orchard park
11 Apartments for rent in Orchard Park, NY📍
Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes
80 N Lake Dr, Orchard Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,190
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location next to Yates Park and minutes from Route 219. Apartments have spacious floor plans, attached garages and even finished basements. On-site maintenance for emergencies. Ability to pay rent online.
9 Aaron Trail
9 Aaron Trail, Erie County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
5058 sqft
Elegant Custom Built Orchard Park Home - This elegant custom home is brand new, never been lived in. Ideal for entertaining with soaring cielings, spacious rooms, and a unique floor plan.
3893 Seneca St.
3893 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
1000 sqft
3893 Seneca St. - Upper Available 07/01/20 Exceptionally maintained quiet upper apartment - Newly remodeled 1 bedroom upper apartment with den for rent. Unfurnished. Stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher included.
4130 Seneca Street
4130 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2930 sqft
ALL UTILITES INCLUDED! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! BRAND NEW KITCHEN! IN APARTMENT LAUNDRY! Don't miss the opportunity to live in this rare 4 bedroom 2 bath gorgeous apartment! Conveniently located near great shopping and recreation, including the
4779 South Park Avenue, #7
4779 South Park Avenue, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1234 sqft
Upper 2 Story Loft 2 Bedroom, 2.
75 Unger Ave LOWER
75 Unger Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$750
COMFY 1 BEDROOM - Property Id: 227550 Hello and thank you very much for taking a look at one of our Good Living Property Management LLC rentals.
110 Losson Rd
110 Losson Road, Cheektowaga, NY
2 Bedrooms
$965
824 sqft
Spacious GARDEN Apartment in Cheektowaga - Property Id: 242570 You will love this open and super spacious 2 bedroom GARDEN LEVEL apartment- 1000 square feet of space! Enjoy Spring blooms in our well maintained green spaces, and heat is included in
105 Kamper Ave
105 Kamper Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
700 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of a FULLY RENOVATED rental in a perfect South Buffalo location.
10 Village Lane
10 Village Lane, Sloan, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1313 sqft
Fantastic rental opportunity! This spacious 3 bedroom ranch has it all... Partially finished basement, attached garage with enclosed patio off the back and central air! Available for move in right away.
11 Lemans Drive
11 Lemans Drive, Cheektowaga, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1202 sqft
Equivalent units also available.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Orchard Park, the median rent is $794 for a studio, $803 for a 1-bedroom, $977 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,241 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Orchard Park, check out our monthly Orchard Park Rent Report.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Orchard Park from include Tonawanda, Hamburg, Lockport, Cheektowaga, and Buffalo.