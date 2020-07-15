Apartment List
/
NY
/
islip
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:40 PM

100 Apartments for rent in Islip, NY

📍

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Islip
16 Willow Avenue
16 Willow Avenue, Islip, NY
Studio
$2,055
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful building in the Heart of Islip. Near Fine dining, Islip Theatre, Entertainment, Islip LIRR, Sunrise Hwy.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Islip
114 Islip Ave
114 Islip Avenue, Islip, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Charming 2nd floor apartment located in Islip. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 3 Bedrooms. Very close to shopping, restaurants & LIRR. Washer / Dryer being installed.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Islip
463-465 Main St
463 Main St, Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
700 sqft
Wonderful move in ready updated 2 bed apartment in the heart of Islip. Beautiful updated Kitchen/LR combo w/Granite counters, stainless appliances & hardwood floors. Two Sunny bedrooms overlooking main st. Close to dining, transportation & beaches.
Results within 1 mile of Islip

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
East Islip
59 Beecher Ave
59 Beecher Avenue, East Islip, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Clean cozy expanded ranch/3 bedroom/1 bathroom/attached 1 car

1 of 11

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Shore
9 Newbrook Ln
9 Newbrook Lane, Bay Shore, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
Near highways, shopping malls, LIRR, Beautiful cozy apartment with a view. Safe neighborhood. You just pay for electric. 24 hours surveillance. No section 8 or any other government sponsored programs. Good for a couple or small family.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Islip Terrace
38 Nassau Street
38 Nassau St, Islip Terrace, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Lovely well built brick/sided Duplex - East Islip Schools! Large 2nd floor carpeted apartment with 3 Lg BR's, Lg. FLR/DR, EIK, Updated FB, Laundry hookup in basement w/Locked storage closet.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
East Islip
85 Division Avenue - 0
85 Division Ave, East Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
850 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in East Islip, NY was recently cleaned and restored to like new condition. There is a living room, eat-in kitchen, large bathroom, and multiple walk in closets for extra storage. Hook-ups for washer / dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Islip
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
44 Units Available
Hauppauge
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
Studio
$1,649
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,908
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
869 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
27 Units Available
Central Islip
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,776
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
East Islip
16 Tern Court
16 Tern Court, East Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
Come See This Beautiful Rental Right In East Islip. This Rental Offers A Private Entrance w/ A Fenced In Patio Area, A Spacious Master Bedroom On The 2nd Floor w/ A Jacuzzi Tub And A Fire Place.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Smithtown
169 Brooksite Drive
169 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Perfect for a mother Daughter Living ,Spacious 3-4 Bedrm 2 Updated Full Bath, Den, Full Eat In Kit That Leads To A Spacious Deck(14X20) Huge Back Yard For Summer Entertaining. A Beautiful Flower Window Box In The Kit For Your Herbs & Flowers.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Hauppauge
123 Windwatch Drive
123 Windwatch Drive, Hauppauge, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Once You're Here, You Won't Want To Leave! Beautiful Upper Unit Overlooking The Pond And Golf Course.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Shore
6 First Avenue
6 1st Avenue, Bay Shore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 First Avenue in Bay Shore. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West Islip
462 Kime Ave
462 Kime Avenue, West Islip, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
Beautiful redone large home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, inviting den, overlooking a deck all new appliances, garage

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Hauppauge
30 Wenwood Drive
30 Wenwood Drive, Hauppauge, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Renovated Sunlit 2 bedroom apartment with washer & dryer. Master bedroom has a cedar closet and an entry door to the full bath. Unit has Central Air and an alarm system. Utilities included except electric and parking available.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
67 Weatherby Lane
67 Weatherby Ln, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2BR, 2BA ground floor, waterfront condo includes an additional 1110spft of unvinished basement spae. open floor plan with rear entry door. Gated community with great amenities, pool, gym, clubhouse, Mintues from highways. shopping and parks.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
88 1st Street
88 1st Street, Brentwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 88 1st Street in Brentwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
18 Maple Wing Drive
18 Maple Wing Dr, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Lovely Updated Apartment in Legal-2 Family Townhome in the Park Row Condominium Complex. Features Large Living Room, Dining Room, Updated Kitchen, 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath and Washer and Dryer.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Islandia
812 Towne House Vlg
812 Town House Village, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
lovely end unit 1br condo. Pool , tennis. Must see

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West Islip
23 Sexton Walk
23 Sexton Drive, West Islip, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
BEACHFRONT! Available To Rent Weekly For $5,400. Charming Renovated Home Right On The Beach In Robbin's Rest. The Views Are Incredible! A Special Quiet Oasis That's Still Close To Town!

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Islandia
211 Towne House Vlg
211 Town House Village, Islandia, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
871 sqft
Upgraded 2nd floor condo with newer carpet, spacious and bright living/dining room combo, updated kitchen and appliances.. 2 bedrooms with sliding glass doors to the balcony. Newer laundry, A/C units.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
30 Mcgowan Lane
30 Mc Gowan Lane, Central Islip, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 30 Mcgowan Lane in Central Islip. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Brightwaters
31 Hiawatha Drive
31 Hiawatha Drive, Brightwaters, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
2400 sqft
Charming Colonial In Brightwaters Village. Living Room W/ Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, New Eat In Kitchen . Sun Porch, Study. GARAGE NOT INCLUDED!

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Islandia
1013 Towne House Vlg
1013 Towne House Vlg, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
870 sqft
Bright & Clean Well Maintained Upper Stanford Unit In Pet Friendly Complex w/Private Entrance- Large Living Space, Plenty Of Closet Space. Stackable Washer/Dryer Inside Unit.

Median Rent in Islip

Last updated Sep. 2019
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Islip is $1,868, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,225.
Studio
$1,682
1 Bed
$1,868
2 Beds
$2,225
3+ Beds
$2,870
City GuideIslip
William H. Russell, founder of the Skull and Bones Society of Yale university hails from this quiet little hamlet.

Islip, New York is a small hamlet located within an area that incorporates the larger city of Islip as well. While this can be confusing to outsiders and newcomers, the locals enjoy their peculiarity and in time you will as well. Living here is both relaxing and exciting depending on the choices you make when it comes to entertainment.

Renting a Home in Islip

So you are looking to rent your dream place here and get started on your new life? Well you are in for a treat because it's a fairly painless and quick process. Once you have decided on a place you will fill out a simple application. Expect most apartment complexes to run a background and credit check. Single family homes are often rented by individuals and they may or may not run a credit check. You will probably need a couple of references and to expedite the process it helps if one of those is from your past or current landlord. This is especially helpful if you have a pet. There is often an application fee but that fee is typically deducted from your security deposit. You will need first and last months rent, your security deposit and perhaps a pet deposit.

Neighborhoods

In a city of this size, neighborhoods are little more than real estate designations. However there are several distinct aspects that might be of use for a newcomer to the area. This is especially true if you are looking to rent an apartment in Islip and are trying to decide between old and new construction or between modern and updated or more traditional surroundings.

Montauk: This area is full of single-family homes, well tended lawns and townhouses. You will find several duplexes here, and there are a few older apartment buildings where you can find everything from 1 bedroom to 3 bedroom apartments to rent.

Town Center: This is the oldest section of town and you can expect to find a quaint mixture of older rental houses and trendy apartments. Many of the larger homes were subdivided into apartments and townhouses. This is also the area of town where you will find cute shops, pubs and restaurants.

Fairfax: Large well landscaped homes is the norm in this area. There are also a few apartment complexes and duplex homes here. Expect the rental apartments to have been updated fairly recently and the area to be well tended.

Bay Shore: This is perhaps the best place to look for newer apartments with many amenities. You also can expect upper level apartments especially to have beautiful water views in many instances.

What to do in Islip

Restaurants

Eventually, you are going to want to venture out of your new home and explore your surroundings. On the tops of most lists is to find some great restaurants. If you are interested in fine dining, Tellers restaurants can't be beat for steaks. Their filet Wellington is incredible and be sure to give the crab cakes appetizer a go. If you are looking for something less refined, pop into Bubba's Burrito Bar. Locally known simply as 'Bubba's" this is the perfect place to indulge your love for burritos and tacos.

Looking for a watering hole and a place to gather with friends for a few drinks? Give The Nutty Irishman a while. For something more along the lines of a night club, hit Medley's Restaurant and Lounge.

Outdoor Activities

Water activities are big in this area. Fishing is popular here as is sailing. There are local hiking trails as well. Local festivals and craft fairs are big attractions in the summer and autumn seasons. You will also find that golf and tennis are favorite outdoor activities in this area. If you have chosen an apartment complex with a pool, you are in luck. If you didn't well there are public pools that you can access.

Local Attractions

While Islip the hamlet lies within Islip the city, this little place has carved out quite a shopping niche for itself via a Main Street Shopping District. There are many quaint shops, cute stores and plenty of trendy boutiques here that bring in visitors from across the state and even from across the nation.

The festivals that take place throughout much of the year are also a popular draw from the larger Islip community. There are two parades, Memorial Day and Santa's Arrival. The festivals mark such occasions as Halloween, Victorian High Tea and the extremely popular Main street festival where in addition to the already established shops there are craft booths, antique stalls and various activities. Be sure to check out the works by local artists during this festival; you might want to snap up their work before they hit the gallery scene and the price skyrockets!

Finally, while this community has just about everything you could want, it doesn't have an airport. That's okay because there is one nearby in the larger Islip community.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Islip?
In Islip, the median rent is $1,682 for a studio, $1,868 for a 1-bedroom, $2,225 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,870 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Islip, check out our monthly Islip Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Islip?
Some of the colleges located in the Islip area include Norwalk Community College, Hofstra University, Molloy College, and Farmingdale State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Islip?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Islip from include Stamford, Norwalk, Stratford, Coram, and Glen Cove.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTNorwalk, CTStratford, CTCoram, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NYCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NY
Darien, CTRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYNesconset, NYEast Garden City, NYEast Islip, NYBay Shore, NYWest Islip, NYIslandia, NYSmithtown, NYBabylon, NY
West Babylon, NYSt. James, NYFarmingville, NYSetauket-East Setauket, NYEast Farmingdale, NYNorthport, NYSelden, NYHuntington, NYFarmingdale, NYPort Jefferson, NYBethpage, NYMiller Place, NY