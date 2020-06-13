/
point lookout
257 Apartments for rent in Point Lookout, NY📍
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
139 Hewlett
139 Hewlett Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$17,500
Steps To Ocean, Ideal all newly remodeled MOVE IN CONDITION. 4 Bedroom/2 Story Home For Rent SUMMER /AUGUST W LABOR DAY OPTION / WINTER RENTALs available with options $3000 per MOs / 2 Bathrooms/Excellent Shape/ Sunset Yard With Outdoor Shower...
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
15 Beech Street
15 Beech Street, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Very Nice And Beautifully Furnished / 4 Bedroom And 2 Bathrooms With Basement/Winter 3000-3500 per month / SUMMER $20,000 per month /Central A/C.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
137 Cedarhurst Avenue
137 Cedarhurst Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$19,000
Ideal Summer or Winter Rental Directly Facing the Dunes /Atlantic Ocean/ Steps to White SANDY Private Ocean Beach Entrance... Enjoy ALL Ocean/Water Sports...You Don't Need to Travel Far For The Complete Summer /Winter Get-A-Way!!!
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
25 Lido Boulevard S
25 Lido Boulevard, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
5 Star Point lookout Beach Summer Rental Call for all prices
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
131 Freeport Avenue
131 Freeport Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Summer Rental May/ June / July / August 6th house from the beach in private ocean beach community. Ideal restored Point Lookout original Bungalow. 12k per month.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
23 Glenwood Avenue
23 Glenwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Available for Showing by Appointment...RARE unique/Antique Brick Cape/ Whole House Rental ...3/4 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom/living room-Dining Rm... Walk to Fine Dining and Main street & Beaches/FREE Beach Tags for full Summer...
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
25 E Lido Blvd S
25 Lido Blvd, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
SUMMER JULY $19k & AUGUST $21k Labor Day 5k OR Winter $5000 per month or year round /summer options/ MOVE IN & Ideal / all new/ 4-5 bedroom / furnished / formal living room and Dining room/ spacious new kitchen with breakfast nook/ and much more.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
20 Hewlett
20 Hewlett Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
Like New / Full Accommodations For Summer Enjoyment / 3 +Bedroom -Living Room-Sundeck With Barbecue /3 Bathrooms/ Large Full Kitchen/ Pvt Back Yard / Steps To All/ Walk To Pvt Ocean Beach ... 45 Minutes Nyc ...
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
145 Inwood Avenue
145 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
Excellent Summer or WINTER rental Call for Summer options) Furnished Seasonal Getaway Steps To Beach/Ocean View Deck With Yard And Location/Location/Location..Available June/July & August Also some winter months available..
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
23 Freeport Avenue
23 Freeport Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
Enjoy For Summer /Upper Section / 2 Bedroom / 1Bathroom / Sundeck / Walk To Beach And Fine Dining/ june / July or August summer 2020
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
111 Inwood
111 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
Mint Brick Cape With 1/2 Block To Ocean / 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Deck Plus Additional Shower And Porches/Sun Deck... Available For Summer Rental 2020 June $8K ...July 13K ...August 15K
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
83 Freeport Avenue
83 Freeport Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
THIS IS A SEASONAL RENTAL NOTE DATES Available October ,1 2020 until May 21, 2021 Furnished 2 Bedroom Beach Cottage.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
76 Inwood Avenue
76 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
*NOTE DATES AVAILABLE* SEASONAL RENTAL * September 15, 2020 to May / June 2021,*Nicely Furnished Seasonal Beach Rental, Living room w/ fireplace, dining room, EIK, 2/3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, Wood Floors, small pet ok with extra security.
Results within 5 miles of Point Lookout
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Freeport
1 Unit Available
437 Guy Lombardo Ave
437 Guy Lombardo Avenue, Freeport, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,825
600 sqft
Available 07/01/20 1 Bedroom Raised Little Light House With One Bath - Property Id: 94828 1 Bedroom Raised Little Light House With One Bathroom And Kitchen , Living Room With Central Ac & Heat, Huge Storage Space.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
513 Shore Rd
513 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Mint large 2 story apartment across the street from the ocean! 3Brs, 2Bths,huge loft area. W/D in unit,CAC,frpl, private entrance, 1 car Garage. No smoking, no pets
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
East End North
1 Unit Available
450 E Harrison St
450 East Harrison Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Long Beach: East End Upper 3 Br, 2 bath apt washer/dryer 1 car space, some use of the yard. 1mos no pets.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
854 E Broadway
854 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1400 sqft
This is a very bright, large and spacious junior 4. The balcony is over sized and has views of NYC + a partial ocean view. There is a full bathroom + a half bath. Stainless steel appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
510 E Park Avenue
510 East Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BR, 1.5 BATH FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATH AND SHARED W/D, USE OF BACKYARD AND OFF STREET PARKING.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
120 Mitchell Avenue
120 Mitchel Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning Summer Rental!Available August 1 through September 2!Beachside Location!Immaculate and Beautifully Decorated Upper 3Bed,2Full Modern Baths Unit,(King bed,Queen&Double pullout)Brand New Open Eik,Top of the Line Workmanship!LR
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
128 Harding Avenue
128 Harding Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Prime Beachside Location!Immaculate Upper 3 bed.2 Bath Unit W/Pvt Deck and Garage! Priceless! Very spacious open Layout,Sep.Entrance,HWFlrs,Updated Kit,FDR,LR,Pvt Washer&Dryer.Tenant pays Electric,60% heat &Hot water. Cold Water Included. No Pets.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
355 E Broadway
355 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Gracious 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom apartment right by the beach and boardwalk! Large living room w/ wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, formal dining room, large eat-in-kitchen, lots of closets, entry foyer, front porch, plus shared
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
302 E Penn Street
302 East Penn Street, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
JULY 15 - AUGUST 14 Rental. Beautiful Corner Cape by the Ocean & Boardwalk with 4-car driveway. Large Entry Room, half bath, Laundry & den on ground floor.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
10 Franklin Boulevard
10 Franklin Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
No Broker Fee!! Lovely one bedroom. Wall to wall carpeting. NO Pets! Water is included. Separate heating and ac units. Bike room. Laundry room. Off street parking on first come first serve basis.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
813 Shore Road
813 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Furnished Ocean view Corner Unit 3 bedroom/2 bathroom WINTER 3k or year round 4K RENTAL CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Rates for different season apply Call for all important info. Amazing views from sun decks ...
