100 Apartments for rent in Islip, NY

Neighborhoods

In a city of this size, neighborhoods are little more than real estate designations. However there are several distinct aspects that might be of use for a newcomer to the area. This is especially true if you are looking to rent an apartment in Islip and are trying to decide between old and new construction or between modern and updated or more traditional surroundings.

Montauk: This area is full of single-family homes, well tended lawns and townhouses. You will find several duplexes here, and there are a few older apartment buildings where you can find everything from 1 bedroom to 3 bedroom apartments to rent.

Town Center: This is the oldest section of town and you can expect to find a quaint mixture of older rental houses and trendy apartments. Many of the larger homes were subdivided into apartments and townhouses. This is also the area of town where you will find cute shops, pubs and restaurants.

Fairfax: Large well landscaped homes is the norm in this area. There are also a few apartment complexes and duplex homes here. Expect the rental apartments to have been updated fairly recently and the area to be well tended.

Bay Shore: This is perhaps the best place to look for newer apartments with many amenities. You also can expect upper level apartments especially to have beautiful water views in many instances.