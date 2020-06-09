/
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:27 AM
49 Apartments for rent in Greenport, NY📍
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Greenport
1 Unit Available
515 4th Street
515 4th Street, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Perfect year round getaway in West Dublin. Comfortable, roomy, super clean, within short distance to bay beach, Village of Greenport, Mitchell park and transportation. Relax in your peaceful back yard with in-ground pool.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Greenport
1 Unit Available
525 Madison Avenue
525 Madison Avenue, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1450 sqft
Perfect location to explore the North Fork. Completely updated 2 bed/2 bath sunny farmhouse. Stylish kitchen with sliders to private backyard. Short stroll to village, beach, and transportation.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Greenport
1 Unit Available
24 Beach Road
24 Beach Road, Greenport, NY
1 Bedroom
$8,000
700 sqft
Take in exquisite views of the bay and Greenport Harbor from this light filled and hip beach cottage.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Greenport
1 Unit Available
412 Front St
412 Front Street, Greenport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Classic Restored Victorian In The Heart Of Greenport Village. Perfect for Year Round Living With Lovely Front Porch. Apartment on 2 Floor-New Kitchen,Granite Counters With Dishwasher.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Greenport
1 Unit Available
513 5th St
513 5th Street, Greenport, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,000
Seasonal Rental. Charming and Comfy Furnished 2nd Floor One Bedroom Apartment Rental in Greenport Village. Convenient to All (Bus, Beach, Boardwalk, Marina, Village Shops and Restaurants). WiFi Included. August-LD $4K; LD- End of September $3K.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Greenport West
1 Unit Available
47 Washington Avenue
47 Washington Avenue, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
1800 sqft
Newly renovated and expanded 1920's bungalow with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and filled with plentiful amounts of natural light.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Greenport
1 Unit Available
115 3rd St
115 3rd Street, Greenport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2800 sqft
Top location--Available 8/15/2020--steps from the ferry and LIRR--Totally redone FULLY FURNISHED 4 BR, 4 Bath Victorian, each with it's own Bath, EIK, Formal DR with fireplace and granny porch.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Greenport
1 Unit Available
307 Fourth Street
307 4th Street, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Call The Historic Maritime Village of Greenport Home. Reserve this Vintage West Dublin Craftsman style home, and explore the charms of North Fork living. Moments to bay beach. Kitchen with granite counters.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Greenport
1 Unit Available
160 5th Street
160 5th St, Greenport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
950 sqft
Bright and Airy Newly Renovated Beautiful Town House Unit with Stunning Views of Bay,Beach and Beyond. Simple and Elegant Decor.Located in the Charming Village of Greenport.Private Beach, Pool and Tennis Court.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Greenport
1 Unit Available
317 South Street
317 South Street, Greenport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
Look No Further! Adorable 4 Bedroom Summer Rental In Historic Greenport Village. Easily Access All The Amenities That Village Life Has To Offer, Restaurants, Shops, Beaches, Wineries, Museums, And More!
Results within 1 mile of Greenport
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Greenport West
1 Unit Available
340 Westwood Lane
340 Westwood Lane, Greenport West, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home with Family Room, Deck and a Memorable Community Long Island Sound Beach Less Than 1/2 Mile Away. Labor Day to End of September $7,000 or $2,000 Per Week with Two Week Minimum. Winter Rental $3,000 Per Month
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Greenport West
1 Unit Available
675 Champlin Place
675 Champlin Place, Greenport West, NY
4 Bedrooms
$53,000
3300 sqft
Stem to Stern triple Mint Renovation of the Historic Youngs-Coyle Farmhouse. Bright, Airy, Open Plan with All Modern Conveniences Yet Steeped in Old World Charm. Large gunite Pool added 2019 to Complete the Perfect Greenport Get Away Package.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Greenport
1 Unit Available
73355 Main Road
73355 Main Road, Greenport West, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Sunny Daze - Rent A Taste Of The East End. Stunning 3BR Colonial On 1.3 Acres For Up To 8 Guests! Beautifully Updated Bathroom & Eat-In Kitchen W/SS Appliances & Granite Countertops. Spacious Living Room. Family Room W/Queen Sleeper.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Greenport West
1 Unit Available
905 9th Street
905 9th St, Greenport West, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
This home has had a total renovation from the studs. Everything is new. This North Fork property is just a stone throw from Greenport Village. The home offers excellent vacation potential, and is a terrific, convenient summer retreat.
1 of 15
Last updated August 22 at 06:19am
Greenport West
1 Unit Available
1075 Inlet Ln
1075 Inlet Lane, Greenport West, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
So Very Close To A Beautiful Bay Beach! 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Baths. 2 Large Decks And A Nice Yard. July - $5,500 Or $1,800 Per Week With Two Week Minimum. Or 8/18/19 To Labor Day (9/3/19) For $3800 Or $2,000 Per Week With Two Week Minimum
Results within 5 miles of Greenport
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Southold
1 Unit Available
845 Budds Pond Road
845 Budd Pond Road, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Rented thru Labor Day. Turn Key Bayfront Beauty! Located On A Quiet Cul-De-Sac In Willow Point Estates And Close To Bay Beaches And Southold Village, This Elegant North Fork Contemporary Is The Perfect Year Round Escape.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Southold
1 Unit Available
200 Gin Lane
200 Gin Lane, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Rented June, July & Aug-LD. Beautifully Appointed Beach House. Bay Haven Homeowners Association Private Beach At End Of Street.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Southold
1 Unit Available
485 Hickory Avenue
485 Hickory Avenue, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
2350 sqft
Rented to Labor Day. Turnkey water view home with pool. Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 3 bath, walking distance to Goose Creek. Gourmet Kitchen, Open Living Space, First Floor Master Suite. Outdoor space ideal for entertaining.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Southold
1 Unit Available
405 Cedar Point Dr.W
405 Cedar Point Drive West, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2400 sqft
Rented thru Labor Day. Impeccable home with numerous upgrades. Tastefully decorated. 4 Beds, 3.5 Baths with watervviews. New in-ground pool, Hot Tub. Private community bay beach. Ready For Summer Fun? Come To The North Fork... Everybody's Doing It!!
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Southold
1 Unit Available
400 Windjammer Drive
400 Windjammer Drive, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Beautiful bayside retreat in Harbor Lights. Open concept with expansive views out to the creek and bay through almost every window. Completely updated, comfortable, spacious, super clean and meticulously landscaped.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Southold
1 Unit Available
700 Gin Lane
700 Gin Lane, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2400 sqft
Rented through Labor Day - OFF SEASON RENTAL The Perfect Place To Enjoy a North Fork Vacation! Beautiful New Home In Bay Front Community. Open Living Room With Fireplace And Flat Screen Tv.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Southold
1 Unit Available
1305 Hiawathas Path
1305 Hiawathas Path, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Laughing Waters Ranch with a beautifully landscaped.35 private yard with patio, Playset, fire pit, gas grill. Walk to Private Association Beach. This charming 3 bed, 2 bath has a Master suite, cac and a large den which overlooks a beautiful yard.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Southold
1 Unit Available
355 Terry Lane
355 Terry Lane, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
4000 sqft
Sugar sand beach and spectacular water views from this modern Southold Bay stunner. Design and decor is "House Beautiful" on all 3 levels. Exterior living includes 2 waterside patios, deck and master bedroom balcony.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Southold
1 Unit Available
695 Rogers Road
695 Rogers Road, Southold, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
Room for all in this classic 5BR Beixedon classic Dutch Gambrel. 150' to Southold Bay. Swimming, fishing, kayaking or sailing just a stone's throw from your waterview deck.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Greenport rentals listed on Apartment List is $8,940.
Some of the colleges located in the Greenport area include Albertus Magnus College, Capital Community College, University of Hartford, Three Rivers Community College, and University of New Haven. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Greenport from include New Haven, Hartford, Middletown, Milford city, and Meriden.
