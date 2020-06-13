/
/
fire island
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:42 PM
117 Apartments for rent in Fire Island, NY📍
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
7 E End Walk
7 East End Walk, Fire Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
Roll up on your boat, ferry, or private water taxi to this Really special place, owner built place over 50 years ago and it truly reflects the memories of family, friends, and fun! this Bayfront classic is one of the top 3 locations on all of fire
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
269 West Walk
269 West Walk, Fire Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
SEASONAL WEEKLY RENTAL (FRI-FRI) Enjoy spectacular ocean and bay views from this newly constructed 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom modern beach home, with in-ground pool and hot tub! Large home, large property, and vast views from the open floor-plan second
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
24 Sumner Walk
24 Sumner Walk, Fire Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Weekly Rental - Beautiful Beach Home With 3 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath, 1 Half Bath And Outdoor Shower (Separate Cottage Is 3rd Bedroom) Located In The East End Of Cherry Grove.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
11 Ivy Walk
11 Ivy Walk, Fire Island, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
WEEKLY RENTAL..Finest new construction in Cherry Grove. A stunning elevated four bedrooms two full baths with central A/C and heated pool. High-end appliances, ice maker, full size washer & dryer, satellite Wi-Fi and HDTV service.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
40 Crescent Street
40 Crescent Avenue, Fire Island, NY
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
Available To Rent For $7,000 A Week. Available Weeks Are 8/1- 8/9 & 8/16- 8/23. Perfect House For Large Families. Prime Seaview Location.
Results within 1 mile of Fire Island
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
939 Dune Road
939 Dune Road, West Hampton Dunes, NY
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
Available Only after Labor Day or Extended Season! Newly Decorated Beach Home With Pool With Spectacular Ocean And Bay Views!!! Kitchen & Dining Room, Great Room, First Floor Master Suite, Guest Bedroom & Bath. Wrap Around Deck W Pool.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
20 Dune Lane
20 Dune Lane, West Hampton Dunes, NY
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
COME ON OUT!!! Smack Dab Bay Front w its Own Bay Beach + Terrific Sunsets..Great for Lots of Fun Stuff Incl Swimming...Always a Little Easier than the Ocean which is Colder Longer in Spring +Can Be Wavy! The Ocean Access is Across the Street...
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Mastic Beach
1 Unit Available
15 Sayville Rd
15 Sayville Road, Mastic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom 1 bath house
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Mastic Beach
1 Unit Available
85 Woodside Road
85 Woodside Road, Mastic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
renovated interior includes new paint,new carpet, new appliances, and ready for immediate occupancy!! Owner requests credit report, references, and proof of resources to pay rent..
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Ocean Beach
1 Unit Available
440 Dehnhoff
440 Dehnhoff Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
Available To Rent For $4,600 Plus Cleaning And Utilities.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Ocean Beach
1 Unit Available
342 Dehnhoff Walk
342 Dehnhoff Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
Available Weekly For Rent For $6,000. Centrally Located. Newly Renovated, Fabulous House For Family Vacations. New Large Screened In Porch For Entertaining. Sleeps 11/12 Comfortable.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Oak Beach - Captree
1 Unit Available
89 Savannah Walk
89 Savannah Walk, Oak Beach-Captree, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
4000 sqft
2015 Built Beach House Diamond Condition. Year Round Lease. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, Incredible Views Of Fire Island Inlet, Access To Private Beach. Huge Custom Kitchen, 2 Gas Fireplaces. One Of A Kind Home In Oak Beach Also For Sale For $949,999
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Ocean Beach
1 Unit Available
845 Evergreen Walk
845 Evergreen Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,500
Bright And Airy Beach Home Four Houses From The Ocean. There Are Two Master Bedrooms En-Suite, Great Deck Area For Entertaining. June 1-July 5 2020 $25,000. Rest Of July $5,500 Per Week. August $6,000 Per Week.
Results within 5 miles of Fire Island
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
71 Tanners Neck Ln
71 Tanners Neck Lane, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
3795 sqft
New to Market! Summer Oasis with parklike back yard. Inground Heated pool with child fence. Hot tub. Putting green with three holes. Patio with bbq. House features expansive Eat-in Kichen with ample granite counter space.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Shirley
1 Unit Available
13 Wellwood Drive
13 Wellwood Drive, Shirley, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
Nicely Updated Freshly Painted 3 Bedroom Ranch With 1 Full Bath, Eat-In-Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Living Room, Full Basement, Easy Access To Attic Storage, Newly Finished Hardwood Floors, New Windows & New Siding, New A/C, New Washer & Dryer,
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Babylon
1 Unit Available
42 The Crescent
42 The Crescent, Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming Main Level Coop in Heart of Babylon Village, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Updated Bath, All very recently remodeled, Wood/Granite kitchen with seating island,SS appliances, Beautiful Full Bath, Wood floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in Unit,Heat&water
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Westhampton Beach
1 Unit Available
20 Bay Road
20 Bay Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
1500 sqft
Adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bath beach house completely renovated and offers unbelievable sunset views. Gourmet kitchen, living room with fireplace & separate den. Great outdoor entertaining area for dining or just lounging plus 2 outdoor showers.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
59 Jagger Ln
59 Jagger Lane, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$27,000
1700 sqft
August in the Hamptons! Turn Key renovated 3 bedroom ranch is the perfect setting for your summer vacation. Large yard with inground, oversized heated pool. Spacious kitchen with open concept entertaining space. Available August 1-Labor Day.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
9 Sea Breeze Avenue
9 Seabreeze Avenue, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
All Inclusive July-August Rental! Sunny Cape - Foyer, Living/Dining Rm, Eat in Kitchen, Full Bath, Bedroom, Upper Level, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Vine Covered Patio, BBQ and in ground pool. Utilities Included with a $250 Cap per month.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Mastic Beach
1 Unit Available
25 Peeker Avenue
25 Peeker Avenue, Mastic Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1008 sqft
Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom One Bath Ranch for Rent. Features Include: Living Room, Large Eat-in Kitchen, Washer & Dryer Hookup, Full Bathroom, Basement...Landlord will Take Care of Lawn Maintenance.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Westhampton Beach
1 Unit Available
7 Pond Road
7 Pond Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7 Pond Road in Westhampton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
56 Tanners Neck Lane
56 Tanners Neck Lane, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$50,000
3446 sqft
Don't miss this tremendous opportunity to enjoy summer living at this finest new construction & most elegant home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
41 Wyona Avenue
41 Wyona Avenue, West Babylon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
Spacious and beautifully renovated! Main Level of Legal Two by C/O.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
East Moriches
1 Unit Available
2 Hickory Lane
2 Hickory Lane, East Moriches, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
900 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom, Lg Living room-Kitchen/Eating area, Hard wood floors on first floor , 1 year Carpet in Bedroom, and Private outside Deck with Slider. Parking provided and Very enjoyable Living
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Fire Island rentals listed on Apartment List is $5,590.
Some of the colleges located in the Fire Island area include Norwalk Community College, Hofstra University, and Farmingdale State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fire Island from include Norwalk, Coram, Glen Cove, Hempstead, and Central Islip.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Norwalk, CTCoram, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYNesconset, NY
East Garden City, NYYaphank, NYBellport, NYSelden, NYRocky Point, NYUniondale, NYWestbury, NYWest Babylon, NYCutchogue, NYWestport, CTEast Quogue, NYSt. James, NY