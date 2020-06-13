Apartment List
/
NY
/
rockville centre
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:00 PM

243 Apartments for rent in Rockville Centre, NY

📍
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Rockville Centre
27 Units Available
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,805
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1202 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rockville Centre
1 Unit Available
467 Hempstead Avenue
467 Hempstead Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,499
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Colonial in Old Canterbury of Rockville Center.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rockville Centre
1 Unit Available
90 Ongly Street
90 Ongley Street, Rockville Centre, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,725
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 90 Ongly Street in Rockville Centre. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rockville Centre
1 Unit Available
169 Maple Avenue
169 Maple Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3 Bedroom Apartment on the second floor of the 2 story building. Close to public transportation, shopping and restaurant.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rockville Centre
1 Unit Available
472 Merrick Road
472 Merrick Road, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
WOW..Location!.. Location! Mint. Newly renovated, Beautiful 2 bedroom Apartment in legal, Well Maintained 2 Family Home. 1st Floor has Hardwood Floors Thru-out. Full, Large, Basement Storage. Small dog or cat permitted.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rockville Centre
1 Unit Available
1 Jefferson Avenue
1 Jefferson Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
810 sqft
Excellent, Spacious 2 Bedroom Unit With A Nice Layout. The Apartment Was freshly Painted & The Wood Floors Are Currently Being Sanded & Stained. The Unit Has Large Windows & Plenty Of Closets.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rockville Centre
1 Unit Available
45 Grand Avenue
45 Grand Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
$1,700
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Studio Apartment for rent in Rockville Centre, Very Spacious Room that fits bed and Living area comfortably, Big Eat in Kitchin with Gas stove, Dishwasher and entrance to lovely Balcony with a perfect view to have your morning coffee on.
Results within 1 mile of Rockville Centre

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Malverne
1 Unit Available
180 Rolling St
180 Rolling Street, Malverne, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2175 sqft
3 br house for rent - Property Id: 250285 Totally Renovated Home w/ All High-End Upgrades! This Home Boasts a Custom Kitchen w/ Quartz Ctrps/ SS Appls (Frig w/ Wifi), 2 Brand New Baths (1 w/ Jacuzzi & 1 w/ Body Jets), Living Rm w/ Fpl, 3 Huge Bdrms

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
40 W Marshall St 1&2
40 West Marshall Street, Hempstead, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1500 sqft
Unit 1&2 Available 07/01/20 40 W. Marshall St. - Property Id: 300751 This Home on W Marshall St, Hempstead, NY is a furnished, single family home that contains 1,500 sq ft and was built in 1951. It contains 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
65 Allen St
65 Allen Street, Hempstead, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
WHOLE HOUSE 4 B/R 1 BATH OKAY FOR DAYCARE - Property Id: 186487 Beautifully Renovated Cape On Tree Line Street. Cozy Living Room, Beautiful Formal Dining Room, Great Eat In Kitchen, Full Basement For Storage And Utilities.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
140 Atlantic Avenue
140 Atlantic Avenue, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful large spacious townhouse, Eat in Kitchen, Living Room w/ FP, Dining Room, 1/2 Bath, WI Laundry Rm, deck w/ Gas BBQ, Master Bedroom w/ Full large Bath, Stall Shower and separate Tub, WI Closet, Bedroom, Bedroom Full Bath, Full finished

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
114 Atlantic Avenue
114 Atlantic Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
One of a kind, beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo, with a large terrace and storage unit. Tons of natural light, perfect for entertaining. Great layout and well kept. Blue Ribbon Lynbrook School district #20.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
27 Park Place
27 Park Place, Lynbrook, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Renovated 4 bedroom apartment in Lynbrook School District 20. Kitchen, new bathroom, Living Room Dining room combination. Wood floors throughout. Large walk up attic for storage. New windows.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
28 Lawrence Avenue
28 Lawrence Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2nd floor of small building,

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
32 Forest Ave
32 Forest Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2ND FLOOR ONE BEDROOM

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
84 Evans Avenue
84 Evans Avenue, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1084 sqft
Completely Redone. 3 bed 1.5 bath Ranch. large living rm, EIK, master w/half bath Hi Hats, Ceiling Fans. Plenty of storage. Huge Yard, Close To Lirr. Immediate Occupancy. Small Dogs Considered. NO CATS.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
South Hempstead
1 Unit Available
1027 Long Beach Rd
1027 Long Beach Road, South Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Clean, Spacious and Comfortable second floor apt.. Fresh paint and carpets. Private use of Driveway and Front Door Entrance. Large living room could fit a formal dining area too. EIK, Large bathroom with a tub/shower.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
89 Melrose Avenue
89 Melrose Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
700 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 2nd Floor 2 BR Apt. in house in quiet location. Gorgeous updated kitchen w/Gas Cooking, new Laminate Floors, Lrg LR w/Closet, Lrg MBR, BR - all freshly painted & new carpet. Lovely updated Full Bath.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
385 Silver Lane
385 Silver Ln, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Newly Renovated Ranch House. 2/3 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath. Kitchen, LR/DR, Washer/Dryer.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
4 Windsor Parkway
4 Windsor Parkway, Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
Beautifully renovated whole cape style house rental (excludes basement). Large eat-in-kitchen/dining area, living room with new flooring, 2 bedrooms, with large family room and spa like bath.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
East Rockaway
1 Unit Available
237 Marina Pointe Drive
237 Marina Pointe Dr, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 237 Marina Pointe Drive in East Rockaway. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
128 Hempstead Avenue
128 Hempstead Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
3300 sqft
Sun-filled, gorgeous home for rent. Renovated In 2003. Beautiful entry foyer leading to gourmet chefs EIK + living rm. Formal dining rm overlooking deck w/sliders 2 private yard. 1/2 Bath. Walk-up to family rm or a br.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
East Rockaway
1 Unit Available
51 Baisley Avenue
51 Baisley Avenue, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Sunny and Spacious apartment. New Kitchen with quartz counter-tops, new appliances and New bathroom. Close to banks, gym, bagel store, pet store and train(LIRR). Wont last...

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
260 Earle Avenue
260 Earle Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 260 Earle Avenue in Lynbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!

Median Rent in Rockville Centre

Last updated Oct. 2017
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Rockville Centre is $1,718, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,046.
Studio
$1,547
1 Bed
$1,718
2 Beds
$2,046
3+ Beds
$2,639
City GuideRockville Centre
"Almost every house in this village has been redone or close to it. It's beautiful, and the downtown is much more vibrant than when I was a kid." (Francis Murray, Mayor of Rockville Centre)

Although Rockville Centre is officially an incorporated village, "centre" is a fitting description as this community doesn't quite fit the Long Island definition of a town, city or village: it's more a combination of the three. It's a small, unique community in the town of Hempstead, with a population of about 24,568 people. Rockville Centre is only one of three communities in Long Island that is self-sufficient enough to provide its own electricity. As a result, the village was the only one that still had lights burning after superstorm Sandy struck. The village is ranked as one of the safest areas in New York, and residents report that police and emergency services are usually on the scene within minutes. The weather is typical for Long Island, with hot summers and cold winters, so look for both heating and cooling installations during your search for rental housing. The fact that Rockville Centre is such a charming place and close to all the main New York attractions really adds to its appeal.

Renting in Rockville

Availability

If you have set your eyes on Rockville Centre, you have to be prepared to act quickly. Places to rent here go like sweet cakes, especially the smaller one-bedroom apartments and studio apartments for rent, as they tend to be more affordable. Rental properties in Rockville are not cheap, and although there are plenty of apartment complexes, only 25% of all properties in the village are renter occupied (while only a minuscule 1.14% are available for rent most of the time). The "out with the old, and in with the new" transition usually happens very quickly, and you need to be there to catch it in time.

Costs

As mentioned, house rent is very expensive in the village. Even New Yorkers will need to take a deep breath before looking at the rates, as the rent in Rockville Centre is almost 10% percent more expensive than in the rest of New York. Out-of-towners might want to sit down and take a gulp of whiskey (or extra strong coffee) to soften the blow, as Rockville Centre's rent is 47% greater than the average in America. The cost of living in Rockville is also quite steep, standing 26% higher than the average for New York.

Winning the Battle

Getting into an apartment complex in Rockville Centre really comes down to a battle of wits. Your ultimate goal is to convince your landlord that you are the best candidate out of the long list of other puppy-eyed tenants waiting for a "yes." Ensure that you've prepared glowing references from previous landlords and proof of sufficient income, and check that your credit record is impeccable. Have a check ready for the security deposit along with the first month's rent. Be cordial, dress like a person of very sober habits and omit any foul phrases from your vocabulary.

Rockville Centre Neighborhoods

Check out the following neighborhoods in Rockville Centre before deciding where to put down roots.

Canterbury: This is a beautiful upscale area with stately Tudor and colonial-style houses, each situated on a large plot.

New Canterbury: Situated on the northern side of the village, this area has a lot of newer, colonial-style houses. Many of them have brick construction.

Harvard: This is the western part of Rockville Centre with slightly smaller, mostly colonial-style homes. Harvard is an easy walk away from the downtown area.

Bryn Mawr: This area also has some beautiful Tudor-style houses, although they are a bit smaller than you would find in Canterbury. It's situated east of Harvard and south of Demott street. Most of the homes here have beautiful front gardens.

South Side: Situated just below the downtown area, the south side of Rockville Centre is a bit separated from the rest of the village, but it also features some stunning properties and estate-size houses.

Life in Rockville Centre

People

Happy people are friendly people, and the people from Rockville Centre are very happy with where they live. It's a very involved community with plenty of events, including charity concerts, musical performances and theater plays organized by local groups throughout the year.

Transport

Although many people in Rockville Centre have their own cars, commuting to Manhattan is much quicker by train. The LIRR station is situated in the middle of the village. The train takes about 35 minutes to get to New York City, while you'll sit in traffic between an hour to an hour and a half in a car. There is also a well developed bus system with stops throughout the village.

Recreation

Rockville Centre is a nature lover's dream and very good at convincing you that you're not really living in the city. With seven parks spanning a total of over 140 acres, there are plenty of green spaces to relax, picnic, jog or play. Even closer is Hempstead Lake State Park, which is situated just west of the village. Those who want to enjoy a day on the beach only have to take a 15-minute drive to get to Oceanside or Jones Beach.

Nightlife

There is always something happening in town, and the village has a vibrant nightlife. You can go watch the latest movies at the six-screen Fantasy 5 Loews movie theater or have a delicious dinner at one of the many excellent restaurants. There is something for every taste, such as Mama Lee's with its delicious Taiwanese food, George Martin the Original (a true American bistro serving dishes ranging from steak to seafood) and Gino's Pizzeria for those in the mood for a traditional-style pizza

If you can afford to live in Rockville Centre, this is the place to be on Long Island. You will enjoy all the benefits of city life but still experience peace and tranquility. May your search for your dream house or apartment be fruitful.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Rockville Centre?
In Rockville Centre, the median rent is $1,547 for a studio, $1,718 for a 1-bedroom, $2,046 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,639 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rockville Centre, check out our monthly Rockville Centre Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Rockville Centre?
Some of the colleges located in the Rockville Centre area include Molloy College, LIU Brooklyn, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, and Columbia University in the City of New York. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Rockville Centre?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rockville Centre from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Yonkers.

Similar Pages

Rockville Centre 1 BedroomsRockville Centre 2 Bedrooms
Rockville Centre Apartments with BalconyRockville Centre Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rockville Centre Studio Apartments