homes, well tended lawns and townhouses. You will find several duplexes here, and there are a few older apartment buildings where you can find everything from 1 bedroom to 3 bedroom apartments to rent.
Town Center: This is the oldest section of town and you can expect to find a quaint mixture of older rental houses and trendy apartments. Many of the larger homes were subdivided into apartments and townhouses. This is also the area of town where you will find cute shops, pubs and restaurants.
Fairfax: Large well landscaped homes is the norm in this area. There are also a few apartment complexes and duplex homes here. Expect the rental apartments to have been updated fairly recently and the area to be well tended.
Bay Shore: This is perhaps the best place to look for newer apartments with many amenities. You also can expect upper level apartments especially to have beautiful water views in many instances.
Restaurants
Eventually, you are going to want to venture out of your new home and explore your surroundings. On the tops of most lists is to find some great restaurants. If you are interested in fine dining, Tellers restaurants can't be beat for steaks. Their filet Wellington is incredible and be sure to give the crab cakes appetizer a go. If you are looking for something less refined, pop into Bubba's Burrito Bar. Locally known simply as 'Bubba's" this is the perfect place to indulge your love for burritos and tacos.
Looking for a watering hole and a place to gather with friends for a few drinks? Give The Nutty Irishman a while. For something more along the lines of a night club, hit Medley's Restaurant and Lounge.
Outdoor Activities
Water activities are big in this area. Fishing is popular here as is sailing. There are local hiking trails as well. Local festivals and craft fairs are big attractions in the summer and autumn seasons. You will also find that golf and tennis are favorite outdoor activities in this area. If you have chosen an apartment complex with a pool, you are in luck. If you didn't well there are public pools that you can access.
Local Attractions
While Islip the hamlet lies within Islip the city, this little place has carved out quite a shopping niche for itself via a Main Street Shopping District. There are many quaint shops, cute stores and plenty of trendy boutiques here that bring in visitors from across the state and even from across the nation.
The festivals that take place throughout much of the year are also a popular draw from the larger Islip community. There are two parades, Memorial Day and Santa's Arrival. The festivals mark such occasions as Halloween, Victorian High Tea and the extremely popular Main street festival where in addition to the already established shops there are craft booths, antique stalls and various activities. Be sure to check out the works by local artists during this festival; you might want to snap up their work before they hit the gallery scene and the price skyrockets!
Finally, while this community has just about everything you could want, it doesn't have an airport. That's okay because there is one nearby in the larger Islip community.