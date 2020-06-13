/
79 Apartments for rent in Cutchogue, NY📍
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Cutchogue
1 Unit Available
36225 Main Road
36225 Main Road, Cutchogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
1825 sqft
Exceptional Historic Cottage With Lush Scenic Courtyard, Fruit Orchards And Vineyard Views.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Cutchogue
1 Unit Available
4875 Nassau Point Rd
4875 Nassau Point Road, Cutchogue, NY
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
3200 sqft
Nestled among rolling wooded hills in one of the North Fork's most prestigious neighborhoods, this immaculate and private 5 bedroom, 4.55 bathroom beach home awaits you.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Cutchogue
1 Unit Available
530 Stillwater
530 Stillwater Avenue, Cutchogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,400
1800 sqft
*Update* rented through Aug. 31, 2020. Available September on. Summer getaway with an in-ground pool and close to beach. In the heart of all the North Fork has to offer. Seasonal rental, weekly price with a 14 night minimum
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Cutchogue
1 Unit Available
5270 Nassau Point Road
5270 Nassau Point Road, Cutchogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
**Update- rented through Labor Day 2020.**. Gourmet Chef's kitchen opens into great room with cathedral ceilings, perfect for entertaining. The outdoor seating on the deck overlooks the pool and magical gardens.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Cutchogue
1 Unit Available
6925 Nassau Point Road
6925 Nassau Point Road, Cutchogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime North Fork waterfront property with private beach and in-ground swimming pool on Nassau Point Road, overlooking Peconic Bay. This retreat is perfect for water sports, windsurfing, paddle boarding, swimming, & kayaking.
Results within 1 mile of Cutchogue
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Peconic
1 Unit Available
6145 Indian Neck Ln
6145 Indian Neck Ln, Peconic, NY
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
This sweet waterfront home is tucked away in quite residential Peconic. Completely renovated in the fall of 2019, the two-bedroom cottage offers beautiful views of Richmond Creek.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
New Suffolk
1 Unit Available
1470 Jackson Street
1470 Jackson Street, New Suffolk, NY
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
Available Sept 1, 2020 to Sept 30, 2020. 100 Ft. Of Sugar Sand Beach Awaits You This Summer In The Historic Hamlet Of New Suffolk! This 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home On An Acre Also Features An Outdoor Shower And A Double-Sided Fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Cutchogue
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Southold
1 Unit Available
845 Budds Pond Road
845 Budd Pond Road, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Rented thru Labor Day. Turn Key Bayfront Beauty! Located On A Quiet Cul-De-Sac In Willow Point Estates And Close To Bay Beaches And Southold Village, This Elegant North Fork Contemporary Is The Perfect Year Round Escape.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Southold
1 Unit Available
200 Gin Lane
200 Gin Lane, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Rented June, July & Aug-LD. Beautifully Appointed Beach House. Bay Haven Homeowners Association Private Beach At End Of Street.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Mattituck
1 Unit Available
3650 Ole Jule Lane
3650 Ole Jule Lane, Mattituck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Rented the month of August. 130Ft. Bulkhead waterfront home on James Creek. Mlt 2.5Ft. Deeded dock accommodates 2 boats. Walk to sandy bay beach.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Southold
1 Unit Available
1205 Lake Drive
1205 Lake Drive, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
4000 sqft
Rented July to Labor Day. Fabulous Lakefront Home With All The Amenities For A Wonderful Summer Vacation! Great Views Of Li Sound And Lake. 4 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, Panoramic Vies Of Long Island Sound, 20X60 In-Ground Heated Pool, Central Air.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Southold
1 Unit Available
485 Hickory Avenue
485 Hickory Avenue, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
2350 sqft
Rented to Labor Day. Turnkey water view home with pool. Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 3 bath, walking distance to Goose Creek. Gourmet Kitchen, Open Living Space, First Floor Master Suite. Outdoor space ideal for entertaining.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Southold
1 Unit Available
405 Cedar Point Dr.W
405 Cedar Point Drive West, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2400 sqft
Rented thru Labor Day. Impeccable home with numerous upgrades. Tastefully decorated. 4 Beds, 3.5 Baths with watervviews. New in-ground pool, Hot Tub. Private community bay beach. Ready For Summer Fun? Come To The North Fork... Everybody's Doing It!!
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Southold
1 Unit Available
400 Windjammer Drive
400 Windjammer Drive, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Beautiful bayside retreat in Harbor Lights. Open concept with expansive views out to the creek and bay through almost every window. Completely updated, comfortable, spacious, super clean and meticulously landscaped.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Laurel
1 Unit Available
1765 Delmar Drive
1765 Delmar Drive, Laurel, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Comfortable home features large EIK, LR w FP, MBR ensuite, 2 addl br, full ba, office and large enclosed patio from which to enjoy the yard and adjoining farmland. Private association ROW to the beach. Call for video tour.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Southold
1 Unit Available
700 Gin Lane
700 Gin Lane, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2400 sqft
Rented through Labor Day - OFF SEASON RENTAL The Perfect Place To Enjoy a North Fork Vacation! Beautiful New Home In Bay Front Community. Open Living Room With Fireplace And Flat Screen Tv.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Southold
1 Unit Available
1305 Hiawathas Path
1305 Hiawathas Path, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Laughing Waters Ranch with a beautifully landscaped.35 private yard with patio, Playset, fire pit, gas grill. Walk to Private Association Beach. This charming 3 bed, 2 bath has a Master suite, cac and a large den which overlooks a beautiful yard.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
North Sea
1 Unit Available
9 Peconic Crescent
9 Peconic Avenue, North Sea, NY
4 Bedrooms
$38,000
1500 sqft
This Home Is On Private Street With Private Access Across The Street To Great Peconic Bay Beach. 1.5 Hours From City, House Comes With Kayak, Paddle Board, All Beach Gear. Wi-fi, New Appliances, A/C, Wrap Around Deck Perfect For Grilling.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Southold
1 Unit Available
355 Terry Lane
355 Terry Lane, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
4000 sqft
Sugar sand beach and spectacular water views from this modern Southold Bay stunner. Design and decor is "House Beautiful" on all 3 levels. Exterior living includes 2 waterside patios, deck and master bedroom balcony.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Southold
1 Unit Available
695 Rogers Road
695 Rogers Road, Southold, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
Room for all in this classic 5BR Beixedon classic Dutch Gambrel. 150' to Southold Bay. Swimming, fishing, kayaking or sailing just a stone's throw from your waterview deck.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Southold
1 Unit Available
430 Terry Lane
430 Terry Lane, Southold, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
800 sqft
Picture Perfect 2-bed, 1-Ba Cottage in Founders Landing. 2 Pristine Beaches Nearby. Chic & Simple Beach House, Completely Renovated. Private Backyard. A Great Place From Which to Explore All the North Fork has to Offer.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Southold
1 Unit Available
1605 N Parish Dr
1605 North Parish Drive, Southold, NY
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
Seasonal Rental, June through the Fall. $10,000/week, $35,000/mos, 2 week minimum. Beautiful waterfront property on Peconic Bay. Beach, boating and swimming at your doorstep.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Southold
1 Unit Available
870 Bay Home Road
870 Bay Home Road, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
1784 sqft
Limited Summer 2020 left, only Aug 16th to Sept 5th: $14,000. Southold Summer Home with large private sugar sand beach on the open bay. Video: https://bit.ly/OBH2020b Open plan first floor living / dining room and screened in porch.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Laurel
1 Unit Available
155 Delmar Drive
155 Delmar Drive, Laurel, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1300 sqft
Charming Laurel Country Estates, Comfortable Three Bedroom Ranch. Private Bay Beach for neighborhood residents. Rear yard with deck off the kitchen for outdoor entertaining. Convenient to Mattituck Shopping Center, Cinema, Wineries, and Boating.
