steuben county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 12:54 AM
24 Apartments for rent in Steuben County, NY📍
Emerald Springs Apartment Homes
12 Pondview, Painted Post, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1080 sqft
Renovated apartments feature in-home laundry, private outdoor living spaces and waterfront views. The pet-friendly community includes sports courts, a pool, a fishing pond and a gym. Near interstates 86 and 99.
4220
4220 Log Road, Steuben County, NY
Studio
$2,500
700 sqft
QPS TOWER BUILDING Most beautiful views of whole of Manhattan over East River in Long Island City on 45th floor in new complex (only one tenant ,myself) . Pool ,Gym , laundry in apt . THE BEST THAT CAN BE GOTTEN FOR THIS PRICE.
147 Walnut St
147 Walnut Street, Corning, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
950 sqft
1 bedroom lower apt located one block from central Market St, covered porch, updated flooring, paint, granite tops. Off street parking. Additional 100.00 per month for gas and water and sewer. Owner is a NYS Licensed Real Estate Broker.
54 W Fifth St.
54 West 5th Street, Corning, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2729 sqft
This Awesome Victorian Home With Wrap Around Porch includes Beautiful Detailed Natural Woodwork w/Hardwood Floors & Oak Staircase, Updated Kitchen w/Island, Dining Room w/Built-In Cabinets, Original Fireplace, Pocket Doors & Large Side Yard.
14 E Fifth Street
14 East Fifth Street, Corning, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3921 sqft
Rent this wonderful 4 BR, 3 Bath & 2 Half Bath home with a “4-car garage” conveniently located on Corning south side hill. Minutes away from restaurants and shops on historic market street.
45 CINTRA LANE - Upper
45 Cintra Lane West, Corning, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom luxury apartment. 2 full bath, included washer/dryer, 1100 sq ft, plenty of storage, kitchen & living room. Across the street from Historic Market St. with its many restaurants, shops & activities. Come take a look.
539 W High St.
539 West High Street, Painted Post, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Very well maintained & clean home in the Village of Painted Post with central air! Enjoy your summers on either the front or rear porch, play in the yard, or take a stroll down the nearby walking/bike path! Also walking distance to the Middle School
8 W SIXTH STREET
8 West 6th Street, Corning, NY
1 Bedroom
$800
840 sqft
1 bedroom upper apartment located within waking distance of Corning's Market St. and Gaffer District activities. Rent includes washer/dryer, heat and hot water, lawn care, and snow removal. 1 small/quite pet considered for $30 additional/month
163 W Third Street
163 West Third Street, Corning, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2124 sqft
Large 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom home in the City . Private but small backyard ( tiny you might say) . parking is City Street alternate side.
208 Main Street
208 Main Street, Hornell, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
4778 sqft
Stunning Victorian, gracious living, from the open porch to the secluded back yard you feel at home, kitchen is a cooks delight, gleaming hardwoods, plenty of room to have your own space. Lease required.
71 Fulton Street
71 Fulton Street, Hornell, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2688 sqft
Spacious four bedroom home, quite location, Pets allowed with additional deposit, Available August 1, Lease required
17 Main Street
17 Main Street, Lawrenceville, PA
Studio
$695
Absolutely adorable little bungalow with washer and dryer. Recently remodeled throughout. Large bedroom and nice size kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Nice little secluded back yard with storage shed. No length for lease.
Chalet Village
95 Heights Ln, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1136 sqft
Spacious townhomes which sit in a beautifully landscaped community in desirable Feasterville, PA.
3515 Jerry Lane
3515 Jerry Lane, Schuyler County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1718 sqft
Waterfront lakehouse! Remodel in 2020, feast your eyes on this luxurious year around home on Lamoka Lake with 85 feet of level frontage. This home is a 6 month lease only November 1 2020 until April 30 th 2021. Pet fee is 200 per month additional.
143 Sing Sing Rd
143 Sing Sing Road, Big Flats, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1573 sqft
Conveniently located 3 bedroom includes hardwood floors, all appliances, full basement, large yard and 2-car garage.
1776 Independence #Jefferson
1776 Independence Road, Allegany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,445
750 sqft
Active Adults seeking a lifestyle with a fresh environment, maintenance-free living, tons of community activities, and a fantastic location will find that Schuyler Commons is the best address in the area! With events from lunch and learns to aqua
3626 Church Hill Road
3626 Church Hill Road, Schuyler County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$700
812 sqft
2 bdr, 1 bath home in Dundee School - 2 bdr, 1 bath home on a large lot in the Town of Tyrone. Recent updates include: New flooring in kitchen and hallway, new shower & toilet in bathroom, and more! 1 car garage.
7088 Rt. 549
7088 Pennsylvania Highway 549, Tioga County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$590
900 sqft
Second floor 2 bedroom apartment, most utilities included in rent. Phone & internet available. Located between Mansfield, PA & Elmira , NY. If you are looking for a place to rent, come check it out. NO PETS, NON SMOKERS.
517 W Fourth st
517 West 4th Street, Elmira, NY
Studio
$700
400 sqft
Nice studio apt, very spacious, nice eat in kitchen, shared washer and dryer, off street parking, nice quiet area with front and back porch.
331 Gardner Rd.
331 Gardner Road, Horseheads, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1032 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom ranch with updated kitchen. New windows. Deck off the kitchen-washer & dryer. Large lot
12 Hunters Run
12 Hunters Run, Chemung County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
Fabulous location and move-in ready! Beautiful Kitchen w/ new stainless steel applications and granite countertops. As well as a breakfast bar, dining area, and a lovely formal dining room too.
814 Larchmont Circle
814 Larchmont Circle, West Elmira, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3792 sqft
Spacious 5 bedroom, 5.5 bathrooms consist of 3 master suites and 2 guest bedrooms.
657 Grove Street
657 Grove Street, Elmira, NY
3 Bedrooms
$900
1494 sqft
Large Apartment. 3 to 4 bedrooms. This apartment is the south half of the house with a full upstairs and down. Living Rm, Dining Rm, large Kitchen with laundry area, 1/2 bath, and Den or office downstairs.
713 W Church St
713 West Church Street, Elmira, NY
1 Bedroom
$675
Spacious 1 Bedroom apartment in West Elmira.An open floor plan makes this apartment a rare find. Newer energy efficient construction with separate heat controls in every room allows you to have complete control over the utility bills.
