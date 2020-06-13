/
/
jericho
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:42 PM
259 Apartments for rent in Jericho, NY📍
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Jericho
1 Unit Available
6 Livingston Ave
6 Livingston Avenue, Jericho, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 Livingston Ave in Jericho. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Jericho
1 Unit Available
162 Birchwood Park Drive
162 Birchwood Park Drive, Jericho, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,600
2603 sqft
Expanded Eldorado W Grand Foyer leading to spacious & bright living room. This Marvelous 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom. Features Vaulted Ceilings, Skylights, Marble Fpl, Hw Floors, F dining, EIK + breakfast area and w. granite counters, stainless appls.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Jericho
1 Unit Available
277 Vista Drive
277 Vista Drive, Jericho, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2262 sqft
Newport Model featuring three Bedrooms and two and a half baths, main floor Family Room, Atrium, EIK plus large Living and Dining Rooms.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Jericho
1 Unit Available
4 Willow Place
4 Willow Place, Jericho, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Fabulous Split In North Hicksville Mid Block Location 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths, Eik With Ss Appliances, Skylights, Hi Hats, Hardwood Floors, Tenant Responsible For All The Utilities.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Jericho
1 Unit Available
32 Briarcliff Road
32 Briarcliff Road, Jericho, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Cape Style On Quiet Street, this house has bright living room, 4 Bedrooms, 1.
1 of 19
Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
Jericho
1 Unit Available
36 Middle Ln
36 Middle Lane, Jericho, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
The best location in East Birchwood, walking to school, library,CVS,shopping...
Results within 1 mile of Jericho
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
New Cassel
1 Unit Available
87
87 New York Avenue, New Cassel, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,975
1000 sqft
Available on a weekly or monthly basis (5 night minimum, 3 month max).
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
76 Jerusalem Avenue
76 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,299
4 Bedroom Home For Rent. Each Room Has Its Own Entrance. Completely Gut Renovated, Brand New Floors, New Bathroom, New High End Kitchen With Quartz & Stainless Steel Appliances, Fresh Paint, Like New Roof, Well Maintained Boiler.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
93 E End Ave
93 East End Avenue, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Beautifully updated and maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch in Hicksville with Syosset school district. Huge full basement. This house also has an attached one car garage wooden floors thru out the Living/dining room, Many Extras.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
95 E John Street
95 East John Street, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1890 sqft
Freshly painted Updated kitchen,finished hard woof floors,Spacious 2 story home,4 beds,2 bathroom, full basement great school district, move-in ready! Virtual showings available. Close to LIRR Train Station. Call Today to tour this home!.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
17 Honved St
17 Honved Street, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1507 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Ranch, Updated Kitchen, Full Bathroom, Finished Basement.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
35 Broadway
35 South Broadway, Hicksville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hicksville's First Luxury Rental Building. Curated amenities, high end finishes and open concept floor plans designed for the modern lifestyle.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Muttontown
1 Unit Available
14 Buckingham Court
14 Buckingham Court, Muttontown, NY
6 Bedrooms
$19,000
An Elegant And Stunning 7000 S.Ft Luxury Estate In Stone Hill Of Muttontown. This Estate Is A Showpiece Of Craftsmanship And Serene Privacy. An Awe-Inspiring Masterpiece Built With The Finest Finishes.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
7 Julian Street
7 Julian Street, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2600 sqft
Hicksville. Mint Updated Spacious Rental Home In The Heart Of Hicksville. Big Fenced -In Backyard Big Backyard, Basement, Laundry, Attached Garage, Immaculate Home!. Must See.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
39 Notre Dame
39 Notre Dame Avenue, Hicksville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 39 Notre Dame in Hicksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Old Westbury
1 Unit Available
242 Store Hill Road
242 Store Hill Road, Old Westbury, NY
6 Bedrooms
$11,000
5800 sqft
Huge house in a very private setting.Away from all and yet close to shopping and restaurants. New baths.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
60 E John Street
60 East John Street, Hicksville, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,250
2600 sqft
Mint hugh colonial in mint condition, 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, granite countertop, wooden floors thru out.Hugh Living/dining room, steel appliances,wooden deck, 2 totally new bathrooms.Many Extras.
Results within 5 miles of Jericho
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Garden City
16 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,709
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,307
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,727
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Garden City
13 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,640
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,610
2002 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
2377 Lancaster Street
2377 Lancaster Street, East Meadow, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1400 sqft
Updated 4 BR Cape! - Completely renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath cape. Eat in Kitchen features new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Living room features wood floors and lots of natural light.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mineola
1 Unit Available
33 Wisteria Avenue
33 Wisteria Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Totally Updated 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath - Welcome to Wisteria Avenue. Please see video tour at www.rpmlandmark.com. click on "search rentals". This classic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial has been totally updated.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Uniondale
1 Unit Available
152 Walton Ave
152 Walton Avenue, Uniondale, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
1500 sqft
For Rent by Owner - Uniondale Walk Hofstra - Property Id: 282221 For rent by owner walk Hofstra University and Nassau Coliseum. 4 large bedrooms, 2 baths, finished basement with 2 addition rooms and 1-1/2 car detached garage.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Levittown
1 Unit Available
4 Mason Court
4 Mason Court, Levittown, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,990
House Is Located In A Beautiful Cul-De-Sac. Fenced Backyard. Recently Upgraded, 4 Ductless Ac, Wood Floor On The Upper Level. Tiles On The Lower Level. Beautiful Eat-In Kitchen With Vent Out Wall-Mounted Range Hood.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
376 Summer Court
376 Summer Ct, East Meadow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautifully updated "First Floor" Condo with a Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. This unit has a full basement with tons of storage closets.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Jericho rentals listed on Apartment List is $4,120.
Some of the colleges located in the Jericho area include Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, CUNY LaGuardia Community College, CUNY Lehman College, Hofstra University, and Iona College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Jericho from include Queens, Bronx, Stamford, New Rochelle, and Glen Cove.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Massapequa, NY