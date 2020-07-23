401 Apartments for rent in Westchester County, NY

/
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
12 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
24 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,542
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,980
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
83 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
102 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,692
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,135
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1097 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
4 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,444
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,829
1231 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 11:17 PM
3 Units Available
The Churchill
345 Main St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,099
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units with wood flooring, eat-in kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Within easy walking distance of shopping, dining and the commuter rail.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 11:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
19 Units Available
Halstead Tarrytown
1202 Crescent Drive, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,046
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
950 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,953
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,366
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,867
1048 sqft
WE ARE OPEN FOR TOURS!! Contact us today to schedule an in person tour and find your new apartment home at The Printhouse in New Rochelle. Amazing Lease Offers! Up to 2 months free and lease terms 12 to 24 months.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
20 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,100
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,653
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,997
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 23 at 12:26 AM
$
23 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,945
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,859
1196 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
23 Units Available
The View on Nob Hill
32 Nob Hill Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,875
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1304 sqft
Welcome to The View on Nob Hill, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Elmsford, NY. Spacious layouts and exceptional service in an ideal location within close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
21 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,345
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,806
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
10 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,380
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
13 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,721
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,251
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,931
944 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,182
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,833
1112 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
129 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,750
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1143 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
33 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,140
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1135 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
3 Units Available
Avalon Somers
49 Clayton, Yorktown Heights, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community includes state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and sundeck and BBQ area. Apartments include washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and central A/C and heating. Located in historic Westchester County close to I-84.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
5 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,291
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,060
1396 sqft
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
23 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,554
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,449
1132 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
10 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,875
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,745
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,127
1989 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
2 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
980 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,050
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
Some of the colleges located in the Westchester County area include Norwalk Community College, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, Columbia University in the City of New York, and American Musical and Dramatic Academy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
