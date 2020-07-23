/
erie county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:02 AM
114 Apartments for rent in Erie County, NY
Willert Park
The Forge on Broadway
490 Broadway St., Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,090
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,715
1084 sqft
Welcome home! Settle into the good life at The Forge on Broadway and choose from our brand-new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments in Buffalo, New York.
Black Rock
40 Bridgeman Street - 5
40 Bridgeman Street, Buffalo, NY
Studio
$545
575 sqft
North Buffalo studio apartment located near Wegman's, Buffalo State College, and other amenities. Two rooms with kitchen, living space, and full size closet. Tenant pays gas and electric. No off street parking or laundry on site. Appliances included,
North Park
38 Rugby Road - 2nd Floor
38 Rugby Road, Buffalo, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2500 sqft
RENOVATION IN PROGRESS. This is a renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath, upper apartment with porch balcony. Located perfectly only steps from Hertel Ave strip with all of its dinning and shopping options. Delaware Park is easily within walking distance.
Cleveland Hill
201 South Roycroft Boulevard
201 Roycroft Boulevard, Cheektowaga, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1120 sqft
This delightful home located in Cheektowga, NY is now available. It features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious front yard with mature trees and an attached garage.
Kenmore
186 Nassau Ave
186 Nassau Avenue, Kenmore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
186 Nassau Ave - Upper Available 08/01/20 Upper 2 Bedroom in Kenmore w/off street parking - Make yourself at home in this bright and updated Kenmore Upper. Available August 1st Recently updated 2 Bed/1 Bath.
Lovejoy
2025 Broadway St 2 nd floor
2025 Broadway, Buffalo, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
Unit 2 nd floor Available 08/01/20 Apartment building - Property Id: 323764 Good Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2025-broadway-st-buffalo-ny-unit-2-nd-floor/323764 Property Id 323764 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5973062)
Masten Park
1212 S Michigan Ave 2009
1212 Michigan Ave, Buffalo, NY
Studio
$1,688
Studio in South Loop at 1212 S MICHIGAN - Property Id: 233623 Park Michigan high-rise apartments located at 1212 S. Michigan Ave. is the new-age luxury living experience within reach. Enhanced living and design makes coming home a pleasure.
124 Pheasant Run road - Right
124 Pheasant Run Road, Erie County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
124 Pheasant Run road - Right Available 09/01/20 Great Home and location - newly renovated - This newly renovated home is in a great location for all types of school, college and located in the Sweet Home school district.
North Delaware
156 Camden Ave
156 Camden Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Updated large 3+bed Upper in North Buffalo - Property Id: 122446 Large Upper apartment Approx 1350 sf. , 3 bedroom and office. Updated kitchen and bath, large closets, includes Stainless Steel fridge, oven/range, dishwasher.
482 Sweet Home Rd
482 Sweet Home Road, Eggertsville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 BEDROOM HOUSE NEAR UB - Property Id: 308745 DO NOT APPLY ONLINE Thank you very much for reaching out to us at Good Living Property Management LLC for your housing needs. We will be showing this property on Tuesdays.
LaSalle
3124 Main St
3124 Main Street, Buffalo, NY
Studio
$400
GREAT COMMERCIAL SPACE AND BOOTHS ON MAIN ST - Property Id: 205370 DO NOT APPLY ONLINE. This is a commercial booth space, 6 rooms total.
Bellevue
110 Losson Rd
110 Losson Road, Cheektowaga, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
826 sqft
2 Bed w/ Balcony in Cheektowaga. Heat Included - Property Id: 247753 PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO APPLY www.adcoapts.com Welcome home to this spacious, wide-open floor plan in Cheektowaga.
1345 Millersport Hwy 3
1345 Millersport Highway, Erie County, NY
1 Bedroom
$895
560 sqft
1 Bedroom Ready for you NOW- Includes HEAT - Property Id: 247744 PLEASE APPLY ON OUR OUR WEBSITE www.adcoapts.com.
University
147 W Winspear Ave
147 West Winspear Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$735
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful apartment on quiet street near UB South - Property Id: 316194 Beautiful apartment on quiet street 6 minute walk to The university near Main Street.. All utilities included.. Heat electricity , water free ..
Seneca
75 Unger Ave LOWER
75 Unger Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$750
COMFY 1 BEDROOM - Property Id: 227550 Hello and thank you very much for taking a look at one of our Good Living Property Management LLC rentals.
306 Sundridge Dr upper
306 Sundridge Drive, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
306 Sundridge Dr/ UPPER - Property Id: 319638 Clean, spacious, partially furnished 2 B/R apartment..very close to U.B.
Bryant
Symphony Circle
279 North Street, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
The Residences at 279 North - Property Id: 304724 Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments, just steps away from Symphony Circle. The Residences at 279 North feature one- and two-bedroom layouts over 4 floors.
1337 Millersport Hwy
1337 Millersport Highway, Erie County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
713 sqft
Two Bedroom at Millersport and Flint - Property Id: 289474 This great two-bedroom apartment is located in a super convenient location in the Amherst/Williamsville area, within walking distance to several restaurants, bicycle path, and UB North.
156 Glen Ave.
156 Glen Avenue, Williamsville, NY
Studio
$1,650
156 Glen Ave.
Kenmore
3111 Delaware Ave.
3111 Delaware Ave, Kenmore, NY
Studio
$1,160
1083 sqft
- (RLNE4797073)
North Park
89 Virgil Avenue
89 Virgil Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
2528 sqft
Fabulous North Buffalo upper with front porch. Spacious living room, dining room & beautiful kitchen with newer appliances. Washer/dryer in basement or bring your own. Great location close to all Hertel Ave. amenities.
Seneca
1830 Seneca Street - 1
1830 Seneca Street, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$950
1075 sqft
South Buffalo - New renovation on a lower three bedroom apartment on Seneca street. This classic Buffalo unit has full living room, dinning room and kitchen with pantry.
Allen
4 St. John's Pl. - 2
4 Saint Johns Place, Buffalo, NY
Studio
$945
900 sqft
Furnished, well appointed studio apartment. Updated kitchen and bath with lots of granite, tile, and natural stone. Free laundry in building. Gas, electric, heat, AC, and WIFI included. Renter's insurance required. Please email for quickest response.
17 Lynette Lane
17 Lynette Lane, Erie County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1551 sqft
Super Clean all appliances updated home Lease 1 year first month last month and security deposit. Must provide credit report with application
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Erie County area include Erie Community College, Canisius College, SUNY College at Brockport, and D'Youville College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Buffalo, Hamburg, Brockport, Hilton, and Spencerport have apartments for rent.