putnam county
159 Apartments for rent in Putnam County, NY📍
31 Lakeview Terrace
31 Lakeview Terrace, Mahopac, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
720 sqft
Walk to town! This charming one bedroom apartment located on the second floor of a legal two family home is located within a 5 minute walk to town and features hardwood floors, living room, kitchen, one bedroom, over-sized bathroom, lots of closets
176 Turk Hill Rd
176 Turk Hill Road, Putnam County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Available 07/31/20 Turk Hill Colonial - Property Id: 300927 Tired of the toxic city? Get your social distance on in a beautiful colonial with three acres in desirable Turk Hill, Brewster.
62 Buckshollow Road
62 Bucks Hollow Road, Mahopac, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
750 sqft
Enjoy the perks of living in the Hudson Valley. Come see this roomy, sunlight filled one bedroom apartment located above current owner's single family home in a quiet residential neighborhood.
2302 Martingale Drive
2302 Martingale Drive, Putnam County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
801 sqft
Light and Bright Upper Level Saddler End Unit. Enter into the Large Living Room/ Dining area with Wall to Wall Carpeting, and a Sliding Glass Door to a deck. The kitchen has ample cabinets and a window for you to gaze out onto the backyard.
14 B Orchard Lane
14 B Orchard Ln, Putnam County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
5300 sqft
PLEASE USE LINK TO SEE 3D TOUR OF THE HOME. Brand new construction, completely tech ready home with Google Home pre-wired throughout entire house, Ethernet, Cat 6 cable and Altice optimum WiFi.
163 Highland Road
163 Highland Road, Putnam County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1134 sqft
Welcome to your charming cottage in the private community of Lake Valhalla. This two bedroom, one bath rental is surrounded by nature and has access to the private lake and clay tennis court.
9 Bradhurst Road
9 Bradhurst Road, Lake Carmel, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
2000 sqft
Be the first to live in this brand new Move in ready home. No expense was spared. Featuring 2000 sqft, open concept modern finishes. The large room features it s own bath and walk in closet. The finished basement is open to your imagination.
5 Putnam Avenue
5 Putnam Avenue, Brewster, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1350 sqft
Walk to train and shops. 5 minutes to 684, very convenient location for commuters. Charming older duplex, 2 level home with new kitchen and bathroom. Living room, kitchen, dining room, plus 3 bedrooms on second floor.
241 Route 6N
241 Route 6n, Putnam County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
Convenient Mahopac location to RENT with all utilities included - heat/water/electric/garbage/snow removal/landscaping. Tenant responsible for cable. Spacious 2 level apartment on second floor of commercial building.
307 Drew Lane
307 Drew Lane, Putnam County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,895
850 sqft
Lovely fully renovated unit on first floor with only five steps to the front door. Condo is in the back overlooking the garden with a deck, not the parking lot.
21 BARRETT HILL RD
21 Barrett Hill Road, Putnam County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1000 sqft
GORGEOUS, SPACIOUS AND EXTREMELY CLEAN 2 BED/1BATH ground floor Accessory Apartment FOR RENT IN PRIVATE HOUSE. Unit has 2 BR, 1 Bath, LR, DR, EIK with Updated Appliances and Countertops. Sliding Glass Doors to Private Backyard Patio.
47 Duke Drive
47 Duke Drive, Carmel Hamlet, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3771 sqft
Also for Sale - $575,000. Owner will consider rent with an option to buy too! Room to spread out both Inside & Out! Close to Train & Highways. This inviting Center Hall Colonial is immaculately kept! Two-Story Entry Foyer w/lots of natural light.
155 Shear Hill Road
155 Shear Hill Road, Putnam County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
600 sqft
DIRECT LAKEFRONT! Beautifully remodeled two bedroom apartment in side by side two family home on peaceful and quiet "LAKE CASSE".
13 Dunwoodie Road
13 Dunwoodie Road, Lake Carmel, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
620 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13 Dunwoodie Road in Lake Carmel. View photos, descriptions and more!
58 Lincoln Drive
58 Lincoln Drive, Lake Carmel, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
896 sqft
PRIVATE OASIS!!! Single family living on a serene corner lot walking distance to Lake Carmel. Unwind on your very own back patio surrounded by stunning Cherry Blossom and Crab Apple trees along with walls of wonderfully fragrant Purple Lilacs.
Results within 1 mile of Putnam County
Avalon Somers
49 Clayton, Yorktown Heights, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community includes state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and sundeck and BBQ area. Apartments include washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and central A/C and heating. Located in historic Westchester County close to I-84.
Mayfair Square
71 Mayfair Square Road, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2106 sqft
Modern townhome apartments feature a resort-style pool, a gym, and an Internet cafe. Within the apartments are hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and private entries. Near I-84 and Danbury Fair Mall.
72 Station Road
72 Station Hl, Highland Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
650 sqft
Nice apartment on the Hudson River close to Bear Mountain Bridge and Route 9W
34 Mountain Avenue
34 Mountain Avenue, Highland Falls, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,075
600 sqft
Available on July 1st, One bedroom bungalow located in the Village of Highland Falls. A space to call your own. Walking distance to the Village Amenities , Intermediate School, and shops.
11 Center Street
11 Center Street, Highland Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
A MUST SEE IN THE VILLAGE OF HIGHLAND FALLS!! This gorgeous apartment has undergone major renovations and is basically like new construction. It features 2 bedrooms and a 3rd room which could be use as an office or a private 3rd bedroom.
32 Juniper Drive
32 Juniper Drive, Lincolndale, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1450 sqft
Absolutely Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lincolndale that is Ready to Move into!! You will Love this Home with Large, Gorgeous Updated EIK with Granite, Large Living Room, & 2 Large Bedrooms PLUS Den/Office & HUGE Playroom/Storage Area on 2nd
27 Tobins Lane
27 Tobins Lane, Highland Falls, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
600 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom with a full bathroom second floor apartment. Walking distance to schools, local shops and West Point Military Academy. Garage parking is included.
168 Finch Road
168 Finch Rd, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3431 sqft
Amazing property and location on North Salem trail system.
6 Church
6 Church Street, Highland Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1020 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath house, central air, double lot open kitchen/sun room concept, driveway parking garage parking, full walk-out basement, lovely back yard patio (entertainment!). Walk to West Point.
Some of the colleges located in the Putnam County area include Norwalk Community College, Marist College, Mercy College, State University of New York at New Paltz, and Vassar College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Stamford, Norwalk, Danbury, White Plains, and Shelton have apartments for rent.
