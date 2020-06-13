67 Apartments for rent in Poughkeepsie, NY

Situated between New York City and Albany in the Hudson River Valley is a town called Poughkeepsie — or, the “Queen of the Hudson River” if you’re so inclined. The largest city in the metro area and the county seat of Dutchess County, Poughkeepsie has served as a hometown for famous American families (Astors, Vanderbilts) throughout history and today is home to 32,000 happy New Yorkers. Coveted for its location, arts, and low cost of living — especially by NY standards — Poughkeepsie has all ...

Life in Poughkeepsie The beauty of apartments for rent in Poughkeepsie, aside from the plethora of available units, is that they are usually in a park-like, serene setting. Whether you are in search of a studio or a luxury apartment, Poughkeepsie won’t let you down — and you’ll still have money left over to ride the Hudson River Line into NYC on the weekends. Studio apartments in Poughkeepsie range from $800 - $850, one bedrooms from $850 - $975, and two bedrooms from $1,000 - $1,200. Along with great amenities (pool, playground, baseball fields, parking, Wi-Fi, clubhouse, dishwasher) many Poughkeepsie apartments, like Village Crest, come with utilities included (such as hot water and heat). Most apartments in Poughkeepsie are also pet-friendly once you pay a deposit and pass a pet interview. Rates vary so check with the leasing office. A move-in deposit for your new Poughkeepsie rental is typically equivalent to one month’s rent. However, the market here is competitive and communities are constantly running specials ($300 off rent, no move-in fee, etc.), so find the best deal and jump on it! For all you renters looking for something special in Poughkeepsie (luxury apartments, furnished apartments), this info is for you. Luxury apartments in Poughkeepsie, such as the highly coveted Mountain Brook Apartments, will feature everything from private parking and hardwood floors to a gym, in-unit washer & dryer, doormen, and oversized closets. Furnished apartments in Poughkeepsie are a little bit harder to come by and seem to be more readily available downtown. Becoming a Poughkeepsie native puts you in reach of so many exciting adventures. An active city, there is no shortage of sporting events, recreational opportunities, and local art and music to keep life interesting. Find your Poughkeepsie apartment today and discover why residents proudly proclaim “I love NY!”