28 Apartments for rent in Mechanicstown, NY📍
Middletown
1 Unit Available
13 Fieldstone Dr
13 Fieldstone Dr, Mechanicstown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2123 sqft
Three bedrooms, Two and half bathrooms plus Two car garages townhouse at Maple Fields in Middletown. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and center island. The Master bedroom has cathedral ceiling with a walk-in closet.
Mechanicstown
1 Unit Available
15 Kensington Way
15 Kensington Way, Mechanicstown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1115 sqft
Feels like home. BEAUTIFUL spacious 2/3 bedroom Townhouse style unit boasts many upgrades. No upstairs or downstairs neighbors. Lovely kitchen, living room/dining combo with sliders to patio overlooking the lake.
Mechanicstown
1 Unit Available
10 Kensington Way
10 Kensington Way, Mechanicstown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1115 sqft
Relax and enjoy with a beautiful lakefront view cross the road to the unit. Two bedrooms, One and half bathrooms townhouse at Water Edge l in Middletown. Washer and Dryer in Unit.
Results within 1 mile of Mechanicstown
1 Unit Available
8 Putters Way
8 Putters Way, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2300 sqft
Welcome to the Fairways luxury community, it allows you to enjoy your everyday life ! This is a beautiful townhouse which is surrounded by luscious golf landscaping and it is close to Highway, Shopping and Orange Regional Hospital.
Middletown
1 Unit Available
101-103 Wickham Avenue - 103-2
101 Wickham Ave, Middletown, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
103 Wickham Avenue - Apt 2. 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment. Center room can be used as Dining Room, Office or another Bedroom. 1st Floor Apartment with rear porch access. Includes heat and trash removal. Tenant pays electric and water/sewer.
Middletown
1 Unit Available
79 Ruth Court
79 Ruth Court, Middletown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1126 sqft
NO BROKER FEE -- saves you over $137 per month. 2 bedroom 2 full bath rental with loft and storage room and NEW CARPET for $1,650.
Middletown
1 Unit Available
312 North Street
312 North Street, Middletown, NY
1 Bedroom
$995
600 sqft
MIDDLETOWN RENTAL! 1 bedroom/1 bath in downtown Middletown!! Enter into a spacious living room followed by a eat-in kitchen with plenty of storage space. 1 full tiled bath and closet space.
Middletown
1 Unit Available
341 North Street
341 North Street, Middletown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1200 sqft
Single Family Home - Available Immediately! Private Yard! Fresh Paint No Brokers Fee Tenant pays Gas, Electric, and Water.
Middletown
1 Unit Available
222 Ruth Court
222 Ruth Court, Middletown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1049 sqft
Spacious and bright condo rental has 2 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, a galley kitchen with pantry and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, and a FULL SIZED WASHER/DRYER directly in the home. BONUS SPACE LOFT can be used as home office, playroom or den.
Results within 5 miles of Mechanicstown
Middletown
1 Unit Available
5 Deer Ct Drive
5 Deer Court Drive, Middletown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1831 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY Must see beautiful large Freshly painted 2 level town home in exclusive Deer Run over 1800 square feet of living space, open floor plan with cathedral ceiling lovely fireplace enormous dining living room with sliders to back
1 Unit Available
100 Hillside Drive
100 Hillside Drive, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
Two bedrooms and one bathroom condo located in the Goshen Central School District. Brand New Stove, Washer, Dryer, and Two new wall air conditioners. The rent includes water. Close to shops and restaurants.
Middletown
1 Unit Available
197 Deer Ct Drive
197 Deer Court Drive, Middletown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1473 sqft
Beautifully renovated condo, Eat in kitchen, Living room with dining area and sliding doors leading to your own patio, Fireplace, and a half bath on the first floor.
Middletown
1 Unit Available
10 Randall Hts
10 Randall Heights, Middletown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2564 sqft
Gorgeous Ranch in Randall Heights-Presidential area. 3 bdrm/2 bath home with plenty of space. Enter into a spacious living room followed by a formal dining room with shinning hardwood floors throughout.
Middletown
1 Unit Available
92 Jordan Lane
92 Jordan Lane, Middletown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1507 sqft
Beautiful, Mint and spacious 3 bedrooms rental home with 2 1/2 bathrooms, walk-in closet, central air, hardwood floor, and a private deck for your summer fun. It also has unfinished basement for extra storage. The rental will be ready by July 2020.
Goshen
1 Unit Available
159 N Church Street
159 North Church Street, Goshen, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1000 sqft
****LANDLORD PAYS UTILITIES****Step back in time in the historical village of Goshen. Charming apartment in unique vintage Victorian home with private entrance and patio.
Results within 10 miles of Mechanicstown
Chester
2 Units Available
Knollcrest Village
300 Knollcrest Ln, Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1044 sqft
Welcome to Knollcrest Apartments! Our beautifully landscaped community is close to NYC transportation and convenient to shopping and restaurants. Please call today to make Knollcrest Apartments your new home!
1 Unit Available
5664 Searsville Road
5664 Searsville Road, Orange County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2981 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss out. Fully RENOVATED Colonial house. 4 bedrooms + 1 extra guest room. Gorgeous master suite with skylights.
1 Unit Available
82 Sullivan Street
82 Sullivan Street, Wurtsboro, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2182 sqft
Charming village apartments ready for you to move in. This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment has recently been updated and is ready to be someones home! $1250/ month, no utilities included, landlord will accept a small pet.
1 Unit Available
191 Sullivan Street
191 Sullivan Street, Wurtsboro, NY
1 Bedroom
$700
525 sqft
1 bedroom cottage available for rent. Offers privacy yet close to all shops, restaurants, trails, parks, commuter friendly-EZ access to and from I86, 20 Minutes from Middletown, 15 minutes from Monticello!
1 Unit Available
24 Randall Street
24 Randall Street, Florida, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1728 sqft
HUGE 4/5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Village of Florida. Conveniently located walking distance to the farmers market and all local restaurants and shops.
1 Unit Available
19 Brook Street
19 Brook Lane, Wurtsboro, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
810 sqft
Fresh Paint new floors, no carpets. Move in ready 2 bedroom unit. New stainless steel appliances. New laundry appliances. Assigned Parking for two vehicles. Shared Back yard for family relaxing and recreation.
1 Unit Available
105 Sarah Wells Trail
105 Sarah Wells Trail, Orange County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2629 sqft
Spacious Bright Colonial. Features include a kitchen with island overlooking the formal dining room, family room with 2 additional rooms (perfect for office, playroom, etc...) and full bath on 1 st floor. 4 Bedrooms and full bath.
Montgomery
1 Unit Available
205 Union Street
205 Union Street, Montgomery, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Don't miss out on this well maintained 3 bedroom apartment on first floor.
1 Unit Available
193 Stony Bar Road
193 Stony Bar Road, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1978 sqft
Drive up to beautiful Salt Box/ Colonial.The front door opens to a spacious living room w/ wood floors,brick fireplace opening to top of the line kitchen with dining counter & separate dining area opening to deck & gorgeous private yard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Mechanicstown rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,020.
Some of the colleges located in the Mechanicstown area include Sussex County Community College, Marist College, State University of New York at New Paltz, and Vassar College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mechanicstown from include Westwood, Poughkeepsie, Fair Lawn, Ossining, and Ridgewood.
