garden city south
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:22 PM
184 Apartments for rent in Garden City South, NY
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden City South
484 Croyden Road
484 Croydon Road, Garden City South, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
This great rental house is situated in the desirable neighborhood of Garden City South & it is nestled away on a dead end road.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden City South
4 Nassau Blvd
4 Nassau Boulevard, Garden City South, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Apartment Zoned for Professional/Commercial/Residential/Mixed Use. Living Rm/Dining Rm or Large Work Space. Large Eat in Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Stone Countertops. Washer/Dryer, Cooling/Heat Throughout Apartment.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden City South
96 Carl Ave
96 Carl Avenue, Garden City South, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Whole House Rental, 4 Bdrms,1.5 baths. North of the turnpike
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden City South
257 Kensington Rd
257 Kensington Road South, Garden City South, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
House Rental,4 Bedrooms ,2 Full Baths , Mint Condition Hardwood Floors,Gas, Electrict and water Included, Central Air. Prospective tenants must submit a tenant application along with an NTN tenant screening app.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Franklin Square
17 New Hyde Park Road
17 New Hyde Park Road, Franklin Square, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
This home has it all a Backyard, Driveway Parking & Washer Dryer. Updated Kitchen & Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms & Full Bath on the Second Floor,
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
10 Units Available
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,084
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
7 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,657
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,956
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
31 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,825
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
1203 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
20 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,774
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,301
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,737
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
13 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,110
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,401
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
9 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,726
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,042
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
6 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,752
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellerose Floral Park
85-26 241st Street
85-26 241st Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful, bright, sunny and large three bedroom apartment available in Bellerose! This unit features an updated kitchen, updated full baths, an eat in kitchen, living room, dining combo and is located in School District #26.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
85 Mineola Blvd
85 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Fantastic brand new 2 bedroom apartment! All new appliances, New Bathroom, new ductless air conditioners in every room,new floors, New Electric, new plumbing, New windows, walk in closet. small dog/cat allowed. Cable allowed. Immediate occupancy.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Roslyn Heights
11 Pebble Ln
11 Pebble Lane, Roslyn Heights, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
5 bedroom high ranch with 3 baths in Country Club, Wheatley Schools
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Queens Village
219-20 104th Ave
219-20 104th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
This Beautiful Apartment Features 2 Large Bedrooms, Living/Dining Room Combo, Kitchen And A Full Bathroom. In Excellent Condition With Plenty Of Street Parking. Close To Shopping, Schools, Public Transportation and Places Of Worship.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin
1690 Grand Avenue
1690 Grand Avenue, Baldwin, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Newly renovated 1 bedroom garden style Condo in Baldwin with parking. Brand new stainless steel appliances and hard-wood floors. Close to Supermarket, Post office, Restaurants, Banks, LIRR and Highway.15 minutes from Nautical Mile.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
39 Grand Avenue
39 Grand Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Upper apartment -Best Location - Mint Upper apartment- Gourmet Eat in Kitchen, w/ Granite tops, SS Appliances. Living Room, Bedroom w/ Bath, Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms, Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in the apartment.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
710 1st Avenue
710 1st Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Eat In Kitchen, Dining Room, 3 Bedrooms, Master Bedroom with Bath, Full Bath. Use of Small Backyard Included
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
255 Mineola Blvd
255 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Very nice apartment, near bus, RR, park, schools and library
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
711 Willis Avenue
711 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Top Floor Unit. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Indoor Parking
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
717 Willis Avenue
717 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Location, Location, Location! Welcome To This Spacious One Bedroom Situated In The Heart Of Williston Park, Updated Kitchen And Bath Washer/Dryer. Includes 1 Space In Parking Garage, Pet Friendly And Minutes Away From Shopping And Lirr.
