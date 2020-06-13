243 Apartments for rent in Rockville Centre, NY📍
Although Rockville Centre is officially an incorporated village, "centre" is a fitting description as this community doesn't quite fit the Long Island definition of a town, city or village: it's more a combination of the three. It's a small, unique community in the town of Hempstead, with a population of about 24,568 people. Rockville Centre is only one of three communities in Long Island that is self-sufficient enough to provide its own electricity. As a result, the village was the only one that still had lights burning after superstorm Sandy struck. The village is ranked as one of the safest areas in New York, and residents report that police and emergency services are usually on the scene within minutes. The weather is typical for Long Island, with hot summers and cold winters, so look for both heating and cooling installations during your search for rental housing. The fact that Rockville Centre is such a charming place and close to all the main New York attractions really adds to its appeal.
Availability
If you have set your eyes on Rockville Centre, you have to be prepared to act quickly. Places to rent here go like sweet cakes, especially the smaller one-bedroom apartments and studio apartments for rent, as they tend to be more affordable. Rental properties in Rockville are not cheap, and although there are plenty of apartment complexes, only 25% of all properties in the village are renter occupied (while only a minuscule 1.14% are available for rent most of the time). The "out with the old, and in with the new" transition usually happens very quickly, and you need to be there to catch it in time.
Costs
As mentioned, house rent is very expensive in the village. Even New Yorkers will need to take a deep breath before looking at the rates, as the rent in Rockville Centre is almost 10% percent more expensive than in the rest of New York. Out-of-towners might want to sit down and take a gulp of whiskey (or extra strong coffee) to soften the blow, as Rockville Centre's rent is 47% greater than the average in America. The cost of living in Rockville is also quite steep, standing 26% higher than the average for New York.
Winning the Battle
Getting into an apartment complex in Rockville Centre really comes down to a battle of wits. Your ultimate goal is to convince your landlord that you are the best candidate out of the long list of other puppy-eyed tenants waiting for a "yes." Ensure that you've prepared glowing references from previous landlords and proof of sufficient income, and check that your credit record is impeccable. Have a check ready for the security deposit along with the first month's rent. Be cordial, dress like a person of very sober habits and omit any foul phrases from your vocabulary.
Check out the following neighborhoods in Rockville Centre before deciding where to put down roots.
Canterbury: This is a beautiful upscale area with stately Tudor and colonial-style houses, each situated on a large plot.
New Canterbury: Situated on the northern side of the village, this area has a lot of newer, colonial-style houses. Many of them have brick construction.
Harvard: This is the western part of Rockville Centre with slightly smaller, mostly colonial-style homes. Harvard is an easy walk away from the downtown area.
Bryn Mawr: This area also has some beautiful Tudor-style houses, although they are a bit smaller than you would find in Canterbury. It's situated east of Harvard and south of Demott street. Most of the homes here have beautiful front gardens.
South Side: Situated just below the downtown area, the south side of Rockville Centre is a bit separated from the rest of the village, but it also features some stunning properties and estate-size houses.
People
Happy people are friendly people, and the people from Rockville Centre are very happy with where they live. It's a very involved community with plenty of events, including charity concerts, musical performances and theater plays organized by local groups throughout the year.
Transport
Although many people in Rockville Centre have their own cars, commuting to Manhattan is much quicker by train. The LIRR station is situated in the middle of the village. The train takes about 35 minutes to get to New York City, while you'll sit in traffic between an hour to an hour and a half in a car. There is also a well developed bus system with stops throughout the village.
Recreation
Rockville Centre is a nature lover's dream and very good at convincing you that you're not really living in the city. With seven parks spanning a total of over 140 acres, there are plenty of green spaces to relax, picnic, jog or play. Even closer is Hempstead Lake State Park, which is situated just west of the village. Those who want to enjoy a day on the beach only have to take a 15-minute drive to get to Oceanside or Jones Beach.
Nightlife
There is always something happening in town, and the village has a vibrant nightlife. You can go watch the latest movies at the six-screen Fantasy 5 Loews movie theater or have a delicious dinner at one of the many excellent restaurants. There is something for every taste, such as Mama Lee's with its delicious Taiwanese food, George Martin the Original (a true American bistro serving dishes ranging from steak to seafood) and Gino's Pizzeria for those in the mood for a traditional-style pizza
If you can afford to live in Rockville Centre, this is the place to be on Long Island. You will enjoy all the benefits of city life but still experience peace and tranquility. May your search for your dream house or apartment be fruitful.