/
/
chester
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:42 PM
38 Apartments for rent in Chester, NY📍
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
Chester
2 Units Available
Knollcrest Village
300 Knollcrest Ln, Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1044 sqft
Welcome to Knollcrest Apartments! Our beautifully landscaped community is close to NYC transportation and convenient to shopping and restaurants. Please call today to make Knollcrest Apartments your new home!
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Chester
1 Unit Available
44 High Street, #336
44 High Street, Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1072 sqft
Beautiful new rentals in Chester NY. This two bedroom two full bath unit offers so much.
Results within 5 miles of Chester
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
333 Heritage Lane
333 Heritage Lane, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1694 sqft
Monroe, NY - Beautifully remodeled and spacious two-level Townhouse with gleaming hardwood floors thru out. First floor features living room, dining area, eat-in-kitchen, half bath, laundry room, walk-in pantry & garage.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
24 Randall Street
24 Randall Street, Florida, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1728 sqft
HUGE 4/5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Village of Florida. Conveniently located walking distance to the farmers market and all local restaurants and shops.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
South Blooming Grove
1 Unit Available
83 Duelk Avenue
83 Duelk Avenue, South Blooming Grove, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1092 sqft
Come see this beautiful home for rent!! This lovely home features 3 Bedrooms, A nice sized kitchen and a cozy living room with carpet. The walk out basement is the perfect place for family time and for your kids to play. Call before its too late...
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Walton Park
1 Unit Available
107 Highland Avenue
107 Highland Avenue, Walton Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
912 sqft
A very clean, spacious, and totally renovated ranch home is now for rent in the center of Monroe town - This home is offering 2 great size bedrooms, spacious living room with fresh paint and layout kitchen and dining area.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Goshen
1 Unit Available
159 N Church Street
159 North Church Street, Goshen, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1000 sqft
****LANDLORD PAYS UTILITIES****Step back in time in the historical village of Goshen. Charming apartment in unique vintage Victorian home with private entrance and patio.
Results within 10 miles of Chester
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
Maybrook
2 Units Available
Autumn Acres
201-203 Country Club Drive, Maybrook, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
960 sqft
Welcome Autumn Acres Apartments which has been planned and designed with a philosophy of quality and service for residents.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Middletown
1 Unit Available
13 Fieldstone Dr
13 Fieldstone Dr, Mechanicstown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2123 sqft
Three bedrooms, Two and half bathrooms plus Two car garages townhouse at Maple Fields in Middletown. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and center island. The Master bedroom has cathedral ceiling with a walk-in closet.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
20 Nolans Way
20 Nolans Way, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Room to rent in Beautifully updated stone Colonial with plenty of Privacy on 7 acres bordering Harriman State Park.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
8 Chestnut Street
8 Chestnut Street, Greenwood Lake, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
792 sqft
Cozy village home within walking distance to everything. Fenced yard & off-street parking. Tenant pays for all utilities & services (natural gas, electricity, water/sewer, lawn maintenance, snow plowing, garbage).
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Central Valley
1 Unit Available
7 Burrow Drive
7 Burrow Drive, Woodbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1257 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch with 2 car garage. Large basement for storage. Basement room by stairs is being finished. Large deck and spacious backyard. Close to shopping, bus, train station and Woodbury Common.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Highland Mills
1 Unit Available
75 Woodland Road
75 Woodland Road, Woodbury, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2100 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Colonial home with stainless appliances, granite countertops, central air, deck, 2-car attached garage, newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Partially furnished with tasteful furniture.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
100 Hillside Drive
100 Hillside Drive, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
Two bedrooms and one bathroom condo located in the Goshen Central School District. Brand New Stove, Washer, Dryer, and Two new wall air conditioners. The rent includes water. Close to shops and restaurants.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1850 Lakes Road
1850 Dutch Hollow Road, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
Knock Knock Welcome to Monroe...Come see this beautiful newly renovated unit . 1st Floor, Large 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath.. All new energy star Samsung Appliances. Huge Backyard Space, Parking Space included with Unit.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Washingtonville
1 Unit Available
23 Goshen Avenue
23 Goshen Ave, Washingtonville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
800 sqft
In the Middle of Washingtonville, The Apartment Is On The 2nd And Is Close To Shops, Schools, Restaurants, And More! Only 60 Miles Away From NYC, Easy Access To Commute, And Close To Transporation. Tenant Pays All Utilities EXCEPT Water And Trash.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
45 Colonial Avenue
45 Colonial Ave, Warwick, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
A fabulous rental located in the heart of the village of Warwick. Featuring off street parking, rocking chair front porch, large fenced yard and garage for storage.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Washingtonville
1 Unit Available
106 Cartwheel Court
106 Cartwheel Court, Washingtonville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1112 sqft
FIRST FLOOR updated 2 bedroom condo in excellent condition. Recently renovated with newer eat in kitchen, two full bedrooms each with double closets, two full baths, dining area, slider to patio. Updated gleaming flooring throughout.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
8 Putters Way
8 Putters Way, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2300 sqft
Welcome to the Fairways luxury community, it allows you to enjoy your everyday life ! This is a beautiful townhouse which is surrounded by luscious golf landscaping and it is close to Highway, Shopping and Orange Regional Hospital.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
46 Katrina Court
46 Katrina Court, Orange County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3980 sqft
Spectacular Open floor plan Colonial in the cul-de-sac built in 2009 in the prestigious Tuxedo park area on a stunning private 3 acre piece of property. Enjoy living the serene life in this modern home but yet close to everything.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
83 Talbot Road
83 Talbot Rd, Orange County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
7500 sqft
As you drive up through the decorative slide gates onto the belgium block driveway you'll see the beautifully landscaped grounds and view the massive brick home with tennis court, in-ground pool with brick cabana.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
105 Sarah Wells Trail
105 Sarah Wells Trail, Orange County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2629 sqft
Spacious Bright Colonial. Features include a kitchen with island overlooking the formal dining room, family room with 2 additional rooms (perfect for office, playroom, etc...) and full bath on 1 st floor. 4 Bedrooms and full bath.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Highland Mills
1 Unit Available
355 Ridge Road
355 Ridge Road, Woodbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2556 sqft
WOW THAT IS A BIG HOUSE, check out this lovely home ready to move in! This charming Victorian beauty for rent sits on a lovely 5-acre lot in the Town of Woodbury. The home is completely renovated inside.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
107 Barr Lane
107 Barr Lane, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1683 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath luxurious town home. This home offers a 2 story entry. Living room has crown moulding and is open to the foyer below.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Chester, the median rent is $1,275 for a studio, $1,416 for a 1-bedroom, $1,687 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,175 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Chester, check out our monthly Chester Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Chester area include Marist College, State University of New York at New Paltz, Vassar College, and Passaic County Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Chester from include Clifton, Westwood, Poughkeepsie, Fair Lawn, and Ossining.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Clifton, NJWestwood, NJPoughkeepsie, NYFair Lawn, NJOssining, NYRidgewood, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJNanuet, NYBloomingdale, NJTarrytown, NYFranklin Lakes, NJ
Waldwick, NJNew Windsor, NYBoonton, NJNew Paltz, NYNyack, NYMaybrook, NYSingac, NJRiverdale, NJPomona, NYSloatsburg, NYFishkill, NYGreenwood Lake, NY