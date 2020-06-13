/
/
monticello
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:57 PM
12 Apartments for rent in Monticello, NY📍
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
81 Wood Avenue
81 Wood Avenue, Monticello, NY
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
1968 sqft
Beautifully renovated 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath house in a residential area. Spaciuos rooms, lots of closet space, Master bedroom with master bath, laundry room and walkout basement. Large deck for entertaining and fenced in yard.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
14 Michele Drive
14 Michele Drive, Monticello, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1032 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom house in a residential area of Monticello. Good commuter location with nice size bedrooms, updated kitchen and bath, tiled floors, and nice rear deck. Be quick or it will be gone...
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
59 Harmony
59 Harmony Lane, Monticello, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
MOVE Right in! Fairgrounds Estate development with easy access to shopping, schools, and town. 3 bedrooms and a full basement.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1 Richardson Court E
1 Richardson Court, Monticello, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Freshly painted and move-in ready. 2 bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet and full bathroom. Great location - near downtown.
Results within 5 miles of Monticello
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
144 Lucky Lake Drive
144 Lucky Lake Drive, Sullivan County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3100 sqft
Completely remodeled Contemp Colonial with full covered front in beautiful Catskills Rock Hill NY 1 mile from New resort World Catskills Casino. Everything new.
Results within 10 miles of Monticello
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
29 Maple Street
29 Maple Street East, Sullivan County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1143 sqft
FRESH AIR HERE!!! SUMMER RENTAL for 3 months or 6 months option!!! COMMUNITY POOL!!! Come and see this unique seasonal home, featuring living room with bright sunny windows, an eat in kitchen, large spacious bedrooms, beautiful stone walls,
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
56 Fern Trail
56 Fern Trail, Sullivan County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
864 sqft
Come and see this charmer! Cute 2 bedroom features lovely yard, storage shed, deck, living rm w.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
228 Chapin Trail
228 Chaplin Trail, Sullivan County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
2766 sqft
Make this renovated contemporary style home yours! Sitting on 7.37 acres, this 2,766 square feet home has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and is located in gated community of The Chapin Estate.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
323 N Main Street
323 North Main Street, Liberty, NY
Studio
$600
2718 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Commerical space with high street visibility..in the past a bakery and most recently a photo studio...location is excellent
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
35 Wawanda Ave
35 Wawanda Avenue, Liberty, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1485 sqft
Home has backyward, 2 car driveway, a basement with laundry and 2 full bathrooms. Oil heat, water and electricity paid by tenant. Section 8 accepted or minimum household income of $50K per year. Single Family Home
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
5 Danica Way - #30
5 Danica Way, Liberty, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Beautiful new apartment. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Lots of closets. Hardwood floors. Outdoor space for grilling. Very spacious and lots of sunlight.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
5 Timberwolf Road - #66
5 Timberwolf Road, Liberty, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
New apartment! New kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Lots of closets. Hardwood floors. Outdoor patio perfect for grilling. Plenty of sunlight. A must see.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
7 Danica Way - 25
7 Danica Way, Liberty, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Beautiful new apartment! New kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Hard wood floors. Washer and Dryer. Spacious with lots of outdoor space for grilling. A must see!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Monticello rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,430.
Some of the colleges located in the Monticello area include Sussex County Community College, Marist College, State University of New York at New Paltz, and Vassar College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Monticello from include Poughkeepsie, Bloomingdale, Wharton, Franklin Lakes, and New Windsor.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Poughkeepsie, NYBloomingdale, NJWharton, NJFranklin Lakes, NJNew Windsor, NYNewton, NJNew Paltz, NYMaybrook, NYMount Arlington, NJChester, NYRiverdale, NJ
Pomona, NYSloatsburg, NYPanther Valley, NJGreenwood Lake, NYWalden, NYBeacon, NYWalton, NYFranklin, NJPompton Lakes, NJHamburg, NJKingston, NY