124 Apartments for rent in Richmond County, NY📍
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 12:15 AM
$
19 Units Available
Stapleton
Staten Island Urby
7 Navy Pier Ct, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$1,755
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
833 sqft
Step off the ferry and into your new favorite neighborhood. Urbys location on the North Shore makes it the perfect place to put down roots and keeps you close to what matters.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Bulls Head
147 Kirshon Ave, #Basement
147 Kirshon Avenue, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BULLS HEAD LOCATION! 1 BEDROOM RENTAL APARTMENT WITH SEPARATE UTILITIES & SEPARATE SIDE ENTRY. SUPER CONVENIENT TO LOCAL/NYC TRANSPORTATION & SI EXPRESSWAY. NICE HOUSE, NICE STREET, GREAT PRICE.
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Concord
526 Oder Ave
526 Oder Ave, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1848 sqft
New construction, 3 bedroom semi with basement close to bridge. SCOTT DOBRIN REALTYScott Dobrin718-370-2266dobrinreoffice@aol.com
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Dongan Hills
62 stobe Ave
62 Stobe Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous huge 3 br 2 full bath on 2nd fl with W/D - Property Id: 198277 Gorgeous huge 2 bedroom two full bath apartment with office and washer dryer in unit Large eat in kitchen, living and dining rooms Walk in closet in master
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bulls Head
73 Plymouth Rd
73 Plymouth Road, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1440 sqft
TOTALLY REFURBISHED 3BR/2 BATHS W/D HWF - Property Id: 213276 NEW SPRINGVILLE: TOTALLY REFURBISHED 6 ROOMS, 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS. BASEMENT HAS 3/4 BATH. HARDWOOD FLOORS.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Brighton
227 Bement Ave 1
227 Bement Ave, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Very nice 3 br 1 bath 1st fl with shared yard - Property Id: 134922 Beautiful large 3 bedroom one bathroom on 1st floor of private house Shared backyard near all shopping and transportation Heat and hot water
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Tottenville
219 Carteret St
219 Carteret Street, Staten Island, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2600 sqft
Available 09/15/20 DETACHED 4 BDRM- 2.5 BATHS - Property Id: 153309 TOTTENVILLE: Spacious custom built home with 4 bdrms, 3 bath. Hardwood floors, double door two story foyer entry.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Tompkinsville
26 Pine St
26 Pine Street, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
26 Pine St - Property Id: 265201 Newly renovated 3 bedroom on 2nd floor of private house available for rent. One month security deposit and first month rent required.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Elm Park
38 John Street
38 John Street, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,175
1115 sqft
FIDI one bedroom LOFT STUNNER! - Property Id: 270357 Call or text the office to apply: 646-504-4483 • Date Available May 1 • Listing Price $5,175 • Layout Loft / 1 Bathroom • Lease Term 12 months - 24 months • Pet Policy Pets Allowed •
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westerleigh
460 Crystal Ave MAIN
460 Crystal Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
Unit MAIN Available 08/01/20 WESTERLEIGH: 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHS HWF C/A - Property Id: 213320 ELTINGVILLE: TOTALLY REFURBISHED six rooms 3 bedrooms full BATH SS appliances basement gleaming hardwood floors throughout, formal living /dining rooms
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Beach
28 Vulcan St
28 Vulcan Street, Staten Island, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1000 sqft
Studio with large fenced backyard - Property Id: 100996 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom and granite kitchen counter. It is a fantastic location for convenient, easy access to shops, public transportation, and is close to the Verrazano bridge.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
New Springville
908 Rockland Ave
908 Rockland Avenue, Staten Island, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
Available 08/01/20 4 Bed & 2.5 Bath near Staten Island Mall! - Property Id: 319978 4 bed, 2.5 bath ($4,100) located near the Staten Island mall. 1 bed, 1 bath walk-in ($1,500) in the basement and can be rented together or separately.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
South Beach
195 mallory avenue, #1
195 Mallory Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1300 sqft
Huge 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 1st floor apartment that comes with full finished basement, laundry room, backyard and driveway. This apartment becomes available Sept 1st. We are taking applications now.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Graniteville
64 Ludwig lane
64 Ludwig Lane, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3 sqft
House close to Goethals bridge and easy transportation to Manhattan. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Living and Dining, Kitchen with Family Living area, Laundry, Garage and large backyard in a quiet neighborhood.
1 of 48
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Tompkinsville
80 Bay Street Landing
80 Bay Street Landing, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,750
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury, secured and gated BAY STREET LANDING COMMUNITY offers this stunning and upgraded one bedroom, 1.5 baths and a78 sq.ft. Terrace. This is the largest of the one bedroom units within the building.
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Emerson Hill
353 Douglas Road
353 Douglas Road, Staten Island, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2310 sqft
SERENITY AWAITS YOU IN THIS UNIQUE & CHARMING COLONIAL LOCATED IN DESIRABLE EMERSON HILL - MAGNIFICENT VIEWS OF THE VERRANZO BRIDGE.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Annadale
321 Vineland Avenue
321 Vineland Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2776 sqft
Rent this Very Spacious home! 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms Hi ranch style home in the heart of Annadale. Brand new kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Family room with ceramic tile floors, half bath and sliders to backyard.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Bulls Head
79 Longdale Street
79 Longdale Street, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2392 sqft
20298H-BULLS HEAD - FULLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH SEPARATED LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM. WASHER & DRYER HOOKUPS. DRIVEWAY FOR 2-3 CARS. BACKYARD ACCESS. EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS ARE NEARBY.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Great Kills
80 Luke Court
80 Luke Court, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
800 sqft
Bright two bedroom, one bath apartment on the second floor. Apartment features washer/dryer, central AC, ceiling fans and driveway for parking. No pets and no smoking!
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Great Kills
33 Corona Avenue
33 Corona Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1400 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THIS CLASSY AND STYLISH WHOLE HOUSE RENTAL WITH ENTERTAINER'S YARD INCLUDES FURNITURE, AND PARKING, BRAND NEW WASHER DRYER , GREAT DEAL WITH ALL YOUR UTILITIES PAID BY LANDLORD. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Rosebank
378 Virginia Avenue
378 Virginia Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1050 sqft
First floor apartment, 3 Bedroom and 1 bathroom. Driveway included and shared back yard. Convenient to transportation.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Manor Heights
315 Bradley Avenue
315 Bradley Avenue, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2ND FLOOR WALK UP- LARGE 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT , CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, CITY BUS & STATEN ISLAND EXPRESSWAY. MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
New Dorp
166 Cannon Boulevard
166 Cannon Boulevard, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2300 sqft
20317H-AMAZING 3 BEDROOM APT ON 2ND FLOOR. HARDWOOD FLOORS, PLENTY OF CLOSETS. WALKING DISTANCE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION & SHOPPING.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodrow
15 Red Cedar Lane
15 Red Cedar Lane, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$1,150
2704 sqft
Beautiful Walk-in studio apartment with tiled floor; updated kitchen and bathroom; washer/dryer and A/C included.
Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the colleges located in the Richmond County area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
New York, Brooklyn, Bronx, Queens, and Jersey City have apartments for rent.
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJHoboken, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJCarteret, NJPerth Amboy, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJRahway, NJWoodbridge, NJKenilworth, NJKeansburg, NJIselin, NJCliffwood Beach, NJKeyport, NJGarwood, NJWestfield, NJMatawan, NJAtlantic Highlands, NJOld Bridge, NJShort Hills, NJSummit, NJ