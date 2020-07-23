/
/
kings county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:32 AM
2206 Apartments for rent in Kings County, NY📍
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
17 Units Available
Williamsburg
34 Berry
34 Berry St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,395
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,300
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1074 sqft
Fully equipped apartment kitchens have gas ranges, microwaves and garbage disposal. Abundant closets offer extensive storage space. Enjoy access to a coffee lounge and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Located near McCarren Park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 12:16 AM
17 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,746
1 Bedroom
$3,271
2 Bedrooms
$4,236
The spirit of Brooklyn reigns supreme at Hoyt & Horn, where life is lived all in.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
$
13 Units Available
Williamsburg
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,780
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,286
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,821
934 sqft
Near East River State Park and close to Kent Avenue Citi Bike station. Apartments offer kitchens with stainless steel appliances and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site rooftop lounge boasting waterfront views of Manhattan.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
$
14 Units Available
Greenpoint
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,768
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,400
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,105
993 sqft
Located in the thriving Williamsburg neighborhood. Spacious apartments with oversized windows and lofty ceilings. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center with workout patio, game room with billiards, and rooftop deck with skyline views.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 10:55 PM
$
10 Units Available
Flatbush
Eleventh and Third Apartments
200 E 11th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,900
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$5,575
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,600
1024 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Eleventh and Third Apartments in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
84 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,670
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,223
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,775
1085 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hub in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
$
24 Units Available
Brooklyn Heights
180 Montague
180 Montague St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,878
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,322
1070 sqft
With two nearby subway stations and views of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty, this property's proximity to the Upper Bay isn't all that's impressive. Units include walk-in closets, and on-site parking is provided.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
33 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,215
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,805
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,605
1180 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Welcome to where the charm and comfort of Fort Greene meet the energy and connectivity of downtown Brooklyn.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
35 Units Available
Greenpoint
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$3,035
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,505
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,010
1045 sqft
Sweeping Manhattan views frame this full floor of amenity spaces, designed by Gachot Studios with modern comfort and maximum enjoyment in mind. Entertain friends, hang out with neighbors and enjoy this extra living space.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
$
54 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,313
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,893
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,808
1002 sqft
Transportation is easy at this community thanks to several nearby Metro stops and I-278. Valet parking is available so residents can hurry upstairs to the rooftop lounge. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 23 at 12:04 AM
23 Units Available
Williamsburg
247 N7
247 N 7th St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,692
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,571
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,334
875 sqft
Fantastic Manhattan skyline views. Trendy community that's newly finished. Fabulous upgrades including white oak flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, lots of storage, and private terraces. Rooftop deck, courtyard, and yoga room.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
90 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,475
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,819
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,341
1127 sqft
Residents love the fire pit, 24-hour gym, and beautiful views of Manhattan and Brooklyn provided at this community. Interstate 278 and several Metro stations are nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. On-site parking provided.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
89 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,255
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,770
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
942 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of downtown Brooklyn close to the A/C, F and R trains at Jay Street-Metro Tech station. Luxury building offers elevator, courtyard and bathtub. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
41 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,760
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,045
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,120
1078 sqft
Modern layouts with updated kitchens. Stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and quartz stone counters. In-unit washer and dryer in all homes. City skyline views. On-site parking garage.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
11 Units Available
Sheepshead Bay
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,235
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,516
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,173
982 sqft
Brand-new apartments with modern kitchens, quartz stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Stunning views from the Sky Lounge and pool with cabanas. Pet spa and pet run on premises.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 11:36 AM
3 Units Available
Williamsburg
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,295
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Life in New York is grand. Towering buildings, brilliant lights, and endless possibilities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
2 Units Available
Carroll Gardens
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,361
950 sqft
335 Carroll features studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as five duplex units. Open kitchens - outfitted with Bosch appliances - feature unique touches like marble tile back splashes and wood detailing.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 01:09 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Brooklyn
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,395
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7 DEKALB AVENUE in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 01:04 AM
10 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
10 City Point
10 City Pt, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,521
1 Bedroom
$2,878
2 Bedrooms
$4,730
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 City Point in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
7 Units Available
Fort Greene
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,533
357 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,390
814 sqft
Lots of space for the area. This new boutique building features hardwood flooring, white cabinetry, high-efficiency appliances and walk-in closets. On-site rooftop garden and lounge, community lounge, bike room, concierge, and a conservatory.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 21 at 02:00 PM
6 Units Available
Clinton Hill
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$1,550
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Your laundry, utilities, household essentials, professional cleanings, and WiFi are covered under one all-inclusive rate.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 21 at 01:43 PM
7 Units Available
Gowanus
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,142
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,958
855 sqft
Meet your perfect home, Common Baltic West, completely compatible with your lifestyle and personal needs. Your own private space in a friendly home. Expect beautifully designed rooms and studios at Common.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 21 at 01:36 PM
15 Units Available
Gowanus
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,650
1 Bedroom
$3,175
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
Think about this: no last minute runs to the laundromat, no fighting over who cleaned community spaces. Free WiFi, in-suite laundry, gym, coworking space, and more are covered in one all inclusive rate.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
21 Units Available
Boerum Hill
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,280
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,960
950 sqft
Enjoy all sorts of amenities in a community close to the Boerum Hill neighborhood. Gym, concierge and clubhouse on site. Air-conditioned apartments have in-unit laundry. E-payments allowed. Pets welcome.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Kings County area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
New York, Brooklyn, Bronx, Queens, and Jersey City have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJSecaucus, NJGuttenberg, NJEast Rutherford, NJRutherford, NJNorth Arlington, NJEdgewater, NJ