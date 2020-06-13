Apartment List
/
NY
/
poughkeepsie
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:20 PM

67 Apartments for rent in Poughkeepsie, NY

📍
College Hill
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
College Hill
2 Units Available
Corlies Manor
35 Flannery Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
713 sqft
Welcome to Corlies Manor! Close to everything and far from expense. We offer on & two bedroom apartment homes in a warm setting at very attractive prices heat and hot water included.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
10 N Clover Street
10 North Clover Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
Studio
$975
550 sqft
This beautiful studio Apartment is located off Main Street, Walking distance to train station, restaurants, shops. This unit features high ceilings and a beautiful shared courtyard. Off street parking is available for an additional fee.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
9 Squires Gate
9 Squires Gate, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1324 sqft
Bright and beautiful town home in Commons at Cedar community. Two bedroom 2.5 bath end unit has updated bathrooms and kitchen with granite counters and maple cabinets. Unfinished basement has laundry and additional storage.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
558 Main Street
558 Main Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
Studio
$1,100
453 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment in newly renovated building. All new appliances, Ductless heating and air conditioning. Close to shops, parks, schools and public transportation. Limited off street parking available for $50 monthly fee.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
20 N WHITE ST
20 North White Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1200 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! MOVE IN READY! 2 BEDROOM AND 1 BATH 2ND FLOOR APARTMENT FEATURING SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING ROOM, WELL PROPORTIONED BEDROOMS, HARDWOOD FLOOR, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, LUXURIOUS BATHROOM, REAR DECK AND OFF

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
109 N Clinton St
109 North Clinton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1250 sqft
Newly Renovated three bedroom second floor unit in heart of downtown Poughkeepsie! Perfectly located near Walkway Over the Hudson, Starbucks shops, and so much more! Master bedroom has two closets.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
400 CHURCH ST--APT 10
400 Church Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
Studio
$1,000
650 sqft
WE ARE OFFERING A THIRD FLOOR TWO ROOM STUDIO APARTMENT (BEDROOM, KITCHEN & BATH; NO LIVING ROOM) WITH HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED; PICTURES MAY BE FROM ANOTHER APT IN BLDG. FUTURE RESIDENT(S) TO PAY THEIR OWN COOKING GAS & ELECTRIC.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
28 HOOKER AVE APT 1
28 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Heat & hot water is included in this two bedroom, first floor apartment with off the street parking included.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Mount Carmel Historic District
1 Unit Available
45 DELAFIELD ST
45 Delafield Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Conveniently Located 2 Bedroom Apartment for rent. This property was recently renovated. Open floor plan main living space. Newer appliances, property is efficient with updated insulation for energy efficiency.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
28 CONKLIN ST
28 Conklin Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1350 sqft
LARGE FIRST FLOOR TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT W/HIGH CEILINGS, NEW FLOORING & FRESH PAINT. EAT-IN KITCHEN W/PATIO ACCESS, LARGE LIVING ROOM & WELL PROPORTIONED BEDROOMS. NATURAL GAS FOR HEAT, HOT WATER & COOKING.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
60 TAYLOR AVE
60 Taylor Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
684 sqft
Fall in love with this bright, comfortable 1st floor apartment. On a cul-de-sac, yet it is conveniently located close to Marist College, Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, Poughkeepsie Train Station, Mid-Hudson Bridge and Rt 9.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
24 GREENHOUSE LANE
24 Greenhouse Lane, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1206 sqft
SUPER LOCATION TOWNHOUSE AT END OF CUL DE SAC. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, PRIVACY FENCE FOR A PRIVATE BACKYARD AND SIDE YARD. BACKS UP TO VASSAR COLLEGE LANDS. LARGE DECK OFF EIK. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT FOR THOSE THAT HAVE ALLERGIES.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
155 N CLINTON ST
155 North Clinton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Updated two bedroom apartment, offering granite counter top, washer/dryer, spacious bedrooms and off street parking. Heat and hot water Included. You will not be disappointed.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
57 S HAMILTON ST
57 South Hamilton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,025
550 sqft
Attractive Southside of Poughkeepsie rental offering 1 bedroom, high ceiling, ample natural light, natural gas for cooking, fresh paint and more. Heat, Hot Water, off street parking, and maintenance are included.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
14 YOUNG ST
14 Young Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
661 sqft
Adorable cape in close vicinity to Vassar Hospital. 2 bedrooms, bright and sunny, enclosed back porch overlooking private yard. Gleaming hardwood floors, nice eat in kitchen, attic storage. Off street parking, shed, landscaped.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
160 ACADEMY ST
160 Academy Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
WELL-MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH END UNIT IN EXECUTIVE TOWERS, A HIGH-RISE BUILDING WITH DOORMAN SERVICE JUST MINUTES FROM ROUTE 9, SHOPPING, HOSPITALS, TRAINS & COLLEGES.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
639 MAIN ST
639 Main Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Large 3 bedroom second floor apartment on Main Street in the City of Poughkeepsie. Freshly painted. Tenants pay for heat and electric. $1,300/month. Credit and background check required. No pets or smoking. One month security deposit.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
76 NORTH CLINTON APT 1
76 North Clinton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FRESHLY PAINTED ONE BEDROOM (LEGALLY A TWO BEDROOM)UNIT ON FIRST FLOOR OF A 3 FAMILY HOME!! PETS ON CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH ADDTL 50.00 MO. TENANT TO PAY THEIR OWN UTILITIES WATER AND GARBAGE INCLUDED IN RENT

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
6 EASTMAN TERRACE
6 Eastman Terrace, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Gorgeous penthouse 2 bedroom with an amazing view conveniently located in Poughkeepsie. Newly redone, eat in kitchen, original hardwood floors, new appliances. Convenient to Metro-North, Amtrak, buses, and Rt. 9.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
100 SOUTH AVE
100 South Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2495 sqft
Super 3 bedroom, plus family room, rental. Freshly painted, all new carpeting. Family room has just been upgraded with new insulation, separate thermostat, new BB heat and all new thermo windows.
Results within 1 mile of Poughkeepsie

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Highland
1 Unit Available
58 Bellevue Drive
58 Bellevue Road, Highland, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sweet spacious Cottage located in the lovely hamlet of Highland. Features a 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath and an additional room that could be used as 2nd bedroom or home office.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2339 NEW HACKENSACK RD
2339 New Hackensack Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1368 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom cottage with lots of privacy. Hardwood floors in both bedrooms, living and dining room. Lots of light throughout with French doors and sun porch. There are two patios and grassy area to enjoy the outside.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
97 BOARDMAN
97 Boardman Road, Dutchess County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3126 sqft
Centrally located , so convenient to schools, hospitals, transportation, and shopping, this gem of a cape will surprise you when you walk through the doors. Sitting on 1.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Fairview
1 Unit Available
51 CREEK RD
51 Creek Road, Fairview, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,295
760 sqft
Very nice and well kept complex, heat ,hot water included

Median Rent in Poughkeepsie

Last updated Mar. 2016
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Poughkeepsie is $945, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,126.
Studio
$851
1 Bed
$945
2 Beds
$1,126
3+ Beds
$1,452
City GuidePoughkeepsie
Situated between New York City and Albany in the Hudson River Valley is a town called Poughkeepsie — or, the “Queen of the Hudson River” if you’re so inclined. The largest city in the metro area and the county seat of Dutchess County, Poughkeepsie has served as a hometown for famous American families (Astors, Vanderbilts) throughout history and today is home to 32,000 happy New Yorkers. Coveted for its location, arts, and low cost of living — especially by NY standards — Poughkeepsie has all ...
Life in Poughkeepsie

The beauty of apartments for rent in Poughkeepsie, aside from the plethora of available units, is that they are usually in a park-like, serene setting. Whether you are in search of a studio or a luxury apartment, Poughkeepsie won’t let you down — and you’ll still have money left over to ride the Hudson River Line into NYC on the weekends.

Studio apartments in Poughkeepsie range from $800 - $850, one bedrooms from $850 - $975, and two bedrooms from $1,000 - $1,200. Along with great amenities (pool, playground, baseball fields, parking, Wi-Fi, clubhouse, dishwasher) many Poughkeepsie apartments, like Village Crest, come with utilities included (such as hot water and heat). Most apartments in Poughkeepsie are also pet-friendly once you pay a deposit and pass a pet interview. Rates vary so check with the leasing office.

A move-in deposit for your new Poughkeepsie rental is typically equivalent to one month’s rent. However, the market here is competitive and communities are constantly running specials ($300 off rent, no move-in fee, etc.), so find the best deal and jump on it!

For all you renters looking for something special in Poughkeepsie (luxury apartments, furnished apartments), this info is for you. Luxury apartments in Poughkeepsie, such as the highly coveted Mountain Brook Apartments, will feature everything from private parking and hardwood floors to a gym, in-unit washer & dryer, doormen, and oversized closets. Furnished apartments in Poughkeepsie are a little bit harder to come by and seem to be more readily available downtown.

Becoming a Poughkeepsie native puts you in reach of so many exciting adventures. An active city, there is no shortage of sporting events, recreational opportunities, and local art and music to keep life interesting. Find your Poughkeepsie apartment today and discover why residents proudly proclaim “I love NY!”

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Poughkeepsie?
In Poughkeepsie, the median rent is $851 for a studio, $945 for a 1-bedroom, $1,126 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,452 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Poughkeepsie, check out our monthly Poughkeepsie Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Poughkeepsie?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Poughkeepsie include College Hill.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Poughkeepsie?
Some of the colleges located in the Poughkeepsie area include Marist College, Vassar College, Norwalk Community College, Mercy College, and State University of New York at New Paltz. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Poughkeepsie?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Poughkeepsie from include Stamford, Norwalk, Danbury, White Plains, and Ossining.

Similar Pages

Poughkeepsie 1 BedroomsPoughkeepsie 2 Bedrooms
Poughkeepsie Apartments with ParkingPoughkeepsie Dog Friendly Apartments
Poughkeepsie Pet Friendly Places

Nearby Neighborhoods

College Hill