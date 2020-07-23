365 Apartments for rent in Suffolk County, NY

/
suffolk county
26 Units Available
Coram
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,242
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
12 Units Available
Coram
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,926
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
125 Units Available
Yaphank
The Brio
410 W Princeton Ave, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1436 sqft
Nestled in Yaphank at the heart of Long Island, The Brio brings new style and spirit to the comfort and convenience of the suburbs. Your lifestyle here comes with more space in carriage homes, mid-rise and townhome apartments.
157 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,393
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
25 Units Available
Central Islip
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,776
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant
6 Units Available
North Bellport
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,175
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.
4 Units Available
Patchogue
New Village at Patchogue
1 Village Green, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,545
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,163
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts featuring community amenities like green roofs, safe parking, swimming pool, sundeck and fully equipped fitness center. Conveniently located near art, music, shopping and restaurant venues.
27 Units Available
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,020
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,985
1323 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
27 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,515
1046 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,105
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
17 Units Available
Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,810
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,765
1398 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
3 Units Available
Yaphank
The Reserve at the Boulevard
1 Reserve Drive, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,495
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1243 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with lush organic aesthetic. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony vistas. Maintenance on call 24/7. Parking, gym and pool available on site. Pets welcome.
3 Units Available
Port Jefferson
The Shipyard at Port Jefferson Harbor Apartments
201 W Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,554
1314 sqft
Modern homes in a maritime-inspired community. Homes feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the on-site activity room, fitness center, and roof deck. Near Harborfront Park and Port Jefferson Marina.
1 Unit Available
Quogue
186 Dune Road
186 Dune Road, Quogue, NY
8 Bedrooms
$50,000
9000 sqft
Summer Rental available from Memorial Day to Labor Day or on a monthly or semi monthly basis. Dune Road architectural masterpiece on the ocean plus 4.2 spectacular acres of bay front land will take your breath away. The house has 8 bedrooms, 9.
1 Unit Available
Sayville
61 Cliff Avenue
61 Cliff Avenue, Sayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1350 sqft
This single-family home located in Sayville, NY will be available soon for applications and move-in! It offers 1,350 square feet of living space, including 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and much more! Please add your name to our WAITING LIST to be
1 Unit Available
Lloyd Harbor
159 Jennings Road
159 Jennings Rd, Lloyd Harbor, NY
8 Bedrooms
$20,000
COLD SPRING HARBOR. Timeless Treasure Located On 2.5+ Private Acres With Gardens & Lush Lawns In The Quaint Village of Cold Spring Harbor.
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
7 Linda Ln
7 Linda Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1682 sqft
Spend the last few weeks of summer in the Hamptons! Available for September AFTER Labor Day! TWO WK MINIMUM $2,000/WK. Spectacular in-ground 16'x32' Gunite pool in fully fenced-in private backyard. Landscaped property is over 1/4 acre.
1 Unit Available
Huntington Station
1046 New York Avenue
1046 New York Ave, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,590
850 sqft
LUXURY 1 BEDROOM APT/ KING SIZED BEDROOM/ TOTAL EFFICANCY WITH WASHER/DRYER/ PVT PARKING/ BRIGHT AND AIRY MOVE IN READY / MAINTANCE 24 HOUR AVAIL
1 Unit Available
Hawkins Estates
1163 Montauk Hwy #1-16
1163 Merrick Road, Copiague, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1095 sqft
Unit #1-16 Available 08/02/20 PINELLO PROPERTIES - Property Id: 212430 ***Accepting pre- applications for rental units as of February for August tenancy .
1 Unit Available
55 TAYLOR AVENUE B3
55 Taylor Avenue, Copiague, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
815 sqft
GGS HOLDINGS, INC - Property Id: 274239 Tenant's responsibilities: Gas, electric, rental insurance. Pet policy fee of: $50/per pet under 50lbs. Management responsibility: water, trash landscaping, general maintenance. Great environment, Enclosed.
1 Unit Available
Wyandanch
172 Lake Drive
172 Lake Drive, Wyandanch, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
172 Lake Drive Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath colonial in prime location.
1 Unit Available
Selden
904 Constance Lane
904 Constance Lane, Selden, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
900 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo - See Video Tour at www.rpmlandmark.com.
1 Unit Available
Mastic Beach
145 Dogwood Road
145 Dogwood Road East, Mastic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Fully Renovated 3 Bedroom House For rent In Mastic Beach - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5543057)
1 Unit Available
Rocky Point
361 Sound View Drive
361 Soundview Dr, Rocky Point, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1200 sqft
: Beautiful 3 Br, 2 Ba, Waterfront On Li Sound. Steps To Beach. Park-Like Landscaping. Quick Stroll To The Beach. Grill Dinner On The Deck. Watch The Sunset. Fall Asleep To The Sound Of The Waves. Furnished. Sprinkler System. Washer & Dryer.
1 Unit Available
Huntington Station
4 Northridge Street
4 Northridge Street, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
ONE BEDROOM LUX APT/ FENCED IN YARD/ PVT PARK/ RING SURVALANCE/ XTRA STORAGE/ WASHER DRYER/ CAC/ WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT/ MOVE IN RENO
