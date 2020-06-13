/
queens
794 Apartments for rent in Queens, NY
$
Long Island City
4 Units Available
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,477
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,096
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,732
1053 sqft
Walking distance from Vernon Avenue, these homes feature 9-foot ceilings, state-of-the-art kitchens, and walk-in closets. The residents of this pet-friendly community have access to a rooftop lounge and a well-equipped fitness center.
$
Long Island City
50 Units Available
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,554
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,215
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,365
1206 sqft
Various sized apartments on Queens side of the East River with stunning Manhattan views. Complex has a pool, gym, media room and more. Within walking distance of dozens of shops and restaurants.
Far Rockaway
11 Units Available
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,317
1 Bedroom
$1,599
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
Coastal community on the edge of Queens and Long Island, an easy train ride from the heart of the city. Spacious residential apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, separate dining rooms and remodeled kitchens.
Long Island City
8 Units Available
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,765
1 Bedroom
$3,247
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Maximilian is a modern luxury rental residence that pays homage to the rich history of its Long Island City surroundings. Here, understated elegance meets warm industrial style in a location that radiates sophistication, quality and character.
Rego Park
10 Units Available
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,380
1 Bedroom
$2,795
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
At the center of it all, a new level of sophistication, style and comfort has arrived in Rego Park. Step up to The Alexander, the newest residential star of Queens.
Corona
16 Units Available
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,584
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,836
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
789 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens make meal prep easy. Enjoy private parking and access to 24-hour laundry facilities. Get on 495 for an easy commute or take advantage of several nearby bus routes.
Ridgewood
4 Units Available
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,459
517 sqft
Your own private bedroom in a friendly home. Expect fully furnished, all inclusive spaces at Common.
Auburndale
1 Unit Available
36-20 194th St
36-20 194th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 36-20 194th St in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
Astoria
1 Unit Available
31-06 38th St 22
31-06 38th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Heart of Astoria. Large unit.
Long Island City
1 Unit Available
4705 Center Boulevard
47-05 Center Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Bright unit,W/D, 24H DM, Pool, Gym, Roof deck, - Property Id: 269461 Huge 2 bedrooms with fantastic closet space, Corner living room with oversized windows, Windowed kitchen with good storage, Washer and dryer in unit, Wood floors, climate
Astoria
1 Unit Available
23-20 23rd St 2
23-20 23rd Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
725 sqft
Beautiful unit.
Astoria
1 Unit Available
28-10 23rd Ave 4
28-10 23rd Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
720 sqft
Large renovated unit.
Astoria
1 Unit Available
23-14 36th St 1
23-14 36th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
_Large Newly-Renovated 1-Bed_ - Property Id: 244148 917___972___9644___Spacious renovated 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom unit 1st floor in a 6-family house Sunny, bright, cozy, lots of natural light all day long! Living room + kitchen combo FOUR
Astoria
1 Unit Available
22-17 38th St 1
22-17 38th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Heart of Ditmars! Great location - Property Id: 245192 38th street & Ditmars Blvd = location where everything is by your door step 1st Floor in a 2-family house No pets, sorry Heat and Hot water included Available immediately Spacious 2-Bed
Astoria
1 Unit Available
23-24 31st Ave 2
23-24 31st Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
Convenient location.
Astoria
1 Unit Available
40-01 28th Ave 2
40-01 28th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Massive renovated unit.
Long Island City
1 Unit Available
41-21 28th Street 3Q
41-21 28th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,248
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Long Island City - One Bedroom for Rent - Property Id: 267884 No Fee Listing One bedroom Unit is available immediately located in Long Island City. The unit features central air conditioning.
Astoria
1 Unit Available
22-62 27th St 2
22-62 27th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
650 sqft
Cozy unit.
Astoria
1 Unit Available
18-27 27th Ave 2
18-27 27th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
650 sqft
Very spacious pet friendly unit.
Astoria
1 Unit Available
33-10 23rd St 2
33-10 23rd Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
900 sqft
Heart of Astoria. Huge gorgeous unit.
Long Island City
1 Unit Available
41-14 50th Avenue
41-14 50th Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,800
I have a Studio apartment for rent located in sunnyside queens. The apartment is located on a first floor of a multi family home and is just 15 minutes away from midtown. The BQE, LIE and midtown tunnel are a two minute drive away.
Astoria
1 Unit Available
23-64 26th St 1
23-64 26th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1100 sqft
Gorgeous gigantic unit. Dishwasher.
Astoria
1 Unit Available
21-31 31st Ave 3
21-31 31st Road, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
650 sqft
NO FEE! Modern unit. Dishwasher. Balcony. Laundry - Property Id: 179645 NO FEE! Brand new beautiful 1-Bedroom / 1.5 - bathroom unit -___Central A/C___Parking $250___Great location. Heart of Astoria.
Astoria
1 Unit Available
30-45 12th street 1F
30-45 12th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
_RENOVATED 2-BED_COMMON LAUNDRY ROOM_ASAP__ - Property Id: 251123 _____________@Dmitry 917_____ -972-_____ 9644_____ Newly-Renovated 2-Bedroom / 2 -full bathroom Apartment at 30th road and 12th street Just a block away from the Ferry Available
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Queens rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,610.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Queens include Long Island City, Corona, Far Rockaway, Ridgewood, and Rego Park.
Some of the colleges located in the Queens area include Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, CUNY LaGuardia Community College, LIU Brooklyn, New Jersey Institute of Technology, and CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Queens from include New York, Brooklyn, Bronx, Jersey City, and Newark.