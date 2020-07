Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub extra storage fireplace ice maker oven range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible basketball court clubhouse 24hr concierge 24hr gym internet access dogs allowed cats allowed elevator pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center doorman green community lobby online portal package receiving

The Dylan on Fifth may rise more than 30 stories above the bustling city of Manhattan; but inside, it's a distinctly calm and intimate oasis with no more than six homes per floor. The amenities at The Dylan are extraordinary: sunbathe on the sky deck or enjoy a glass of wine at the rooftop lounge, under the canopy of the Empire State Building. Your home at The Dylan is your sanctuary and the beautifully designed common areas are your retreat.